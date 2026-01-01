Slack canvas is a new way to power up your intelligent productivity platform
Now anyone can create, organise and share essential information – all in Slack
Meet Slack templates: The fastest way to start work
Ready-to-go templates help every line of business kick off their projects with one click.
Salesforce Channels are Where Data Meets Dialogue
Bring your Salesforce CRM data together with your customer-focused conversations in Slack to keep work moving forward.
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Meet Slack templates: The fastest way to start work
Ready-to-go templates help every line of business kick off their projects with one click.
Salesforce Channels are Where Data Meets Dialogue
Bring your Salesforce CRM data together with your customer-focused conversations in Slack to keep work moving forward.
The Shift to Multiplayer Work: Say Hello to Slackbot’s MCP Client
Now you can work with over 20 partner applications that integrate with Slackbot and shared channels
Slack vs Asana: Which tool is right for your team?
Your team needs the right mix of communication and work management tools. Here’s how to evaluate Slack and Asana for your workflow.
Slack vs Mattermost: Which Is right for your team?
Both platforms support channel-based messaging, but they take different paths when it comes to deployment, security and everyday team collaboration.
Webinar: How customers get work done their way
Learn how Slack customers harness the power of their workspace and customize it to reflect the way they want to work.
Slack vs Trello: Which tool is better for teams?
Compare how Slack and Trello support communication, task tracking and workflows to help you choose the right set-up for your team.
Slack vs Discord: Comparing top collaboration tools
Slack and Discord both bring people together, but they handle conversations, tools and engagement in very different ways.
Smarter workflows, no code required: Introducing new AI steps in Workflow Builder
Now your workflows don’t just move data – they can summarise, translate and draft on your behalf, all with AI.
16 tips to work smarter with Slack apps and workflows
Streamline your work in Slack, where you can bring together the right teammates, tools and information – all in one place.