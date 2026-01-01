Hello, Slack Pro subscription
$US7.25 per active user per month billed annually. Or $US8.75 per active user per month, billed monthly.
Accelerate work by bringing together people, information and tools
Full message history
Find context from past decisions and get new team members up to speed faster by searching across people, channels and files.
Basic AI features
Get up to speed quickly with AI-generated channel summaries and huddle notes.
Group calls and screen sharing
Quickly start a video call or share your screen in real time with up to 50 teammates.
Create and manage projects
Get more work done inside of Slack with canvases and lists in your toolkit. Document and share knowledge with canvases, and collaboratively manage projects and organise tasks with lists.
No-code workflows
Automate routine tasks and processes directly in Slack, no code needed.
Collaborate with external teams
Work seamlessly and securely with vendors, customers and other organisations using Slack Connect.
Also included in the Pro subscription:
AI conversation summaries
Custom user groups to reach a team or department
Custom retention policies for messages and files
Channel recommendations
Unlimited search for relevant people, channels and files
Priority support
Message highlights
