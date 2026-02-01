Slackbot Just Became Your Ultimate Teammate in the New Interface for Work
Your personal agent for work now routes your third-party agents, surfaces business context, and executes tasks across apps, all from one conversation.
How We Rebuilt Slackbot
The inside story of how Slack’s friendly neighborhood bot morphed from simple notifier to sophisticated AI agent
Meet Slackbot: Your Personal AI Agent for Work
AI that understands your work, adapts to your style, and helps every employee move faster.
A Guide to Migrating From Microsoft Teams to Slack
Whether you're switching from Teams to Slack or integrating the two, this guide will provide tips for a smooth, secure, and successful transition.
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How We Rebuilt Slackbot
The inside story of how Slack’s friendly neighborhood bot morphed from simple notifier to sophisticated AI agent
Meet Slackbot: Your Personal AI Agent for Work
AI that understands your work, adapts to your style, and helps every employee move faster.
A Guide to Migrating From Microsoft Teams to Slack
Whether you're switching from Teams to Slack or integrating the two, this guide will provide tips for a smooth, secure, and successful transition.
What Is an Agentic OS? A Practical Guide
More than other AI tools, an agentic operating system provides the infrastructure, context, and safeguards for AI agents to work alongside humans.
Building an Agent-First Workspace in Slack
Slackbot: The single conversational interface for your agent ecosystem
What Is Customer Management, and How Slack CRM Can Help
How centralizing your customer information and history helps teams stay aligned and build stronger, more effective relationships.
Get started with AI in Slack
Connect with a sales representative to add AI-powered features to your Slack plan
What Is Contact Management? How Slack CRM Supports It
Store, organize, and track contact data in one place to reduce duplication and errors and improve efficiency and productivity.
Slack vs. Microsoft Teams: Key Differences for Modern Teams
Two platforms, two ways of thinking about work. Here's a look at their functionality, how they apply to different teams, and what working in them mean
Unlocking the Power of Conversation: How Slack’s New Platform is Fueling the Agentic Era
Recent platform updates make it easy to work with AI agents that understand your team's context and get things done faster.