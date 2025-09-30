How dev teams are leading the reinvention of work
변환

How dev teams are leading the reinvention of work

In our new e-book, discover how developers can stay connected and ship code faster in a changing world of work

Slack 팀이 작성2025년 9월 30일

3분 분량

Few workers were better prepared to weather the challenges of the past year than developers.

For decades, these pioneers of remote productivity have proven that teams don’t have to be working in the same room—or at the same time—to collaborate effectively. Developers often work at unconventional hours and across different time zones, breaking the rules of where and when work gets done. And they’re early adopters of technology like Slack, utilizing the latest tools to stay productive and connected in even the most challenging times.

Now developers are in a unique position to lead by example, sharing their best practices for asynchronous work with others who want to thrive in this new digital-first world too.

We’ve compiled a guide to help.

In our new e-book Reinventing work in development teams, we explore how developers rely on solutions like Slack to work together efficiently. Today thousands of software engineering teams around the world use Slack as their central collaboration platform to stay connected, work productively and align around common goals. If your team isn’t among them, this guide will give you a good sense of what Slack can do:

Streamlined workflows, faster development

We’ll explain how Slack helps engineering teams:

  • Ship high-quality customer-facing code fast. Slack integrates with the services developers use every day, which means they can spend less time switching between apps, and speed up their cycles of coding and deployment.
  • Improve service reliability. Slack helps teams resolve incidents faster by making sure the right people receive urgent alerts and have a central place to troubleshoot.
  • Automate workflows for speedier development. Anyone (including developers) can create custom workflows within Slack to handle repetitive day-to-day tasks and free themselves up to focus on more impactful work.

You’ll also get real-world examples from companies that have used Slack to accelerate product development and streamline engineering workflows. In the e-book, you’ll learn how:

  • Engineering teams at global games studio Riot Games use Slack integrations to test, deploy, plan and manage operations within a Slack workspace
  • Software company Autodesk leverages Jira and PagerDuty integrations within Slack to quickly surface urgent alerts and resolve incidents faster
  • Data powerhouse Snowflake uses Slack Connect to streamline collaboration with external vendors and partners, while still maintaining visibility, reliability and control

“Slack has had a dramatic effect on engineering productivity at Riot,” says software engineering manager Byron Dover. “We’ve seen a reduction in iteration-cycle and bug-resolution times and increases in feature delivery velocity.”

Boosting satisfaction and connection

But Slack isn’t just useful for productivity. Our e-book also includes stories from businesses that are using Slack to boost employee satisfaction and strengthen company culture, like:

  • Australian bank Up, which built a custom bot within Slack to match colleagues for digital coffee dates, sparking bonds that have extended far beyond work
  • Germany’s Solarisbank, which uses Slack to onboard new hires from day one, quickly introducing them to the team and kick-starting conversations and relationships
  • Melbourne, Australia-based financial services software company Iress, which empowered its employees to choose their own platform for collaboration and as a result boosted their sense of connection by 62% (hint: the employees chose Slack).

Read the full e-book to learn more about how software developers, and all kinds of teams, are reinventing work with Slack.

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

변환

고객 지원을 위한 Slack: Slack 커뮤니티 뉴욕시의 전문가 팁

Slack 전문가들로부터 고객 지원을 위해 Slack을 최대한 활용하는 방법에 대해 들어보세요.

생산성

평정심을 유지하고 자동화하기: 팀에서 바로 사용할 수 있는 3가지 Slack 워크플로

Slack에서 업무를 자동화하는 도구인 워크플로 빌더를 사용해 동료가 지원을 받고 요청을 제출할 수 있도록 더 나은 업무 방식을 제공하세요.

생산성

건초더미 줄이기: Slack에서 검색 결과 범위를 좁히는 방법

필터, 한정어, 채널 검색 등의 기능을 통해 중요한 대화와 정보를 빠르게 찾을 수 있습니다.

생산성

훨씬 빨라진 검색 속도: Slack의 엔터프라이즈 검색을 사용하기 위한 비법과 요령

업무 흐름을 유지하면서 모든 대화, 앱, 데이터에서 필요한 정보를 찾아보세요.