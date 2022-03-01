In order to make room for new improvements and provide the best user experience, Slack will occasionally retire a feature from the product or make a change to our offered plans. We'll always do our best to provide advanced notice and recommend alternatives to admins and affected members before saying a final farewell to any feature.
Upcoming Slack retirements
Business+ plan (Legacy)
Announcement date
March 3, 2026
Retirement date
March 1, 2027
Note
On your next renewal date after March 1, 2027, you will not be able to re-purchase the legacy Business+ plan. To determine the best Slack plan for your organization going forward, contact your Account Executive.
Status
Announced
Enterprise Select plan
Announcement date
March 3, 2026
Retirement date
March 1, 2027
Note
On your next renewal date after March 1, 2027, you will not be able to purchase the Enterprise Select plan. To determine the best Slack plan for your organization going forward, contact your Account Executive.
Status
Announced
GovSlack plan (Legacy)
Announcement date
March 3, 2026
Retirement date
March 1, 2027
Note
On your next renewal date after March 1, 2027, you will not be able to re-purchase the legacy GovSlack plan. To determine the best Slack plan for your organization going forward, contact your Account Executive.
Status
Announced
Enterprise Grid plan
Announcement date
March 3, 2026
Retirement date
March 1, 2027
Note
On your next renewal date after March 1, 2027, you will not be able to purchase the Enterprise Grid plan. To determine the best Slack plan for your organization going forward, contact your Account Executive.
Status
Announced
Slack Sales Elevate add-on
Announcement date
March 3, 2026
Retirement date
March 1, 2027
Note
On your next renewal date after March 1, 2027, you will not be able to purchase Slack Sales Elevate. To determine the best Slack plan for your organization’s Salesforce integration feature needs going forward, contact your Account Executive.
Status
Announced
Slack AI add-on
Announcement date
March 3, 2026
Retirement date
March 1, 2027
Note
On your next renewal date after March 1, 2027, you will not be able to purchase the Slack AI add-on. To determine the best Slack plan for your organization’s AI feature needs going forward, contact your Account Executive.
The Later tab has been replaced by To-dos. All existing Later items will be converted to to-dos or moved to Saved.
Status
Retired
Create and edit custom channel templates
Announcement date
August 20, 2026
Retirement date
August 20, 2026
Note
You can no longer create and edit custom channel templates. Existing channel templates will continue to be available.
Status
Retired
Channel Expert
Announcement date
May 1, 2026
Retirement date
May 4, 2026
Note
You can no longer install new Channel Expert agents. Existing Channel expert agents will continue to work but they can’t be reinstalled if uninstalled. Check out Slackbot for an updated way to use AI-powered agents in Slack.
Status
Retired
Legacy Salesforce connections
Announcement date
December 3, 2025
Retirement date
March 31, 2026
Note
Beginning March 31, 2026, we will discontinue support for legacy connections to Salesforce. Update your connection to continue to use features that rely on Salesforce.
The MSI for per-user deployment and the MSI for machine-wide installation will be replaced with the the MSIX installer. Your IT team will need to uninstall the MSI package and deploy Slack using the MSIX for Windows.
Required arguments for admin.users.session.invalidate
Announcement date
November 14, 2024
Retirement date
January 15, 2025
Note
The team_id argument required to invalidate a user's session with the admin.users.session.invalidate API is being deprecated. Instead, you'll need to pass the user_id argument to identify the session.
Status
Retired
Designated channels for flagged messages
Announcement date
April 1, 2024
Retirement date
December 3, 2024
Note
Designated channels for flagged message review are being retired, and flagged messages will instead be reviewed from the admin dashboard. Organizations currently using a designated channel can view and action outstanding messages from the channel, but newly flagged messages will be sent to the dashboard.
Status
Retired
Legacy desktop configurations
Announcement date
April 22, 2024
Retirement date
October 16, 2024
Note
The following legacy configurations will be deprecated in favor of our streamlined desktop app configuration: • Slack default sign-in on all platforms • Environment variable SLACK_NO_AUTO_UPDATES on Mac and Windows • The user preference SlackNoAutoUpdates on Mac
Status
Retired
Legacy Workflow Builder
Announcement date
September 6, 2023
Retirement date
September 26, 2024
Note
As of June 24, 2024, you will no longer be able to create new legacy workflows, use legacy templates, or copy existing legacy workflows. You’ll be able to use, edit, and re-publish existing legacy workflows until they are fully deprecated.
The Sign in on mobile option to have a link emailed to your device will be retired in July. Instead, when signed in on desktop, click your workspace name, then select Sign in on mobile to scan a QR code with your mobile device.
Status
Retired
32-bit Slack desktop app for Windows
Announcement date
April 10, 2024
Retirement date
June 2024 (expected)
Note
Starting with the release of desktop app version 4.39, Slack will no longer release a 32-bit app for Windows. Users on version 4.38 and below can continue using the 32-bit client until their app version reaches the end of its support lifecycle.
The apt-key method for managing repository keys will be deprecated with the release of Debian 12 and Ubuntu 24.04. To ensure your cron job script continues to work on all distros, we recommend updating your existing script to WIP.
Status
Retired
Posts deprecation
Announcement date
September 6, 2023
Retirement date
March 2024
Note
Any remaining posts are read-only. Check out canvases for an updated way to create documents in Slack.
Status
Retired
Twitter app
Announcement date
October 18, 2023
Retirement date
October 19, 2023
Note
The Twitter app for Slack is no longer available due to upstream API limitations. Going forward, links to posts from X (formerly known as Tweets) will continue to unfurl if permitted by your Slack settings.
Status
Retired
Recurring scheduled exports (Daily)
Announcement date
May 24, 2023
Retirement date
July 31, 2023
Note
For performance and infrastructural improvements, customers running daily scheduled exports will be moved to weekly exports. Additionally, weekly scheduled exports will return data only from the last week, and monthly scheduled exports will return data only from the last month.