AI Workflow Builders, Explained (Plus the Best Tools for 2026)

Key takeaways AI workflow builders allow teams to use AI to automate processes that traditionally couldn’t be automated.

By using an AI workflow builder, teams can create time-saving automated workflows with no coding needed.

The best AI workflow builders, like Slackbot, meet the practical needs of your team and fit within your existing tech stack while unlocking new opportunities in automation.

An AI workflow builder is a tool for creating automated workflows that use AI to be more flexible, responsive, and effective.

Traditional solutions for workflow automation can only automate very rigid workflows — the kind that operate on strict “if/then” parameters. But an AI workflow builder can take on more of your work by using AI tools that sort out unusual cases and make sense of information that isn’t neatly organized.

AI workflow builders don’t just create workflows that incorporate AI; they also use AI to create those workflows. This means users can create, execute, and improve multi-step workflows without any technical expertise.

What does an AI workflow builder do?

An AI workflow builder gives users the tools needed to automate a sequence of tasks with the help of AI.

Instead of relying on code like many traditional workflow builders, AI workflow builders are often no-code or low-code. That means end users can create their own workflows instead of having to rely on IT. They can use AI prompting, drop-down menus, and other simple tools to build workflows in a way that feels intuitive.

In addition to making workflow creation easier, AI workflow builders also let users insert AI features into their workflows. For example, an AI-enhanced workflow for project management could use AI to summarize meeting notes and generate regular status updates. One supporting accounts payable could evaluate invoices for anomalies. The idea is to add AI where it most makes sense for the specific team to automated processes that traditionally required time-consuming human review.

This is ultimately what makes AI workflow automation different from traditional workflow automation:

Traditional workflow automation rigidly follows pre-defined rules and steps.

rigidly follows pre-defined rules and steps. AI workflow automation follows pre-defined steps, but uses AI to interpret or transform data as part of those steps.

follows pre-defined steps, but uses AI to interpret or transform data as part of those steps. An AI workflow builder is an AI tool used to build AI workflows, usually with minimal technical skills required.

Why teams are paying attention now: the benefits of AI workflow builders

The benefits of AI workflow builders are many, but they can be summarized in two main categories:

They make automation accessible to less technical teams.

They expand the kinds of work that can be automated.

With AI workflow builders, anyone with basic computer skills and experience prompting an AI can create a workflow. Many of these tools use simple prompts and drop-down menus to guide users through a straightforward, step-by-step workflow building process. Often, the AI workflow builder itself has AI features, such as the ability to use natural language to ask the software to configure the workflow how you want.

Once a workflow is created, users can see notable efficiency gains and corresponding drops in repetitive tasks. As information is shared along a workflow, AI tools can interpret that information to determine how to prioritize it, summarize the information to save time for the next person receiving it, or analyze it to decide which task needs to be triggered next.

This means plenty of processes that couldn’t be automated before can be automated now. You no longer need someone to sink time into things like analyzing sales emails or drafting summaries of call notes; an AI workflow can do that for you.

How AI workflow builders work, step by step

The specifics of how an AI workflow builder works will differ according to which solution you use. But the general process is the same; this step-by-step breakdown details how organizations use AI workflow builders to create impactful AI workflows.

1. Define the goal

The first step is identifying the goal of what you’re building.

For example, suppose your organization wants to automate its IT ticket management workflow. While tools for ticket automation have been around for a while, AI workflows add new capabilities, such as user sentiment analysis for better ticket routing. In this scenario, the goal of building an AI workflow might be to close more tickets while improving user satisfaction.

2. Choose a trigger

The next step is to choose which triggers will initiate the automation. Triggers can be any behavior that prompts action from a bot or agent. Examples include digital form submissions, emails, calendar events, and so on.

In the ticket management example mentioned above, the trigger would be the submission of an IT support ticket.

3. Add AI-powered steps

Next, you can start using the builder’s no-code interface to add each step of the workflow.

In the case of IT ticket management, this might include using sentiment analysis to determine ticket topic and urgency, deploying chatbots to resolve simple tickets, routing more complex tickets to the appropriate team member, and generating summaries of incidents once tickets are closed.

Your AI workflow builder will have a user interface where you can select these steps and configure their settings to make sure the workflow operates correctly.

4. Connect apps and actions

Many workflows involve receiving and sending information to and from third-party apps. Fortunately, most AI workflow builders provide integrations that let you make these connections with just a few clicks.

Your next step would be to set up these integrations. For example, you can connect your IT support workflow to the ticketing platform you use. You may also want to connect it with your company’s internal messaging system so an AI can chat with the user who filed the ticket.

5. Add rules and approvals

Specific rules, conditions, and human approval steps are the important guardrails for any workflow, and AI workflow builders have fields for establishing these rules.

This is also the step where you specify when a human gets involved. For example, if the AI sentiment analysis in the ticket management example determines that a particular ticket writer is especially angry, that ticket can get routed to a human capable of handling delicate situations.

6. Test, launch, and improve

Any new automated process needs to be thoroughly tested. It’s a good idea to have users who didn’t build the AI workflow test it, as they might think of use cases that you hadn’t considered yet.

Once the workflow is launched, continue to gather feedback and look for opportunities to improve it. Many AI workflow builders enable quick updates that cause little to no disruptions for users.

AI workflow builder use cases for non-technical teams

Automation isn’t just for technical teams; nearly every department can benefit from an AI-supported workflow. Here are some examples of how AI workflows can be used across your organization.

Operations . AI can support operational workflows like purchase order management, vendor onboarding, order processing, and so on. For example, an operations team could use an AI workflow builder to automate new vendor contract production and confirm that each vendor is onboarded properly.

. AI can support operational workflows like purchase order management, vendor onboarding, order processing, and so on. For example, an operations team could use an AI workflow builder to automate new vendor contract production and confirm that each vendor is onboarded properly. Customer support. AI workflows can be used by customer support teams to answer simple queries, solve basic problems, and intelligently route calls to the human staff most equipped to deal with them.

AI workflows can be used by customer support teams to answer simple queries, solve basic problems, and intelligently route calls to the human staff most equipped to deal with them. HR. AI workflows can support employee onboarding by guiding new employees through each training module and logging their progress for HR to sign off on. They can also be used to improve automated resume filtering.

AI workflows can support employee onboarding by guiding new employees through each training module and logging their progress for HR to sign off on. They can also be used to improve automated resume filtering. Sales. Sales calls can be transcribed by an AI agent, then fed into an AI workflow that updates the pipeline with relevant information and suggests next steps. If a sale appears to be in trouble, an AI agent can send an alert.

Sales calls can be transcribed by an AI agent, then fed into an AI workflow that updates the pipeline with relevant information and suggests next steps. If a sale appears to be in trouble, an AI agent can send an alert. IT. As discussed above, AI workflows can be a great help to IT teams managing a large influx of support tickets. AI workflows can also help monitor network performance and raise alerts if anything unusual happens.

As discussed above, AI workflows can be a great help to IT teams managing a large influx of support tickets. AI workflows can also help monitor network performance and raise alerts if anything unusual happens. Project management. AI agents can help keep projects on schedule by alerting employees if they’re at risk of falling behind schedule, providing regular summaries of the state of a project and suggesting next steps to individual users.

Whatever team you’re on, the best candidates for AI workflow automation are repetitive, multi-step processes with clear inputs and outcomes.

5 best AI workflow builders for 2026

There are several high-performing AI automation tools on the market; the right one for your team depends on your needs and preferences.

This list is not meant to be a definitive ranking, but rather a practical comparison of a few options. Your choice of AI workflow builder will depend on factors like your existing tech stack, your team’s technical comfort, the complexity of the workflow, your AI needs, and your governance requirements.

The tools in this list were curated from review sites like G2 and Capterra. Each has a minimum of 4.5 out of five stars on G2.

Slack Workflow Builder — best for teams that already work in Slack

Slack’s reputation for streamlining communication is well established, but its newer AI features push that value further. Slack Workflow Builder can turn channel chatter into summaries, identify follow‑ups, and help teams automate tasks that used to be handled piecemeal.

You can also use natural language to tell Workflow Builder’s AI assistant what kind of workflow to build, with no technical skills needed. Slack’s built-in AI tools empower you to integrate AI seamlessly into nearly any workflow. Once a workflow is built, it can operate directly in Slack to keep automation in the flow of work.

Key features:

Ability to use natural language prompts to create workflows

Support for conditional logic for creating multi-branched processes

Integration with dozens of third-party apps through Slack integrations

Intuitive to use for teams already running their workflows in Slack

Pricing: Tiered pricing starting at \$15 per person per month

Zapier — best for teams that need broad app connectivity

Zapier is a low-code or no-code platform that lets users build workflows with an intuitive editor or, if they wish, by asking their preferred LLM (such as Claude or Cursor) for help. Zapier is perhaps best known for its broad app connectivity, claiming integrations with several thousand apps.

Key features:

A visual, no-code editor that accepts inputs from AI tools

AI features that run tasks automatically

Analysis tools that determine where in a workflow AI agents would be most impactful

Connectivity to over 9,000 third-party apps

Pricing: Free version available; professional-level tiered pricing

Make — best for visual control and complex branching

While most AI workflow builders boast visual editors, Make leans the hardest into visualization tools. For example, it offers a drag-and-drop workflow builder and a specialized grid-like dashboard to help you view your entire automation landscape. AI is an inherent part of Make, with no-code modules for including AI in your workflow and agents that can work across multiple workflows.

Key features:

Highly visual, drag-and-drop workflow builder

An automation grid that helps users visualize multiple workflows and manage complex branching

AI agents and other tools that make AI the center of workflow automation

A library of over 300 pre-built AI apps to jumpstart your workflow automation

Pricing: Free version available; professional-level tiered pricing

n8n — best for more technically advanced teams

While the accessibility of no-code platforms can be a major advantage, n8n recognizes that for particularly complex workflows, sometimes code is necessary. So, it gives organizations the option to choose between a code or no-code experience. More technical teams can take advantage of this flexibility to build the exact workflow they want.

Key features:

The option to choose between coding or a visual editor for workflow building

Advanced technical features that let teams track every step of a workflow and follow the logic behind an AI’s actions

The option to choose between an on-premise or hosted deployment

Integrations with more than 500 apps, support for connecting to your legacy systems, and tools for connecting with MCP servers

Pricing: Tiered pricing depends on number of projects and features needed; custom price plans for enterprise tier

Gumloop — best for AI-native workflows

For non-technical teams that nevertheless have to handle less structured workflows, Gumloop presents an AI-native option. It gives users the option to create custom AI agents through natural language prompting. These agents are self-improving and accessible to anyone in the organization, so teams can share agents across workflows.

Key features:

Simple agent creation using natural-language prompts

The ability to incorporate another team’s agent into your workflow

Tools for connecting company information in a centralized “brain” that both humans and agents can use

Integrations that make it possible to use Gumloop directly in your preferred collaboration tool, including Slack

Pricing: Tiered pricing for pro plans (14-day free trial available); custom pricing for enterprise plans

Building smarter AI workflows with Slack

As the place where so many essential workflow steps occur, Slack is a natural home for workflow creation. Slack’s AI workflow builder is intuitive to use while still being powerful enough to support complex, conditional workflows. These workflows easily fold into your existing processes by nature of existing natively in Slack, where many teams are already working and communicating.

Slack’s many integrations mean AI workflows can connect them to all the apps and information necessary. This makes it possible for a user to complete certain workflows entirely in Slack, minimizing the friction of switching between screens.

If this has sparked ideas about how AI could streamline your team’s work, Slack offers a range of ways to put it into practice. You can dive deeper into Slack’s AI workflow builder, see how AI assistance shows up across conversations, explore what Slackbot can automate, and check out Slack integrations that expand your workflows even further.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.

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