Slack Feature Drop: Your Productivity is Springing Forward

March means springing forward — and this year, your productivity gets to come along.

Work is never just about getting things done. It’s about having the right context at the right moment, and having the right knowledge and the right tools to do what you need to do — all without without losing time switching between apps, hunting through inboxes, or starting from scratch.

This March, we delivered updates that give that time back. Your CRM, your AI agents, and your inbox — all in Slack, all working together, so you can do more without skipping a beat.

Your CRM Becomes a Conversation: Introducing Slack CRM

For small businesses that move fast, jumping into a separate app to manage customer data kills momentum. What if your CRM was just a conversation?

Slack is already where your team coordinates, makes decisions, and talks about customers. Now, with Slack CRM — included with Slack Business+ at no extra cost — Slackbot turns those conversations into organised customer records. Add a contact. Update a deal. Log notes from a call. All without leaving the channel.

No swivel-chairing between apps and open tabs. No copying and pasting. No starting over. Just tell Slackbot what happened, and it keeps everything up to date.

What you can do with Slack CRM:

Turn any conversation into a customer record: Slackbot pulls relevant details from threads and populates records automatically.

Slackbot pulls relevant details from threads and populates records automatically. Keep your whole team on the same page: Everyone sees the same updates, follow-ups, and deal status in real time.

Everyone sees the same updates, follow-ups, and deal status in real time. See everything that matters, all in one place: Your meetings, highlights and follow-ups, surfaced in a single Agenda view.

Your meetings, highlights and follow-ups, surfaced in a single Agenda view. Walk into every call fully prepared: Ask Slackbot to surface past conversations and key customer context before you dial in.

Ask Slackbot to surface past conversations and key customer context before you dial in. Capture new leads the moment they come in: New leads flow directly into the Slack Channels where your team is already collaborating.

New leads flow directly into the Slack Channels where your team is already collaborating. Draft better outreach in seconds: Slackbot uses existing customer context to help you write the right message, faster.

And the real win? Every contact and update is connected to Salesforce in the background. So it’s easy for you to get started today, conversationally — and when you’re ready for more, you can scale with Salesforce, with all your contacts and history already there. No migrations, no switching costs, no starting over.

The Power of Salesforce, Built Into Slack

Beyond Slack CRM, we’ve continued to improve on how teams interact with and manage customer records and data directly within Slack for seamless workflows:

Salesforce Activity Timeline in Slack

Stop spending time toggling between tabs to understand the full picture. The Salesforce Activity Timeline — including emails, tasks, events, calls and video meetings — is now available right inside Slack, so your team can dive deeper into every touchpoint, right where they’re already working.

Custom Salesforce Channel Names

Your Salesforce channels should work the way your team thinks. Admins can now choose any record field — including formula fields — to define consistent, descriptive channel naming conventions that improve discoverability and keep sensitive data out of channel names. Users can also be given the flexibility to rename channels manually, so every channel feels intentional.

Your Salesforce channels should work the way your team thinks. Admins can now choose any record field — including formula fields — to define consistent, descriptive channel naming conventions that improve discoverability and keep sensitive data out of channel names. Users can also be given the flexibility to rename channels manually, so every channel feels intentional. A Cleaner Record View

Less clutter, more clarity. The redesigned Salesforce record view in Slack declutters headers, reorganises quick actions and adds expandable field sections so you can scan, act and move on — without the noise.

Less clutter, more clarity. The redesigned Salesforce record view in Slack declutters headers, reorganises quick actions and adds expandable field sections so you can scan, act and move on — without the noise. Change CRM record Owner

Handoffs shouldn’t slow you down. You can now reassign the owner of any Salesforce lead, case, or opportunity directly in Slack — on desktop and mobile — with the option to instantly notify the new owner. No app switching required.

All Your Agents, All in One Place

AgentExchange: Your AI Agent Hub

The best work happens when everyone and everything is connected. AgentExchange is now your dedicated home for all your AI agents inside Slack. Discover and connect with AI-powered apps from the Slack Marketplace, see all your installed agents at a glance, and pick up recent agent conversations right where you left off. No more hunting across tools to find your AI workforce — it’s all here, in the hub where your work already lives.

Search Everything, Find Anything

Gmail and Outlook in Enterprise Search

Your inbox is now part of the picture. Gmail and Outlook are connected to Enterprise Search (available to customers with Enterprise subscriptions) so email results surface right alongside your Slack content, in places like your search results, AI-generated answers, and Slackbot queries. No more wondering if the answer lives in your email or in Slack.

And once you find it, emails have never looked better: Slack now renders emails beautifully and readably right in your flow of work. Emails in Slack now show up with cleaner formatting, display the sender and recipient shown as recognised users if they are associated with your org, attachments displayed as files you can open inline, and a clean file details view just a click away.

Work Objects in Search

We know your work lives across a lot of tools — but now you can search and see your work without leaving Slack. Work Objects are the tasks, tickets, and issues that live in tools like OneDrive, Asana, and Jira, and they now surface as rich, standalone results right inside Slack search, organised in dedicated tabs by app. Each result includes title, status, priority, assignee, and linked conversations, so you can find what you need and take action — without bouncing between tools.

AI Search Filters

Slack Search now works a little harder so you don’t have to. When you search in natural language, Slack rewrites your query behind the scenes and shows you exactly which AI filters and keywords it extracted, so you always know what’s happening. And if the rewrite missed the mark, just hit the ‘X’ to revert to your original query and try again.

Smoother Flows for Everyone

Sometimes the best updates are the small changes that keep you moving forward:

Drag-and-Drop Channel Tabs: For those of you with spring cleaning on the brain: a well-organised channel keeps your team moving faster. You can now drag and drop tabs along the top of your channels to arrange your content exactly the way you want it, so nothing important gets buried.

For those of you with spring cleaning on the brain: a well-organised channel keeps your team moving faster. You can now drag and drop tabs along the top of your channels to arrange your content exactly the way you want it, so nothing important gets buried. Scheduled send for Forwarded Messages: Not every message belongs in someone’s inbox at 11pm. You can now forward a message and schedule exactly when it lands — so the right information reaches the right person at the right moment, on their time.



Not every message belongs in someone’s inbox at 11pm. You can now forward a message and schedule exactly when it lands — so the right information reaches the right person at the right moment, on their time. Edit Attachments After Sending: No more starting over. Now you can fix it after you send it. Add, remove, or reorder file attachments — images, videos, documents, canvases and more — when editing a sent message. Fix it fast and move on. (Pro, Business+, Enterprise)





Ready to put it all to work?

Check out our Innovations webpage for previous releases.

Please note that some features may not be immediately available in your workspace depending on the rollout timeline, your Slack licensing subscription or additional licence requirements. To learn more about feature availability, check with your Admin on the licensing subscriptions for your workspace.



Ready to learn more? Contact us.