Share it. Discuss it. Get it done. Side by side with AI agents.
Bring your people, apps and AI agents together.
Collaboration
Knowledge
integrations
AI
Agents
Collaboration
Work with your colleagues and AI agents.
Slack is built for bringing people and information together. Type things out. Talk things through. Invite external organisations into the conversation. And get work done with AI agents.
80%
of the Fortune 100 use Slack Connect to work with partners and customers1
Knowledge
Access your team’s collective brain.
Need to remember why a decision was made six months ago? Or who approved those contract terms? Just ask your question in Slack to find any past conversation, file or project update.
47%
increase in productivity for teams using Slack2
Integrations
Tap into the tools that you already use.
Over 2,600 apps are ready to connect in Slack so you can turn multi-step tasks such as customer feedback requests and IT ticket requests into automated actions inside Slack.
35%
increase in time saved due to automation for Slack users3
AI
Start faster with AI that’s already part of the team.
Summarise threads that you missed while on holiday, zero in on action items from every meeting and get contextual help on your next strategy doc.
97 mins
average time that users can save weekly with AI in Slack4
Agents
Pick the perfect AI agent for the job.
Use Agentforce, Claude, Google Agent Space and Vercel v0 to collaboratively create copy, code and strategy directly inside your Slack channels.Learn more
We’re in the business of growing businesses.
90
%
of users say that Slack helps them to stay more connected5
43
The average number of apps used by teams in Slack3
87
%
of users say that Slack helps them to collaborate more efficiently5
Millions of people love to work in Slack.
700M
messages sent daily1
4M
Slack Connect users working directly with external teams each week1
3M
daily workflows1
1.7M
apps actively used each week1
Don’t just take our word for it.
Slack is a leader in over 314 G2 market reports6
Your Slack deep dive starts here.
Join us at Dreamforce, the world’s largest, most trusted technology event.
Unlock agentic productivity for every employee
Agentforce 2.0: Agentforce arrives in Slack
Ten ways to replace ineffective meetings with Slack
1FY25 Slack internal data, product usage analysis.
2FY23 Slack Customer Tracking Survey. Internal survey of weekly active Slack users in the US, UK, CA and AU. Total n = 1,456.
3FY24 Customer Success Metrics. Base: Total n = 247-1,696, Slack internal data.
4Based on an internal analysis during the pilot of AI in Slack features (channel recaps, thread summaries and AI search answers).
5FY25 Slack Customer Tracking Survey. Internal survey of weekly active Slack users in the US, UK, CA and AU. Total n = 2,410.
6G2 Winter 2026 market reports for work management, workflow management, project collaboration software, enterprise search, knowledge base, employee Q&A, audio conferencing, business instant messaging, unified workspaces and more.