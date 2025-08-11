Ever feel like you're drowning in a sea of information at work? Endless Slack threads, sprawling shared drives, uncontextualised data dashboards, people asking, ‘Does anyone remember. . .?' in team channels. It can be a daily struggle searching for the exact information you need, when you need it. What if you could tap into your organisation's collective knowledge and get an intelligent response right away?

That's precisely the problem enterprise search in Slack solves. It acts as an AI assistant that's read every conversation, document, and decision your company has ever made and then connects the dots to give you the information you need. Enterprise search eliminates the friction of hunting for information that already exists within your organisation.

As with popular AI tools such as Claude and ChatGPT, good prompting is key. Below are our favourite prompts in Slack that will help you find information faster, practically transforming your workday.

1. ‘What's the status of [team/project]?'

Think of this as getting an AI-powered project briefing. Enterprise search parses through unstructured and structured data and synthesises all that information to present you with key decisions, progress, blockers, action owners, and next steps. This is a great prompt to use when preparing for team meetings and one-on-ones, or simply tracking a team you don't work with directly.

Try these variations:

'What's the latest on the production incident?'

'What accounts are at risk this quarter?'

'When is [upcoming project] planned to launch?'

2. ‘Where is that DM with [username] about [topic]?'

This prompt goes beyond status reports to analyse the unstructured, human conversations happening across your company. It surfaces sentiment and feedback from team discussions, customer tickets, and research notes to give you a real-time pulse on any topic.

Other things to prompt:

'When did I message [username] about [topic]?'

'Who did I talk to about [project]?'

3. ‘How do I [task/process]?'

When you first join an organisation or team, you might discover that while the official process says one thing, experienced team members have developed better approaches that they share in casual conversations. This prompt captures both the formal documentation and the tribal knowledge that gets things done.

More examples that work well:

'How do I submit a purchase request?'

'How do I set up a new client in our system?'

'How do I report a bug?'

'What does MDP stand for?'

4. ‘Who is the expert on [topic]?'

This prompt connects you to the most relevant person based on their contributions in conversations and documents, not merely their job title. Cut through organisational silos to find the best collaborators to help you get the job done.

Try these:

'Who knows about security audits?'

'Who's worked on our data migration efforts?'

'Who supports A1 Company data science?'

5. ‘What did I get done this quarter?'

Performance reviews are essential, but when you're already working at capacity, taking time to prepare for them can truly feel like a chore. This prompt serves as a ‘hack’ to reflect on past contributions before reviews, one-to-ones, or even before the weekend.

Try variations like:

'What did I get done this week?'

'What were the key achievements of [colleague asking you to write a performance review] last quarter?'

Unlock the collective intelligence of your enterprise

In an age of information overload, enterprise search represents a fundamental shift in how we work. Instead of information being trapped in silos where only certain people can access it, your entire organisation's knowledge becomes instantly accessible and intelligently connected.

The real power, more than finding information faster, is in discovering insights that would take too long to uncover manually. Enterprise search can identify patterns across departments, connect ideas from different time periods, and surface knowledge that might otherwise get buried.

The result? You spend less time hunting for information and more time acting on it.

