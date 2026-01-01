Internal communications, the Slack way

The secret to a great employee experience

Hear the words “employee experience” and you might picture a number of things: free donuts in the break room, the latest-model laptops, dog-friendly offices, unlimited PTO.

These are all nice perks. But smart CHROs know that one thing can increase employee engagement more than any of those nice-to-haves: great internal communications.

When a business communicates well with its employees—and employees communicate well with the leadership and each other— it has a huge impact:

People understand the organization’s mission and their contribution to it

They come to work ready to do their best work and help others succeed

They stay with the organization longer and want to develop and progress

They go the extra mile for customers, boosting the customer experience

Contrast that with a business that communicates poorly:

People feel disconnected from the organization, its leadership and mission

They don’t have the information they need to do their best work

They’re unengaged—sometimes even resentful—and move on faster

Customer experience suffers, and hiring, onboarding and training costs skyrocket

This guide is about creating an internal comms environment that fosters great employee engagement and exceptional customer experience.

Internal communication is important for building a culture of transparency between management and employees, and it can engage employees in the organization’s priorities. Employee engagement in the management literature is defined as the degree to which an individual is attentive and absorbed in the performance of their roles. Engaged employees often feel empowered, involved, emotionally attached and dedicated to the organization, and excited and proud about being a part of it. 2014 K. Mishra et al Driving employee engagement: The expanded role of internal communications