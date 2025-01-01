Internal communications, the Slack way

The secret to a great employee experience

When you hear the words ‘employee experience’, you might picture a number of things: free cake in the lunch room, the latest-model laptops, dog-friendly offices, unlimited annual leave.

These are all nice perks. But smart HR heads know that one thing can increase employee engagement more than any of those nice-to-haves: great internal communications.

When a business communicates well with its employees – and employees communicate well with the leadership and each other – it has a huge impact:

People understand the organisation’s mission and their contribution to it

They come to work ready to do their best work and help others to succeed

They stay with the organisation longer and want to develop and progress

They go the extra mile for customers, boosting the customer experience

Contrast that with a business that communicates poorly:

People feel disconnected from the organisation, its leadership and its mission

They don’t have the information that they need to do their best work

They’re unengaged – sometimes even resentful – and move on faster

Customer experience suffers and recruitment, onboarding and training costs skyrocket

This guide is about creating an internal comms environment that fosters great employee engagement and exceptional customer experience.

Internal communication is important for building a culture of transparency between management and employees, and it can engage employees in the organisation’s priorities. Employee engagement in the management literature is defined as the degree to which an individual is attentive and absorbed in the performance of their roles. Engaged employees often feel empowered, involved, emotionally attached and dedicated to the organisation, and excited and proud about being a part of it. Driving Employee Engagement: The Expanded Role of Internal Communications K. Mishra et al., 2014