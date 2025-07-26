As remote work becomes a standard part of modern business, many leaders continue to depend on outdated strategies for managing distributed teams. For example, the State of Work Report by Slack and Qualtrics reveals that 1 in 4 leaders use activity and visibility to measure productivity. Intriguingly, the report also found that remote workers save time with automation and use technology to get work done faster.

In other words, managing remote workers effectively requires less activity monitoring, not more. In this article, we’ll explore the challenges of managing a remote workforce, along with best practices and tools you can use to drive productivity.

What is remote work management?

Remote work management is a strategy for managing employees who work in locations outside the office. Effective remote managers use tools, processes, and communication strategies that keep everyone connected, productive, and happy when they’re working from home or other locations. Leaders who manage well know how to communicate clearly and make sure their team feels supported, even when they can’t meet face-to-face.

Why effective remote team management matters

According to the State of Work report, nearly 3 in 4 business leaders say boosting team productivity is a top-of-mind concern. In a remote work environment, however, traditional productivity measurements like hours spent in the office no longer show the full picture. Instead, companies need to establish a culture of trust and communication. This results in:

Increased productivity. The report found that in workplaces where employees feel like they are valued, 57 percent of workers say they are more productive now than they were before the 2020 pandemic.

Higher retention. Supportive managers help workers feel more engaged, which leads to higher company loyalty.

Data and trends: The growth of remote work

In 2024, 73 million digital jobs were available around the world. That number is likely to continue to grow. These jobs already open doors for remote work in myriad industries, such as finance, IT, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications. And according to Stanford Institute for Economic Policy research, 27 percent of paid workdays now take place at home.

Common challenges in remote work management

Managing a remote team comes with its own set of hurdles that don’t exist when everyone’s in the same building. Remote teams can have these common roadblocks:

Communication and collaboration barriers

Remote teams miss out on the face-to-face interactions that happen naturally in an office setting. That can make it harder to stay in the loop. Effective knowledge sharing and collaboration are also harder, and an unwieldy mix of communication tools can create additional challenges.

Building and sustaining a remote team culture

Employees in trust-based work environments are less likely to leave, more motivated, and more open to taking on additional responsibilities, Deloitte research finds. But building trust is challenging when people never meet in person. Remote workers may feel pressure to demonstrate productivity by being online more often, responding to messages at all hours, and working longer.

Time zone and scheduling conflicts

When remote workers operate in different geographic locations, scheduling meetings and calls can be a struggle. Setting overlapping core hours and using asynchronous collaboration tools can help create windows for collaboration when everyone is online. In Slack, for example, team members can indicate their working hours, pause notifications, and adjust their time zone so colleagues know when they are off the clock.

Performance monitoring and accountability

Focusing on time spent on activities rather than outcome-based KPIs can give you a skewed perspective on productivity. Instead, managers can provide accountability and track productivity using markers like whether employees meet deadlines and whether they consistently contribute to team goals.

It’s important to balance transparency with employee privacy, however. Employees should know what is being monitored and why, and they should have the choice to opt out of non-essential data collection.

Six best practices for managing remote teams

When people feel valued and supported, they often produce better work. Here’s what you can do to manage remote teams more effectively:

1. Establish clear goals and expectations

Remote teams (and all teams) thrive when everyone knows what success looks like. Keep everyone on this same page with:

SMART goals. Use SMART goals —specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and timebound—to give remote workers a clear target, which eliminates guesswork and the need for constant check-ins or micromanaging.

Documented deliverables and deadlines. Create shared documents that outline project scope, individual responsibilities, and specific task assignments.

2. Create consistent communication strategies

Remote teams need structure around communication, but that doesn’t always mean more meetings. It means smarter, more purposeful interactions. For example:

Daily stand-ups. Bring everyone together in short, agenda-based stand-up meetings to talk through priorities and spot potential roadblocks early.

Weekly team check-ins. Provide space for big-picture discussions and problem-solving.

Regular one-on-ones. Give team members dedicated time to discuss challenges, career development, and feedback with managers.

Virtual meetings. Use virtual meeting rooms to help team members connect and discuss, but don’t overuse them. Start with a clear agenda, stay focused, respect everyone’s time, and always end with concrete next steps.

Collaboration platforms. Give team members a space to check in, share files, and ask questions quickly when a virtual meeting isn’t necessary.

3. Build remote team unity

Creating connections among remote team members sometimes requires more creativity than in-person team building, but it’s essential for engagement and retention. Try:

Virtual team-building activities. Schedule monthly virtual culture hours that bring in-person and remote teams together. Try team-building activities like online game tournaments, virtual coffee chats, or collaborative playlists.

Remote onboarding and mentorship. Pair new hires with mentors who can help them navigate their new role, and use a structured virtual onboarding program like Slack’s new hire onboarding template to help them ramp up quickly.

4. Give regular feedback and recognition

Help remote workers feel valued and connected with proactive feedback and recognition systems, such as:

Continuous feedback loops and surveys. Create regular opportunities to give and receive input through surveys, project debriefs, and informal check-ins. Ask specific questions such as, “What’s working well in our current process?” and “What’s slowing you down?”

Remote recognition and reward systems: Celebrate wins by creating systems for peer recognition, sharing success stories in team meetings, and offering rewards for achievement. That doesn’t always mean monetary rewards—a personal note, public recognition, or additional flexibility can go a long way.

Peer-to-peer recognition. Use features like dedicated Slack channels , virtual shout-outs, or formal recognition programs to help team members acknowledge each other.

5. Promote work-life balance and well-being

Working from home can sometimes blur the lines between personal and professional life in unhealthy ways. Actively protect team members’ well-being by setting limits and offering support in the following ways:

Digital boundaries. Help your team establish clear start and stop times for work, and don’t expect them to respond to non-critical messages immediately. Avoid sending messages outside work hours unless it’s truly urgent.

Mental health resources. Provide access to resources like employee assistance programs, mental health benefits, wellness stipends, and flexible hours. Just acknowledging that remote work has unique stresses can help people feel less alone in dealing with them. Consider scheduling no-meeting days or offering floating holidays to help reduce stress.

6. Encourage career development and upskilling

Invest in developing your remote workers with webinars, skills training, mentorships, virtual conferences, and online courses. Offer stretch assignments or cross-functional projects that build new skills while contributing to real business needs.

Essential tools and technologies for remote work management

Managing remote teams effectively starts with using the right collaboration tools for communication, task management, productivity, and connection.

Communication and collaboration tools. Remote collaboration requires clear, timely communication with colleagues. Employees need ways to share ideas, ask questions, and give project updates efficiently. A work operating system like Slack builds collaboration into daily workflows, using AI-powered tools and agents to automate tasks and keep teams connected. Use Slack huddles , social channels, and team chats to keep remote teams connected.

Project and task management platforms. A project management tool like Trello helps teams keep tasks organized and on schedule. Trello integrates with Slack, so you can add and manage Trello cards all in one place. Slack also offers project management capabilities like task lists, file sharing, and templates to keep everyone on the same page.

Video conferencing tools. For a more streamlined alternative to the big three videoconferencing tools, consider a direct collaboration tool like Miro to hold interactive meetings, brainstorming sessions, and working sessions.

Time-tracking and productivity software. Tools like Toggl , Jira , and Loom help remote workers improve efficiency and get more done. These tools make it easy to track time spent on projects, provide updates, and leave video messages for colleagues.

Measure success with remote work management KPIs and metrics

The best remote team metrics focus on what actually matters: the quality and impact of work being done. Here are three ways to measure success:

Track key performance indicators (KPIs). Measure your team’s contribution to business goals with output-based metrics like projects completed, number of sales, or tickets closed. Productivity metrics like meeting deadlines and progress milestones help monitor the quality of work and efficiency as well as output. Use employee engagement surveys and retention metrics to gauge how people feel about their work, team dynamics, and company direction.

Visualize data with analytics and dashboards. Displaying data graphically can help you see how work flows through your team, revealing bottlenecks and inefficiencies that aren’t obvious from the surface. Platforms like Harvest and Ticky provide useful data about work patterns like how much time your team spends in meetings, what hours they are most productive, and what they spend their time on.

Avoid productivity theater. Zeroing in on performance signals that demonstrate activity but may not actually indicate good work is known as productivity theater. Rather than measuring time logged, for example, focus on building trust with employees through transparency and alignment, deeper connections, and top remote collaboration tools . Conduct regular pulse checks to identify communication gaps, unclear priorities, or personal challenges that formal metrics may miss.

Future of remote work management

As new remote work models, technologies, and leadership approaches emerge, managers can support remote teams even more effectively. Here are some of the trends shaping the future of remote work:

Hybrid work models

Flexible in-office and remote policies make hybrid work more feasible for most employees. Instead of mandating an arbitrary number of days in the office, decide which activities benefit the most from in-person interaction—brainstorming sessions, client presentations, and onboarding, for example. Leave other days flexible based on individual needs and tasks.

AI and automation tools

AI helps employees work faster and smarter by automating tasks, analyzing data, taking notes, summarizing meetings, and providing critical insights. Using natural language processing and trusted data, tools like AI agents work alongside team members to get work done faster and give people more time for strategic thinking.

Results-only work environments

In a results-only work environment (ROWE), managers focus on an employee’s ability to deliver quality results on time rather than micromanaging when, where, or how long they work. It’s a big shift from traditional management approaches, but when implemented successfully, ROWE can boost productivity and reduce turnover.

Upskilling managers for digital leadership

Managers of remote-first teams may need more training in outcome-based performance management, online coaching and communication, reading team dynamics in digital environments, goal-setting, and providing feedback without face-to-face cues.

Human-centered remote work management

The future of remote work management is about redefining productivity, building connections, and engaging workers without relying on physical proximity. Digital tools and resources provide a strong foundation for accomplishing these goals, but true success requires developing more flexible, human-centered ways of working together, even when we can’t interact face-to-face.