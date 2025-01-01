Hello, Slack Pro subscription

$US7.25 per active user per month billed annually. Or $US8.75 per active user per month, billed monthly.

Accelerate work by bringing together people, information and tools

Full message history

Find context from past decisions and get new team members up to speed faster by searching across people, channels and files.

Basic AI features

Get up to speed quickly with AI-generated channel summaries and huddle notes.

Group calls and screen sharing

Quickly start a video call or share your screen in real time with up to 50 teammates.

Create and manage projects

Get more work done inside of Slack with canvases and lists in your toolkit. Document and share knowledge with canvases, and collaboratively manage projects and organise tasks with lists.

No-code workflows

Automate routine tasks and processes directly in Slack, no code needed.

Collaborate with external teams

Work seamlessly and securely with vendors, customers and other organisations using Slack Connect.

Also included in the Pro subscription:

AI conversation summaries

Custom user groups to reach a team or department

Custom retention policies for messages and files

Channel recommendations

Unlimited search for relevant people, channels and files

Priority support

Message highlights

Abstract illustration of a security dashboard

Our commitment to security and your data.

Slack takes privacy and data protection seriously. As a cloud-based company entrusted with some of our customers’ most valuable data, we’ve set high standards for security.

We’ve received internationally recognised security certifications for ISO 27001 (information security management system) and ISO 27018 (for protecting personal data in the cloud).

Learn more about: Security | Privacy | GDPR policy

You’re in good company

For millions of people around the world, Slack is where work happens.

Read customer stories

  • Sky
  • University of California, Berkeley
  • US Department of Defense
  • Intuit
  • US Department of Veteran Affair