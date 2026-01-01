Slack canvas is a new way to power up your intelligent productivity platform
Now anyone can create, organise and share essential information – all in Slack
Meet Slack templates: The fastest way to start work
Ready-to-go templates help every line of business kick off their projects with one click.
Salesforce Channels are Where Data Meets Dialogue
Bring your Salesforce CRM data together with your customer-focused conversations in Slack to keep work moving forward.
Most recent
Meet Slackbot: Your personal AI agent for work
AI that understands your work, adapts to your style and helps every employee to move faster.
Securing the Agentic Enterprise
How Slack's real-time security architecture protects enterprise data in the age of AI
Enterprise Search: When Knowledge Comes to You
Learn how enterprise search helps teams find information faster, break down silos, and boost productivity with AI-powered tools in your workflow.
Webinar: How customers get work done their way
Learn how Slack customers harness the power of their workspace and customize it to reflect the way they want to work.
FAQ: Slack’s Marketplace review process
This guide provides insight into the review process for apps listed in the Slack Marketplace.
Expanding global data residency: Switzerland, UAE and Brazil now available
Slack customers can now choose from even more regional options to meet their data residency and compliance requirements
Does Your AI have Blind Spots? The Hidden Risk of Disconnected Business Tools
AI falls short when tools aren't connected. Fragmented workflows cost time, insights, and opportunities.
16 tips to work smarter with Slack apps and workflows
Streamline your work in Slack, where you can bring together the right teammates, tools and information – all in one place.