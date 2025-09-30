How dev teams are leading the reinvention of work

Few workers were better prepared to weather the challenges of the past year than developers.

For decades, these pioneers of remote productivity have proven that teams don’t have to be working in the same room—or at the same time—to collaborate effectively. Developers often work at unconventional hours and across different time zones, breaking the rules of where and when work gets done. And they’re early adopters of technology like Slack, utilizing the latest tools to stay productive and connected in even the most challenging times.

Now developers are in a unique position to lead by example, sharing their best practices for asynchronous work with others who want to thrive in this new digital-first world too.

We’ve compiled a guide to help.

In our new e-book Reinventing work in development teams, we explore how developers rely on solutions like Slack to work together efficiently. Today thousands of software engineering teams around the world use Slack as their central collaboration platform to stay connected, work productively and align around common goals. If your team isn’t among them, this guide will give you a good sense of what Slack can do:

Streamlined workflows, faster development

We’ll explain how Slack helps engineering teams:

Ship high-quality customer-facing code fast . Slack integrates with the services developers use every day, which means they can spend less time switching between apps, and speed up their cycles of coding and deployment.

. Slack integrates with the services developers use every day, which means they can spend less time switching between apps, and speed up their cycles of coding and deployment. Improve service reliability . Slack helps teams resolve incidents faster by making sure the right people receive urgent alerts and have a central place to troubleshoot.

. Slack helps teams resolve incidents faster by making sure the right people receive urgent alerts and have a central place to troubleshoot. Automate workflows for speedier development. Anyone (including developers) can create custom workflows within Slack to handle repetitive day-to-day tasks and free themselves up to focus on more impactful work.

You’ll also get real-world examples from companies that have used Slack to accelerate product development and streamline engineering workflows. In the e-book, you’ll learn how:

Engineering teams at global games studio Riot Games use Slack integrations to test, deploy, plan and manage operations within a Slack workspace

Software company Autodesk leverages Jira and PagerDuty integrations within Slack to quickly surface urgent alerts and resolve incidents faster

Data powerhouse Snowflake uses Slack Connect to streamline collaboration with external vendors and partners, while still maintaining visibility, reliability and control

“Slack has had a dramatic effect on engineering productivity at Riot,” says software engineering manager Byron Dover. “We’ve seen a reduction in iteration-cycle and bug-resolution times and increases in feature delivery velocity.”

Boosting satisfaction and connection

But Slack isn’t just useful for productivity. Our e-book also includes stories from businesses that are using Slack to boost employee satisfaction and strengthen company culture, like:

Australian bank Up, which built a custom bot within Slack to match colleagues for digital coffee dates, sparking bonds that have extended far beyond work

Germany’s Solarisbank, which uses Slack to onboard new hires from day one, quickly introducing them to the team and kick-starting conversations and relationships

Melbourne, Australia-based financial services software company Iress, which empowered its employees to choose their own platform for collaboration and as a result boosted their sense of connection by 62% (hint: the employees chose Slack).

Read the full e-book to learn more about how software developers, and all kinds of teams, are reinventing work with Slack.