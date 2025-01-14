Starting today, Agentforce, the first digital labour platform for enterprises, is available in Slack!

Agentforce allows businesses to deploy trusted, autonomous AI agents across various departments, such as sales, service, marketing and commerce. By combining this powerful agentic layer with Slack, the operating system for work, every employee can engage with Agentforce directly in their flow of work. Keep reading to learn how Agentforce in Slack can immediately transform how you work.

Customer spotlight 'At Accenture, we embrace emerging technologies first so we can help our clients go fast. Our sales team within Accenture’s Salesforce business group and Accenture Song are starting to use Agentforce to automate contact and close plan creation, surface insights through enterprise search and keep teams aligned with dynamic updates. It’s helping to increase time-to-effectiveness, accelerate decision-making, and is allowing them to focus on delivering innovative solutions for their clients.' – Stephanie Sadowski , Salesforce business group lead, Accenture

, Salesforce business group lead, Accenture 'At Writer, we understand that embedding agents in the flow of work will transform employee productivity. Slack’s conversational data combined with structured enterprise data adds context that makes agents more intelligent and better at taking action.' – Kevin Chung , Chief Strategy Officer, Writer

, Chief Strategy Officer, Writer 'You go to a single, conversational interface in Slack and you can interact with humans and AI. Agents are doing the work, and we’ve dreamt of that for decades in computing, and now we’re finally seeing it.' – Aaron Levie, CEO, Box

Discover and engage with Agentforce in Slack

Starting today, you can access three features to interact with Agentforce within your flow of work.

Engage with Agentforce via DM

You can now interact with Agentforce through direct message, either by selecting suggested prompts or asking it a question directly. ‌For example, you could ask, 'What are the technical specifications of our newest product offering?' or, 'What’s the competitive differentiator for our upcoming launch?' Agentforce will surface that information directly from your knowledge base and other connected systems. It can also use new and existing Salesforce Flows to perform actions on your behalf.

Publish Agentforce to Slack

Slack admins can now build agents in Agentforce’s built-in Agent Builder and deploy them in Slack. This experience includes a new Agentforce interface within your Slack workspace where admins can install Agentforce and make it available to users.

Discover agents in the Agentforce hub

Once Agentforce is installed, users will be able to view agent profiles, skills and knowledge in our new Agentforce hub.

Customers who have purchased Agentforce (SKU) and Slack can use those agents in Slack. Salesforce will not reduce conversation credits for agents in Slack until around the end of March. Contact sales to learn more about this promotional offer.

Jump-start agentic productivity in Slack

Getting started with innovative technology that’s evolving the way that we work may seem daunting. Start with automating manual tasks that can yield the greatest impact. Here are some examples that we’ve been using within our organisation:

Deal support and product specialist Agentforce

Sales and marketing teams spend significant time researching customers, preparing account briefs, searching for key assets and information, creating executive summaries and handling administrative tasks to keep accounts up to date.

Product specialist or deal support Agentforce can search across systems to surface key customer information and sales assets. This includes real-time information from CRM and applications like OneDrive, Google Drive, email and more. Agentforce can summarise and distribute this information to teams for briefings and meetings, create account-based marketing programmes and generate close plans.

Knowledge Agentforce

According to Salesforce’s State of Service report, contact centre agents spend only 39% of their time directly assisting customers. Field service reps working on mobile also need technology that makes them more effective and efficient.

Knowledge Agentforce is an easy way to quickly retrieve system knowledge, guides and instructions that detail issue resolution. Already have Apex and Flows in Salesforce? You can leverage these and have Agentforce take action on behalf of your service employees – like escalations to upper-tier teams – or even remediate some issues before they’re raised by customers.

IT Agentforce

Let’s say you get locked out of your mobile device. The usual protocol might be to find and join an IT help-desk channel and fill in a workflow. The context switching and time spent doing‌ minor tasks like this can add up to significant productivity leeching.

Create an IT Agentforce instead and DM it for immediate help. Agentforce in Slack has the right context and can reason and take action to effectively manage the access request end to end.

Agentforce in Slack streamlines work across every department

Agentforce in Slack allows leaders to overcome the limitations of a finite human workforce, as employees across every department collaborate with specialised agents and accelerate high-impact work.

Ready to reimagine how to scale productivity today? Register for our webinar 'Introducing Agentforce in Slack: Unlock Agentic Productivity for Every Employee,' on 22nd January at 10:00 GMT.