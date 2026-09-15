This week at Dreamforce, we gave Slack one of its biggest upgrades yet, the connected interface for AI and Salesforce that works across your whole team. Every company is investing in AI right now, but they’re missing two things. First, the conversational context that adds long-term memory and insight that makes AI more accurate, actionable, and trustworthy. And next, the collaborative interface that allows employees to use these AI tools together and learn from one another. These two things come together in Slack, which has become the work operating system where all your people, agents and every platform connect with Slackbot, an AI teammate to help you navigate your work day. This is what makes Slack the front door to the agentic enterprise, and for Salesforce customers, the front door to Salesforce itself.

Introducing Slackforce: the front door to Salesforce

For 25 years, Salesforce customers have built rich customer data and workflows to run their business. Now that data can come to life where decisions are getting made: in the conversation. Today’s updates close that gap, connecting Salesforce data directly into the conversation instead of another tab, so the CRM and IT investment that you’ve already made keeps paying off instead of sitting one tab away.

The dashboards, decks and reports that make data sharable used to take a specialist, such as a designer or BI team, and days that you didn’t have. Now they take a sentence. Describe what you need in the conversation and Slackbot builds a Slackforce surface: a live, interactive interface that your team can filter, explore, comment on and act on together. Pin it to a channel and it stays connected to the source. And soon it will refresh automatically as the data changes. For Salesforce customers, your pipeline, forecast, case backlog or campaign report, from Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Data 360 or Tableau, become a working Slackforce surface directly from the conversation, built under your own permissions, making your data actionable.

Slackbot is now the AI teammate that unlocks productivity for the whole team

Most employees are stuck in first gear with AI, from basic search and summarisation to one-off Q&A that never leaves the chat window. Slackbot breaks that pattern by moving AI out of the private chat and into the channels where teams already work. Slackbot makes AI easy for the whole team. It’s powered by Claude and turns specialist work into a conversation that everyone can build on. And it’s already available in the familiar place where you work. Since its launch, it’s crossed one million monthly active users, up 145% quarter on quarter.



And now you can tag Slackbot into a channel so the whole team builds on the answer together. When AI is used in channels, everyone can act on it, and prompt patterns spread along with knowledge of how to use AI, making it easier for a team to learn from each other. Slackbot is grounded in every public channel that you have access to, so every answer compounds into sharper, higher-impact outcomes for you, your agents and the whole team.



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And now, Slackbot expands into the Salesforce Lightning Experience, carrying the same context, automation capabilities and AI superpowers into the CRM. Instead of switching over to Slack to ask a question or get help, a sales manager or customer service agent can open a chat panel right next to the record and automatically flag pipeline deals that go quiet for more than two weeks or pull the shipping status and order history on a delayed-order case to draft a resolution, without leaving the page. Slackbot is included in Slack Business+ and Enterprise+ subscriptions, giving customers with these subscriptions access to Slackbot in both Slack and Lightning. Customers who do not have Slackbot, as well as Salesforce customers who are not yet using Slack, can access Slackbot in Lightning through Flex Credits. This provides customers with a flexible way to access Slackbot based on their existing Slack subscription or Flex Credits, without requiring a separate purchase of Slackbot.

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And Slackbot is going even deeper. With Big mode (live today), Slackbot gets a full-screen, dedicated AI workspace inside Slack, built for deeper, longer-form work such as research, writing, analysis and file generation, without ever leaving the conversation. Draft a multi-page strategy brief or post-mortem, then push the finished doc straight into a surface and pin it to a channel for the team to react to in real time. Coming this autumn, two-way voice lets you talk to Slackbot the way you’d talk to a colleague, and hear it talk back with the ability to trigger real actions, such as updating a record or kicking off an automation. A manager on the move can ask Slackbot out loud to move a deal to the next stage and hear the confirmation back, no typing required. And with video generation, also coming this autumn, Slackbot can turn a product update, demo or campaign brief into a finished video clip right in the conversation, without switching to a separate tool.

Coding is now a team sport with Slack Code

AI made developers faster, but that speed stayed locked in one person’s tab, invisible to everyone else until it showed up later as a pull request or a meeting. The rest of the team – PMs, designers, other engineers – couldn’t see it, weigh in or build on it.

Now, coding happens where the team already is. With Slack Code, people and AI agents come together in a dedicated space, called a code channel, to write, review and ship code live, with everyone able to see the plan, the code diff and a working preview in real time. A product manager can flag a bug, an agent can propose the fix and an engineer can review and ship it, all without a ticket, a meeting or a wait. For anything high-stakes, such as pushing to production, the agent packages its work for a teammate’s sign-off, right in the conversation. Agents from Anthropic, Cognition, GitHub, Vercel, OpenAI and more already work in these channels alongside your team. One person’s fix becomes everyone’s.

Slack is already where our teams work, so it’s where working with agents makes sense. A thread is fine for a quick back-and-forth, but agent engineering needs its own space. In a code channel, the whole team can watch the agent work, steer it and ship a preview together, with the full context and history in one place. Building software becomes something that the whole team does together. Malte Ubl Chief Technology Officer, Vercel

Today, new agents from Cedar, Coderabbit, Datadog, Factory, Lovable, Mistral, NanoClaw, Replit, Rhythms, Skydive and Snowflake are available.

Sneak preview: Slack for frontline teams

Slack is also previewing Slack Frontline, a simple, mobile-first experience built for teams that don’t work at a desk, such as retail associates, manufacturing teams and healthcare staff. It gives them one place to manage shifts, access corporate bulletins and get the support that they need that keep the floor moving, all as a part of the same work operating system that powers the broader business. Whether you’re on the floor or in a boardroom, the story is the same: your people, your agents and every app that you rely on, working together in one place. That’s what makes Slack the best interface for the whole business, not just the parts of it that sit behind a desk.

Availability

Slackbot in Lightning Experience, Slackforce Surfaces, Big mode and Slack Code are available now.

Slackbot in channels is in early pilot. Two-way voice and video generation coming later this year.

Slack for frontline teams is in preview, with general availability planned for a future release.



Take a look at our Innovations web page for previous releases.

Please note that some features may not be immediately available in your workspace, depending on the rollout timeline, your Slack licensing subscription or additional licence requirements. To learn more about feature availability, check with your admin about the licensing subscriptions for your workspace.

Ready to learn more? Contact us.