Key takeaways A SWOT analysis identifies internal strengths and weaknesses alongside external opportunities and threats to support strategic decision-making.

An effective SWOT requires cross-functional input, specific and honest observations, and a clear process for turning findings into prioritized action.

Slack helps teams run more effective SWOT analyses by enabling async collaboration, structured brainstorming, and automated review cycles that keep the analysis current.

Many strategic planning sessions end with a document to work from followed by very little action. You fill out a SWOT matrix that breaks down the basics of your project or business, agree with your teammates that this was a useful exercise, and move on. But you can make more of your findings instead of filing them away until they are outdated — the value of a SWOT analysis depends on timeliness.

The framework of a SWOT analysis takes honest input from across the organization and a reliable method for applying what you learn with clear next steps. In this article, you will learn what SWOT analysis is, how to run one step by step, and the best ways to make sure your findings lead to success.

What is a SWOT analysis?

SWOT analysis is a strategic planning framework used to evaluate the factors that could affect an organization, project, or goal. SWOT stands for Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats.

You can think of the framework as four different quadrants, and those quadrants are split into two main groups:

Internal factors: Strengths and weaknesses come from within your organization and are generally within your control.

Strengths and weaknesses come from within your organization and are generally within your control. External factors: Opportunities and threats arise in the market or operating environment and require a response.

You might conduct a SWOT analysis before launching an initiative, assessing current performance, or preparing for change in your competitive industry. It can help you evaluate your work goals before committing time or resources.

A SWOT analysis is especially valuable as a team exercise. Product leaders may recognize capability gaps, while customer-facing employees can bring in concerns or opportunities they hear firsthand. Gathering input across functions and channels makes it easier to challenge assumptions and catch factors one person or perspective could miss. By placing those perspectives in one structured view, decision-makers can better understand their current position and what should shape their next move.

The four components of a SWOT analysis

As mentioned, a SWOT matrix uses a 2×2 structure: strengths and weaknesses on the internal axis, while opportunities and threats are on the external one. Examining all four together helps with team alignment by showing where your current capabilities are serving your ultimate goals. A strength only becomes strategically useful when paired with an opportunity it can capture; a weakness only becomes urgent when paired with a threat it amplifies.

Strengths

Strengths are internal attributes that give you an advantage, which can include strong brand reputation, skilled team, proprietary technology, established customer relationships, or efficient processes. Ask what you do particularly well and what customers value most. What unique resources or capabilities do you have?

Be specific, too: “Our customer support team averages a two-hour first response, compared with the industry average of eight hours” is much more useful than “We offer great support.” This way, you aren’t working with vague terms that are impossible to distill into something you can act on.

Weaknesses

Weaknesses are internal limitations that hinder performance, such as outdated technology, skills gaps, limited marketing budget, high employee turnover, or slow decision-making. Look for areas where you consistently underperform or competitors have an edge.

Honesty and specificity are critical here. For example, acknowledging that your onboarding process takes an average of six weeks, which delays time-to-productivity for new hires and strains team capacity, is how you identify a problem you can address. Softening that weakness into a neutral observation like “We could improve our onboarding process” makes it harder to prioritize or do anything about.

Opportunities

Opportunities are external conditions you could act on to improve your position. These may include emerging markets, technology shifts, competitor weaknesses, regulatory changes, or evolving customer needs. Ask which trends favor your organization and where unmet demand is emerging, especially where competitors are falling short.

For example, you might say: “Enterprise demand for async work tools is rising, but most platforms lack the security controls required by regulated companies. Our SaaS business could develop those controls to reach healthcare and financial services buyers.”

Threats

Threats are external developments that could weaken your position. This happens with new competitors, shifting market conditions, economic headwinds, supply chain vulnerabilities, or talent scarcity. Consider which changes could disrupt revenue, increase costs, or limit your ability to deliver. Name both the risk and its likely effect: “A well-funded competitor plans to enter our core market next quarter with comparable features at a 20 percent lower price, putting our renewal rates and new customer growth at risk.”

How to conduct a SWOT analysis

A useful SWOT analysis begins with a focused question and ends with assigned responsibilities. Follow this five-step process to keep the exercise specific and actionable.

Step 1: Define your objective

Start by identifying the decision, challenge, or goal the SWOT analysis should examine. Each objective produces a different analysis. “Should we enter the healthcare market?” focuses attention on market demand, internal capabilities, and competitive threats. “Why is customer retention declining?” calls for a different group of contributors and evidence.

What matters is choosing one that reflects the issue you need to address. If the objective is too broad, the quadrants can quickly become a laundry list of observations that do not lead to a clear decision.

Step 2: Gather input from across the organization

Invite stakeholders from functions such as sales, product, operations, and customer success. Each group sees different capabilities and risks, so cross-functional collaboration can uncover factors one perspective would miss.

Collect initial observations in writing before the live session. Async input gives contributors time to examine the objective, support their points, and raise concerns they may be less inclined to introduce on the spot.

Step 3: Brainstorm each quadrant with specific, evidence-based observations

Generate entries for all four quadrants, then challenge anything vague. “Strong customer relationships” doesn’t say much. But “Our top 20 customers have renewed for at least four consecutive years" identifies a measurable strength.

Every observation should connect to a metric, customer quote, or concrete example. Ask what specifically makes an entry a strength or what evidence supports a proposed threat. Revise or remove claims the group cannot substantiate.

Step 4: Prioritize your findings

Next, rank the entries by impact, likelihood, and urgency. A possible threat may have serious consequences but little chance of occurring, while a smaller weakness may already be affecting performance.

One approach is to have contributors vote on the top three entries in each quadrant. Then, an effective meeting is the best place to discuss differences and narrow the matrix to the 12 factors that most deserve strategic attention.

Step 5: Translate findings into action

A completed SWOT matrix is not a plan. Convert the priority findings into specific actions with an owner and deadline. The action might use a strength to pursue an opportunity or address a weakness that increases exposure to a threat. Then, record what will happen next, who is responsible, and when progress will be reviewed. One way to do this is with a TOWS matrix, a companion framework that pairs internal and external factors to generate strategies. For example, it might match a strength with an opportunity it could help you capture. We walk through how it works in the “Turning your SWOT analysis into action” section, after the example and template.

SWOT analysis example and template

Let’s say you are a mid-size SaaS company evaluating a new product launch. Here’s a SWOT analysis example that shows how you could possibly fill out the quadrant.

Internal External Positive Strengths: Recognized brand among SMBs; engineering consistently ships on schedule; current customers are willing to beta test. Opportunities: Enterprise demand is growing; a major competitor recently left the segment. Negative Weaknesses: No enterprise sales model or pricing structure; customer success lacks capacity for larger accounts. Threats: Two startups are entering the segment; longer enterprise sales cycles could strain cash flow.

The entries separate internal capabilities from market conditions and name concrete advantages or risks. They also acknowledge weaknesses without softening them. That gives the company useful inputs as it decides how to manage multiple projects around the launch.

Template

Use these prompts to build your own matrix:

Strengths Opportunities What do we do better than competitors? 1. ____ 2. ____ 3. ____ 4. ____ Which trends or unmet needs could we act on? 1. ____ 2. ____ 3. ____ 4. ____ Weaknesses Threats Where do we underperform? 1. ____ 2. ____ 3. ____ 4. ____ Which external changes could harm our position? 1. ____ 2. ____ 3. ____ 4. ____

Turning your SWOT analysis into action

A TOWS matrix (SWOT spelled backward) takes your prioritized findings a step further. Instead of looking at each quadrant on its own, it pairs an internal factor with an external one, and each pairing points to a different type of strategy:

Strength-Opportunity: Apply an existing advantage to a market opening. Our theoretical SaaS company could use its reliable engineering capacity to develop the enterprise features buyers need.

Apply an existing advantage to a market opening. Our theoretical SaaS company could use its reliable engineering capacity to develop the enterprise features buyers need. Weakness-Opportunity: Correct an internal limitation that blocks an opportunity. The company could create enterprise pricing and a sales motion before pursuing growing demand.

Correct an internal limitation that blocks an opportunity. The company could create enterprise pricing and a sales motion before pursuing growing demand. Strength-Threat: Use a proven capability to counter an external risk. Our example recognized brand and beta-ready customer base could help it establish credibility before new competitors gain ground.

Use a proven capability to counter an external risk. Our example recognized brand and beta-ready customer base could help it establish credibility before new competitors gain ground. Weakness-Threat: Limit exposure where internal gaps and external risks overlap. The company could expand customer success capacity before longer sales cycles and larger accounts strain service quality.

A SWOT analysis captures conditions at a particular moment. Competitors move, internal capabilities change, and yesterday’s priority can lose relevance. Build reviews into your project management best practices, typically once per quarter or more often in a fast-moving market. Revisit the original evidence, update the highest-priority entries, and adjust assigned actions when the underlying conditions change.

How Slack supports your SWOT analysis

The SWOT framework is simple, which is why it’s so widely used to get an idea of the direction you need to go as an organization. However, execution gets harder when input arrives in different places or when no one returns to the analysis. The benefit of Slack is that you can keep each stage connected in one searchable space.

Collect async input in channels. Create a dedicated channel and post prompts for each quadrant before the live session. Contributors can think through their responses, attach supporting evidence, and build on other observations. This approach also gives people who are less likely to speak first in a meeting another way to participate.

Create a dedicated channel and post prompts for each quadrant before the live session. Contributors can think through their responses, attach supporting evidence, and build on other observations. This approach also gives people who are less likely to speak first in a meeting another way to participate. Prioritize findings in a huddle. Use a Slack huddle to review the matrix, debate rankings, and choose the findings that require action. Participants can share the matrix on screen while recording decisions in the channel thread, leaving the group with a referenceable record after the conversation ends.

Use a Slack huddle to review the matrix, debate rankings, and choose the findings that require action. Participants can share the matrix on screen while recording decisions in the channel thread, leaving the group with a referenceable record after the conversation ends. Synthesize contributions with AI. AI-powered collaboration can help participants summarize channel discussions and identify recurring themes before the live session. Less meeting time goes toward sorting raw input, leaving more room to evaluate pairings and decide what to do next.

AI-powered collaboration can help participants summarize channel discussions and identify recurring themes before the live session. Less meeting time goes toward sorting raw input, leaving more room to evaluate pairings and decide what to do next. Schedule the next review. Set a Slackbot reminder for the agreed cadence, such as once per quarter or before the next planning cycle. Link it to the original channel so contributors can revisit the evidence, update the matrix, and check assigned actions without rebuilding the exercise.

You can also use workflow automation to standardize how observations are submitted or route new action items to their owners. Keeping the discussion active before, during, and after the session helps the group treat its SWOT as a working strategic resource, rather than the output of a one-time meeting.

If you want your SWOT analysis to provide more than a filled-in matrix, Slack is the bridge. It gives the conversation a lasting home, so contributors can build on early observations and revisit the evidence to keep action items moving between review cycles.

Try Slack for free today Whatever work you do, you can do it in Slack. Get the power and alignment you need to do your best work. Learn more

SWOT analysis FAQs