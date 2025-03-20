Keeping Teams Aligned: The Best Knowledge Management Tools for 2025

Keeping your team in the loop can be tough, especially with remote or hybrid setups. Important details can get buried in emails, lost in group chats, or spread out across different platforms, making it hard to find what you need when you need it.

Knowledge management tools help by letting teams easily organize, store, and share info, making collaboration smoother and boosting productivity. Plus, they create more transparency.

Check out some of the best tools and tips for setting them up, along with success stories from teams who’ve nailed it.

What are knowledge management tools?

Knowledge management tools help businesses keep teams informed and make it easy to share important information. These tools give employees quick access to essential resources like process docs, training materials, and company policies, so everyone has what they need at their fingertips.

Slack’s work operating system, for example, includes built-in knowledge management features that help teams capture, organize, and share information in a structured, searchable way. This makes it easier to break down information silos, boost collaboration, and find exactly what you need in seconds.

Enterprise Search in Slack takes this a step further. Available to Slack AI users, Enterprise Search provides a central, AI-powered hub that allows teams to access information across their entire organization quickly. Whether searching for documents, project files, or past conversations, users can find answers instantly — without switching between apps. With connected systems like Google Drive, GitHub, Jira, and Asana, teams can pull up critical knowledge right when they need it.

5 popular knowledge management tools in 2025

The right tools can help you develop and implement an effective knowledge management system across your organization. Choosing the right ones depends on how and where you work — such as remotely and across multiple tools — and what types of knowledge you need to manage — such as documents, video files, or unstructured data.

Here are five popular knowledge management tools that may benefit your organization:

1. Knowledge bases

A knowledge base is a centralized hub that stores company information. It makes it easy for employees to find answers to common questions without searching through scattered, unstructured data. It also makes it simple for leaders and managers to share information, such as onboarding materials, company policies, or troubleshooting guides.

Knowledge bases can also benefit customers. For example, a Help Center is a type of knowledge base where customers can go to find answers and solutions.

Key features of knowledge bases:

Structured data . Teams can categorize information into topics, articles, or FAQs for easy access.

Search functionality . Employees can quickly locate answers using keywords or tags or searching categories.

Permission settings . Admins can set access levels to ensure information is only available to the right people.

Version tracking . Updates are logged so teams can see the latest information and reference previous versions as needed.

Teams that use Slack as a knowledge base typically create dedicated channels for knowledge sharing that they can easily search using AI. But additional tools like canvases and task lists provide other, interactive ways to organize and share information.

2. Wikis

A wiki is a collaborative platform where teams can create and update knowledge in real time. Unlike static knowledge bases, wikis are designed for continual input and editing, making them collaborative and easy to iterate. For instance, software development teams may use wikis to document internal coding standards or troubleshooting steps, while marketing teams may use them to compile campaign strategies, templates, and best practices.

Key features of wikis:

Open collaboration . Employees can contribute, edit, and refine content without the need for approval workflows.

Internal linking . Wiki authors and editors can link related pages to create an interconnected knowledge network.

Real-time updates . Changes are reflected immediately, keeping information current.

Access control . Organizations can manage who can edit or view certain sections to regulate changes.

3. Document management systems

A document management system (DMS) is a platform for storing, organizing, and retrieving digital documents. It provides structured access to files while maintaining security and compliance. A cloud-based drive is an example of a DMS. Teams might use a DMS for everything from storing contracts and documentation to organizing and maintaining financial records. Remote teams typically collaborate on shared files using a DMS.

Key features of document management systems:

Cloud storage . Documents are accessible from anywhere and stored securely with access controls.

Metadata tagging . Files can be categorized and searched based on labels, dates, and keywords.

Version control . Teams can track changes and revert to previous document versions as needed.

Collaboration tools . Some platforms allow teams to comment, suggest, and edit documents simultaneously.

4. Project management tools

Project management (PM) tools help teams organize workflows and share knowledge, ideally in one place. They provide a structured way to document progress and keep track of tasks and key learnings. Depending on the industry, teams use PM tools in various ways, including to track project statuses and maintain technical notes, document standard operating procedures, and store brand guidelines, design files, and feedback.

Key features of project management tools:

Task tracking . Project managers can assign and monitor tasks, set deadlines, and highlight priorities.

Integrated file sharing . Attach important documents and notes to projects to keep everything and everyone in the loop.

Team communication . Initiate discussions, leave comments, and create notifications to keep teams aligned.

Reporting dashboards . Generate insights on project progress, resources, and bottlenecks.

5. AI-powered knowledge

AI can help employees surface information when and where they need it. By pulling relevant content from internal databases, conversations, and shared files, AI cuts down search time and provides employees with quick, contextual answers. For example, Slack AI can summarize conversations and retrieve insights from channels or huddles so teams can find key data, status updates, or compliance-related answers fast.

Enterprise search in Slack streamlines your work by unifying your entire tech stack into a single, searchable hub, delivering focused answers in seconds. With up-to-date permissions and a smart, conversational interface, it ensures you can quickly access the right information — boosting productivity and creating a seamless workflow.

Key benefits of AI-powered knowledge:

Natural language search . Employees can ask questions in plain language to get instant answers.

Automated summaries . AI can extract key points from long documents, video meetings, or text conversations.

Smart recommendations . AI can suggest relevant content based on search history or previous queries.

Tool integration . Some AI can connect with common tools you already use such as messaging apps, document storage platforms, and work operating systems.

Slack’s role in knowledge management

Finding company information is challenging when it’s buried in emails, spread across tools, or hidden in private messages. Slack’s work OS keeps everything teams need in one place, creating a central hub for streamlined collaboration and knowledge sharing.

These Slack features can help you manage knowledge more effectively:

Searchable conversations . Instead of filtering inboxes or scrolling through messages, Slack’s AI-powered search helps teams quickly find past conversations, shared files, and other key data, highlighting the most relevant information so employees can get answers faster.

Accessible knowledge storage . Messages and files in Slack don’t disappear, so important information stays accessible. Even new employees can search past conversations to get context on projects, decisions, and best practices.

Transparent public channels . Public channels help eliminate data silos. By creating a single place to ask questions and share information, teams can easily find what they need without having to search for data across multiple locations.

Pinned messages and bookmarks . Teams can highlight important updates, documents, or reference materials so they’re easy for anyone to find.

Workflow automation tools . Create automated workflows to capture and share key information, such as meeting summaries and next steps. This reduces the need for manual organization and helps teams keep track of essential details.

Integration capability . Stop searching for information across multiple tools. Find what you need fast by integrating your document managers, project trackers, and other daily tools right in Slack.

Best practices for maintaining an effective knowledge base in Slack

Slack is a great tool for simplifying knowledge sharing, but it needs intentional organization and maintenance. Here are some best practices to follow for creating and maintaining an effective knowledge base in Slack and encouraging a culture of knowledge sharing at your organization.

Implement regular updates and maintenance

A knowledge base is only helpful if information is accurate and accessible. When data is missing or outdated, teams may waste time searching for answers or make poor decisions. Follow these tips to properly maintain your knowledge base:

Confirm reliable sources . Knowledge should come from trusted sources like internal documentation, team discussions, or subject matter experts. A clear process for gathering and updating information helps you maintain accuracy.

Assign subject matter experts (SMEs) . Designate team members with expertise in specific areas — such as HR, IT, or customer service — to maintain relevant documentation. Knowing who’s responsible for what ensures there’s no duplicate content or conflicting data and creates a point person others can go to with questions or contributions.

Establish a review cadence . Recurring reviews of policies, workflows, and best practices are a necessary part of knowledge base maintenance. Decide how often you will review knowledge base articles, such as quarterly or yearly. Then, create automated workflows in Slack to remind SMEs when it’s time to review and update critical documents.

Organize information logically . Documentation should be stored in clearly labeled Slack channels with relevant links attached. Naming conventions should be consistent, making it easy for employees to locate or add to the right resources.

Maintain security and permissions . Your knowledge base permission settings should also be regularly reviewed to confirm the right people have access to sensitive data. Be sure to remove anyone who is not authorized to view information, including employees or clients no longer affiliated with your company.

Consider multiple formats to capture knowledge. Documents, videos, images, and recorded discussions make complex information more accessible and easier to understand. For example, a standard operating procedure document may be easy to follow for some, but visual learners may benefit from a video tutorial.

Encourage team engagement and contribution

The best way to avoid information gatekeeping is to encourage a culture of knowledge sharing. By providing easy ways for teams to ask questions, share information, and update documentation, organizations can take advantage of the vast and nuanced knowledge in their employees’ heads. Consider the following tips to encourage team engagement and contribution to knowledge bases:

Create dedicated knowledge-sharing channels . Keep key information in specific Slack channels instead of scattering it across various conversations. Use clear naming conventions, such as #team-resources or #project-guidelines, so employees know where to find what they need.

Keep discussions organized . When answering common questions in knowledge-sharing channels, reply in threads instead of separate messages. This keeps conversations structured in one place and makes it easier to reference past discussions.

Clarify employee knowledge-sharing guidelines . Clear guidelines prevent confusion and keep knowledge flowing. Teams should know when and where to share updates, how to request information, where and how to search for what they need, and who to contact for specific topics.

Pin important info . If a channel contains frequently referenced documents, policies, or procedures, pin those messages to the channel to ensure visibility. This helps bring awareness to anything that’s inaccurate or out of date.

Share successes . Bring examples to team meetings to demonstrate how knowledge bases have helped you with important daily tasks. Praise team members for their useful contributions. This promotes knowledge sharing and highlights its ability to improve operations across the organization.

Be transparent. Remember, leadership participation also matters when it comes to sharing knowledge. When leaders communicate openly — whether by sharing updates or explaining decisions — teams can better understand and align with company priorities.

Examples of successful knowledge management with Slack

Let’s look at a few real-world examples of companies that improved their knowledge management and sharing using Slack.

1. Improved knowledge management

When a large-scale Nordic media group began experiencing information silos and scattered communication, it adopted Slack. By centralizing communication, it increased transparency and reduced its reliance on email. Teams now use Slack channels for company-wide updates, collaboration, and quick access to information previously locked in private inboxes.

To further improve knowledge sharing, they developed a custom, AI-powered knowledge base in Slack. It lets employees ask questions, retrieve company data, and even chat with the technical ecosystem, making crucial knowledge more accessible across teams.

2. Increased knowledge sharing and productivity

With over 150,000 employees worldwide, Verizon needed a way to centralize communication and make knowledge accessible across its teams. When the telecommunications company rapidly shifted to remote work, leaders turned to Slack for a comprehensive work OS where employees could collaborate, share critical data, and stay productive without relying on email. For external communication, Verizon replaced its ticketing system with Slack Connect, allowing teams to collaborate and share knowledge with partners and customers more efficiently.

3. Unified knowledge for optimized workflows

Rocket Companies, a leading personal finance and technology-driven services organization, was struggling with scattered communication across multiple tools. With 15,000 employees, information silos slowed collaboration and limited access to critical knowledge.

In early 2024, the company fully transitioned to Slack to give employees a single, organized platform for company-wide communication and knowledge sharing. Beyond improving internal communication, the company used Slack’s automation features to streamline knowledge-sharing workflows for onboarding, leadership Q&As, and internal support, reducing repetitive tasks and improving access to key information.

Building a knowledge management system with Slack

Slack helps remote and hybrid teams stay connected, organized, and informed. Users can share knowledge and collaborate within Slack’s work operating system. Plus, Slack’s search features make information-finding quick and easy for anyone in a workspace.

Slack also integrates with a host of tools and third-party software, including productivity apps, document managers, and content management systems. With Slack, you already have the building blocks for an effective knowledge management solution. If you’re laying the foundation for your company’s knowledge management system, get a head start with Slack.