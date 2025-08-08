What you need to know:

Workflow Builder now includes conditional branching, allowing users to create complex, multi-branched automated workflows without a line of code.

Integrate Slack workflows with over 70 apps, including Salesforce, centralising automation across your existing tools.

Repetitive tasks, constant app-switching, and the struggle to find information consume valuable time and cognitive energy. Automating your work is essential but can be complicated, requiring specialised tools or IT support. Slack offers a simple, non-technical way to create workflows and automate tasks across your tech stack, all from a single place.

Thanks to the valuable feedback from our community, Slack’s Workflow Builder now offers conditional, multi-branched workflows! You can quickly create and manage multi-branched workflows directly in Slack, and connect to your tools — without needing to write code — streamlining processes, and freeing up your time.

Automation with conditional branching

With the recent addition of conditional branching to Workflow Builder, you can create complex, multi-branched processes with a few clicks that adapt the workflow based on specific conditions. Today, this feature supports up to 10 conditions and a wide range of use cases, like triaging incidents based on criticality, routing requests to the right team, department, or region, or even approval workflows.

‘Conditional branching makes it simple for anyone on our team to build workflows with conditional logic with no code required. This democratises automation, so teams can streamline approvals, enhance help desk support, and ultimately accelerate internal processes.’ Bradford Johnson Director, Global Sales & Partner Enablement, Reddit

New Workflow Builder features include:

Conditional branching: Create dynamic workflows in minutes that adapt based on specific criteria. For example, you could configure a workflow to direct support requests to specific channels depending on the issue type, or to automate approval processes by assigning different approvers based on regions or teams.

Create dynamic workflows in minutes that adapt based on specific criteria. For example, you could configure a workflow to direct support requests to specific channels depending on the issue type, or to automate approval processes by assigning different approvers based on regions or teams. Automation that integrates with all your tools: Connect with Salesforce and more than 70 app connectors so you can build workflows with conditional logic across your apps, data, and processes within Slack. For example, you can integrate with your project management tools, CRM, and other essential apps to centralise all your workflows in one place.

Connect with Salesforce and more than 70 app connectors so you can build workflows with conditional logic across your apps, data, and processes within Slack. For example, you can integrate with your project management tools, CRM, and other essential apps to centralise all your workflows in one place. Enhanced compatibility: Workflow Builder integrates across the entire Slack work operating system, including channels, forms, lists, and canvas, ensuring smooth automation and improving workflow versatility. For example, you can use a form to collect time-off requests, send the data to a manager for review, and then notify the requester of approval or denial. All data can be recorded in a canvas or list for tracking.

Workflow Builder integrates across the entire Slack work operating system, including channels, forms, lists, and canvas, ensuring smooth automation and improving workflow versatility. For example, you can use a form to collect time-off requests, send the data to a manager for review, and then notify the requester of approval or denial. All data can be recorded in a canvas or list for tracking. Enhanced workflow interactivity: You can now configure up to five continuation buttons, each mapping to a different branch in your workflow. This allows for more controlled workflows with built-in execution data. For instance, you could create a message with ‘Approve’, ‘Reject’, or ‘Escalate’ buttons, with each button leading to a specific workflow branch.

‘Conditional branching in Workflow Builder is a game-changer for Slack and our organisation. It has allowed us to quickly and easily take our workflows to the next level, helping our automations make decisions, simplifying processes, and getting our internal customers the right support faster.’ Scott Patton Principal Engineer Consultant, Systems Engineering, Verizon

Example: Automating a support request workflow

With Workflow Builder, you can set up a workflow that automates support requests to the right team.

Here’s how it works: Users can submit a request for support via the #help-desk workflow when they’re having an issue. Immediately, an automated message is sent to the user acknowledging their request and providing a ticket number.

To gather more details, a Slack form pops up, prompting the user to provide information about the nature of their issue and their contact information.

Now, based on the input:

If the issue is technical, the request is routed to the #tech-support channel and @ mentions the on-call engineer for follow-up support.

the request is routed to the channel and @ mentions the on-call engineer for follow-up support. If the issue is billing-related, the request is routed to the #billing-support channel, and a task is created in the project management tool for the billing team.

the request is routed to the channel, and a task is created in the project management tool for the billing team. If the issue is equipment, the request is routed to the #equipment-support channel, and the support manager is notified.

Once the request is routed, the user will receive a follow-up message letting them know who will handle their request and the estimated response time.

Throughout the process, the progress of the support request is tracked, and the user receives updates. Finally, when their issue is resolved, they receive a final message confirming the resolution and are prompted to provide feedback.

How to create your first workflow with conditional branching

Create the workflow: Choose the starting action ‘From a link in Slack’. Users will click a button to start your workflow. Add initial steps: Use Slack’s no-code interface to add steps like acknowledging the request, gathering information through forms, and notifying relevant team members. Implement conditional branching: Set up conditional logic to route the workflow based on specific criteria. For example, you can route a support request to different channels based on the type of issue or severity, or automatically send requests to the correct region or department based on custom rules that you define. Follow-up and resolution: Configure steps to notify the user of the workflow’s progress, track the task’s status, and confirm resolution once the process is complete. When you are finished, name the workflow and add it to the channel’s workflow tab. You can also feature the workflow in the channel, making it even easier for your users to find.

Learn more about branching in our Guide to Workflow Builder.

‘With workflow conditional branching I can get automatic weekly updates into my system of record, on a schedule, and with the accuracy I need. The Workflow AI Summarise step creates a digest of all of the project activity and adds it to my status tracker. If there’s been no activity, the status is set to “No changes since last week.” I can spend more of my time with customers, and less time on project management.’ Matt Roy Founder, 21b

Automate workflows, right in the flow of work

With Slack’s Workflow Builder, you can now create complex, multi-step automated processes that adapt based on your needs. This makes it easier for anyone to build and manage sophisticated workflows quickly, directly within Slack, so you can simplify your tasks and focus on the important stuff.

Whether you’re handling basic to-dos or intricate projects, Workflow Builder provides the easiest and most effective way to automate your work in the place you already collaborate.

Why not give it a try? Happy automating! 🚀