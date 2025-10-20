Key points We’re making Slack the conversational interface for Salesforce with new, purpose-built experiences for Agentforce Sales, IT and HR Service, and Tableau. Teams can now interact with their CRM data and agents through natural language – right in the flow of work – to accelerate productivity and growth.

We’re introducing new native AI built directly into Slack to give every employee AI superpowers. A completely rebuilt Slackbot acts as your personalised AI companion, while the new Channel Expert agent provides instant, always-on knowledge from within your channels.

Slack is now the single agentic operating system where all of your organisation’s agents have a home. With the new Real-Time Search API and Model Context Protocol server capabilities and an updated platform for developers, partners such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Perplexity, Writer, Dropbox, Notion, Cognition, Vercel, Cursor and more are building intelligent agents that live natively in Slack, unifying your enterprise AI tools in one place.

Modern enterprise work is more fragmented than ever. Teams hunt for information across siloed apps, toggling between conversations and static CRM records as they try to connect the dots to simply get their work done. The future of work is not in tabs and forms, but in people and AI agents working together in the flow of conversation.

That’s why today at Dreamforce, we’re announcing Slack as your agentic OS, bringing everything that your entire enterprise needs into one unified place to drive work at the speed of AI. This is a fundamental shift in how work gets done, transforming Slack into a single, conversational workspace where people, AI and agents collaborate seamlessly, with the full context of conversation and data, to move work forward faster, together.

We have entered a new phase in the evolution of work, where, thanks to AI tools, employee productivity has the potential to skyrocket and drive faster business growth. A BCG study found that a 30% gain in employee productivity translated into 50% higher top-line revenue for companies. Meanwhile, IDC forecasts that AI solutions and services will create a global cumulative impact of more than £16.5 trillion by 2030. All of this adds up to one of the greatest economic growth opportunities of our time.

To bring this vision to life, we’re:

Making your CRM conversational , with new experiences that bring Salesforce Agentforce Sales, IT and HR Service, and Tableau directly into Slack

Equipping every employee with personalised, contextual AI with a completely rebuilt, personalised Slackbot and a new Channel Expert agent from Agentforce that delivers instant knowledge

Connecting your company’s tech stack with context-aware agents by further extending our platform with a Real-Time Search (RTS) API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) server capabilities that enable developers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Perplexity, Writer, Dropbox, Notion, Cognition, Vercel, Cursor and more to build intelligent agents that live right inside Slack

Together, Slack and Salesforce are reimagining work for the AI era, with people and agents collaborating side by side to unlock unprecedented productivity and growth.

‘Every company is asking where their agents will live, how they’ll get context and how to make them useful. Slack is the answer. By making Slack the conversational interface for Salesforce, we’re giving every employee a trusted, unified home for AI and agents – and transforming how work gets done.’ Denise Dresser CEO, Slack

For Salesforce customer Engine, Slack is the command centre for work, where communication, applications and operations converge. The travel-management company has a vision of a single, intuitive interface that brings employees, agents and assistants together, so there’s no jumping between tools or websites to get work done. ‘We’re building for scale, not just speed’, said Mollie Bodensteiner, Engine’s SVP of Operations. ‘Slack and Salesforce give us the structure to automate the work that slows people down and the flexibility to keep innovating as we grow.’

We’re reimagining Salesforce in Slack

If Slack is where people, data, apps, agents, AI and workflows come together, then Salesforce is the engine driving customer success across every team. We’re redefining how teams engage with Salesforce by making Slack the conversational interface that brings the power of CRM directly into the flow of work, helping organisations to drive productivity and growth at scale. This means reimagining how employees interact with Salesforce – not through tabs, forms or dashboards, but through conversation.

We’ve already brought parts of the Salesforce platform, such as Tableau Next and Salesforce channels, into Slack. Today, we’re introducing a new generation of Salesforce experiences built natively in Slack. They’re powered by Agentforce and grounded in the context of your conversations, helping every team to move faster, make smarter decisions and serve your customers better.

Agentforce Sales in Slack: Sales teams thrive when they can work together quickly and easily. We’ve built Agentforce Sales to do just that. It’s a new Salesforce experience that puts customer records, notifications and AI agents in the Slack sidebar, directly alongside your team conversations. Reps, managers and sales agents can strategise and act on customer data together in one place. Agentforce Sales can find insights, suggest what to do next and even update records for you. Just ask a simple question – no forms or toggling required. Managing your pipeline is now as simple as having a conversation, helping you to close deals faster and keep your CRM up to date without the busywork.

Agentforce IT Service in Slack: Getting IT help shouldn’t mean sending a ticket into the void. Agentforce IT Service brings support right into Slack, where you already work. Employees can get instant help for common requests such as password resets, with AI agents resolving the issue on the spot. For more complex problems, an incident channel is automatically created, pulling in the right people and all the relevant context. Your IT team can jump on the issue immediately, guided by agents that learn from past incidents and recommend the best way forward. It’s faster, smarter support, without app switching.

Agentforce HR Service in Slack: Now you can get quick answers to HR questions without leaving Slack. From onboarding to benefits, AI agents are ready to help with routine requests. You can ask about company policies, file time-off requests or check on your onboarding tasks, all without leaving Slack. And when a question needs a human touch, the agent hands it off to your HR team with all the context, so they can jump in and help straight away.

Agentforce Tableau in Slack: Get straight to the point with live, interactive dashboards and agentic analytics, directly where you’re already working.

Finding answers at work shouldn’t feel like a treasure hunt. That’s why we’re introducing Agentforce Channel Expert, an always-on, in-channel agent that can answer FAQs and surface relevant information. Ask a question about a process, a policy or an internal workflow, and Channel Expert delivers an immediate answer based on your company’s information. Instead of waiting for a teammate to reply or digging through documents, you get trusted information on demand. This frees up your team’s experts to focus on more strategic work instead of repeating an answer a thousand times, and it makes every conversation in Slack not just collaborative, but intelligent.

At the centre of it all is context – Slack’s most powerful differentiator. Because Agentforce-powered experiences live inside your team’s conversations, they understand who you are, what you’re working on and what matters most. This shift from static workflows to dynamic, conversational experiences means that people and agents can work together in real time with all the context they need. With Slack as the front door to Salesforce, every conversation is a place to close deals faster, provide smarter support and act on new ideas.

Unlock personal productivity

Growth isn’t just about the big ideas; it’s about how fast your teams can act on them. The best way to move faster is to make work simpler, so everyone can focus on what matters. That’s why we’re giving every employee AI superpowers, with Slack’s conversational data providing the essential context that makes AI tools truly useful, personal and action-oriented. When your teams can find answers instantly and act on them without friction, not only do they work better, but they work – and business grows – faster.

Earlier this year, we launched enterprise search so teams could stop hopping between apps and start finding information, directly in Slack. With a new custom API coming soon for enterprise search, we’re making it even more powerful. You’ll be able to securely search across all of your company’s data, including internal systems and on-premises software. We’re also adding new out-of-the-box connectors to the tools that you use every day, with Gmail, Outlook, Dropbox and Notion on the way.

We’ve completely rebuilt Slackbot to be your personal AI companion, helping you to stay focused and move work forward. It connects to the tools that you already use, such as Google Drive, Salesforce and OneDrive, to bring you clear insights from all your conversations and files. Need a project plan? Slackbot can create one from a canvas or a meeting transcript, so you never have to start from scratch. It can analyse reports, pull action items from a presentation and package everything into a canvas for easy sharing. It even helps you to stay organised by flagging your daily priorities and finding information when you only remember a few details. And that’s just the beginning. Think of it as an assistant that’s always there to help you prepare for meetings, keep your projects on track or reason through complex, conversational tasks. As Slackbot continues to grow and evolve, it will even be able to take action on your behalf and build agents based on your request, all with no code required.

With Slackbot and Agentforce directly in the flow of conversation, employees get the best of both worlds: a personal AI assistant that keeps them organised and productive, and digital teammates that handle team-wide tasks and knowledge at scale. This is people and agents moving together at AI speed.

Unify your entire enterprise into one agentic OS

The way we work is changing. We rely on a growing number of apps and AI tools to help us get things done, but that often means jumping between systems and losing context along the way. The real power of AI isn’t in disparate tools but in how they all work together. When your apps, agents and data are connected, your teams can move faster, build on each other’s ideas and see the direct impact of their work.

Slack is the best place for all of your AI tools because it’s where your teams are already collaborating and working. When you connect your AI apps and agents to Slack, they learn from the context of your conversations. This means that they can give you smarter, more relevant answers and take action directly where you’re working. Context is the difference between an agent that can define a term and one that knows your team’s priorities, the status of your projects and how you like to work. It makes AI more useful and your team more productive.

That’s why, with the latest Slack platform update, we’re making it easier for developers and partners to build their AI apps and agents directly in Slack, creating a single, secure place for all the tools that you use.

Here are the newest capabilities:

The Real-Time Search (RTS) API provides instant, secure access to conversational data, bringing context to agents for more accurate and relevant responses.

The Slack Model Context Protocol (MCP) server simplifies how LLMs, AI apps and agents find information and perform tasks for Slack users, making development easier.

The AI Developer Toolkit lets you build AI apps and agents in Slack, including pre-built Block Kit Tables, work objects, AI best practices and more.

The best way to see the power of the platform is through the AI apps and agents that are already being built. OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Perplexity, Writer, Dropbox, Notion, Cognition, Vercel, Cursor and others are delivering intelligent agents that live natively in Slack, bringing insights directly into your workflow. Here are a few examples:

OpenAI brings ChatGPT directly inside Slack with the new Real-Time Search API. By combining Slack’s real-time collaboration with the power of ChatGPT, teams will be able to surface insights about conversations, draft posts and replies, and take action faster.

OpenAI ’s Codex app for Slack lets you start contributing directly from team conversations in Slack – just tag @ Codex in a team channel or thread. It automatically gathers relevant context from the conversation, chooses the right environment and answers with a link to the completed task in Codex cloud. From there, you can merge its changes, continue working or pull the task down to your local environment via the IDE extension to keep working.

Anthropic integrates Claude into Slack for team collaboration via DMs, an AI assistant panel or @mentions. It offers web search, data source connections and document analysis, enhancing insights by searching across Slack workspace channels, messages and files.

Google Agentspace , which is now part of Gemini Enterprise, is a single, secure platform to build, manage and adopt AI agents at scale. It brings together data and context from across productivity tools, turning an organisation’s knowledge into insights and actions. The Agentspace integration with the Slack RTS API creates a seamless information flow, allowing users to access these deeper insights through Agentspace agents inside Slack or by using Agentspace fuelled by live Slack data.

Perplexity Enterprise redefines search as a conversational, transparent discovery experience. Connecting to Slack via the MCP server, it grounds queries in team conversations for accurate, work-relevant answers.

Dropbox Dash uses our RTS API to deliver instant insights across both Slack and Dropbox Dash. This gives you immediate access to your content with all permissions and security intact.

The Notion AI Slack app lets you ask questions about threads, conversations or updates from your work. Using the RTS API to search for content across public and private channels and DMs (with appropriate permissions), your work in Notion reflects the most current conversations happening on Slack.

‘We’re pleased to bring ChatGPT even closer to where work happens in Slack – so teams can tap into frontier AI as naturally as talking to a teammate. With the ChatGPT app for Slack integrated into conversations, files and workflows, knowledge and insights are always at your fingertips, making it easier to move work forward together.’ Hemal Shah Product Lead, OpenAI

By bringing all your agents into ‌Slack, we’re not just simplifying workflows; we’re unlocking the true potential of AI to boost productivity and efficiency.

Discover a new way to work, with Slack

The most innovative, successful and iconic companies run on Slack across every line of business. It’s where employees spend most of their time, making it the natural place to unify conversations, apps and workflows – surfacing insights and helping people to make the best decisions every day.

Ready to learn more about how Slack is shaping the future of work? Join us on Salesforce+ on 14th October, streaming the 2025 Dreamforce keynote live to hear firsthand how we’re transforming the future as the agentic OS for work.

The previous information is intended for INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, and not as a binding commitment. Please do not rely on this information in making your purchasing decisions. The development, release and timing of any products, features or functionality remain at the sole discretion of Slack, and are subject to change.