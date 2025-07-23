Prevent Brain Drain: Five Tips for Retaining Knowledge in Slack

When employees walk out the door, they take something priceless with them: knowledge. In many traditional workplaces, this institutional knowledge can get trapped in inboxes, private DMs, and across various tools. This leaves new hires and existing teams scrambling to find information that once existed, which slows progress.

Slack is more than where work happens. It's an AI-powered platform that brings your conversations, apps, people, and agents together in one place, and turns that knowledge into a searchable, shareable resource so teams can keep moving forward, even after someone leaves.

Read on to learn why knowledge often slips through the cracks, and five ways to help you not only retain knowledge in Slack, but also use it to take action faster:

Why does knowledge slip through the cracks?

Most modern ways of working aren't designed to preserve company knowledge. Even high-performing teams run into familiar challenges, such as:

Key decisions are lost in private messages and live conversations

Expertise is siloed across disconnected tools and apps

Critical context vanishes in DMs and offline conversations

Too many tools, with too little visibility

No scalable approach for capturing and reusing knowledge

The cost is significant. Large companies lose tens of millions a year due to lost knowledge, and even more when key employees leave and there's no good way to hand off what they know. On average, workers spend 33% of their time searching for information, leading to decision delays and inefficiencies, according to Slack's Workforce Lab.

But it doesn't have to be this way.

Five ways to retain knowledge in Slack

Slack is where knowledge gets captured, shared, and, crucially, preserved so teams can keep making progress even after someone moves on.

It's easier to prevent knowledge loss before someone leaves. These simple best practices in Slack can make a big difference:

1. Work ‘out loud’ by defaulting to channels, not DMs

While information disappears in private messages, channels create a shared record for teams. You could call this 'working out loud.'

Whether it's launching a feature, resolving a customer issue, or prepping for a board meeting, working in a channel grants everyone access to the same knowledge. AI-powered search scans messages, files, and conversations to instantly surface relevant information—even from past projects or discussions—whilst intelligent recommendations suggest next steps, resources, or experts based on context. This way, when an employee departs, their knowledge remains.

2. Bring everyone you partner with into Slack

Your extended team often includes contractors, partners, vendors, and others who contribute to your work. If they're not in Slack, critical context often ends up buried in email threads or lost in one-off messages.

With Slack Connect, you can invite external collaborators into shared Channels so everyone has the same context on projects. There's no need to switch tools or track down scattered updates; you all work together in one place. Everyone involved has access to the same information, conversations, and decisions. It also extends the capabilities of AI and Agentforce to your external workforce, helping them quickly access relevant knowledge and contribute seamlessly to your internal teams.

3. Capture knowledge in the flow of work

Workflow Builder is more than a low-code automation tool; it also automatically captures important information as your team works. And now with AI in Slack, you can simply type out what you need and it'll build a workflow for you, freeing up time so you can get more done.

Think of Workflow Builder as your team's memory assistant. You can create workflows that automatically ask for project wrap-up notes after a deal closes, collect feedback after a campaign launch, trigger exit checklists, and more.

Best of all, Workflow Builder captures knowledge within your flow of work, rather than requiring separate documentation steps, making it more likely that important information gets preserved.

4. Instantly document knowledge with AI in Slack

What about when a great brainstorming session in Slack ends, decisions are made, and then someone asks for an update? Suddenly you're digging through messages trying to piece together what actually happened.

Coming soon,* AI writing assistance will be built directly into canvases. From any Slack conversation, AI can instantly summarise key points, extract action items, and generate a first draft—no more manual sifting through chat threads. You can adjust the tone from casual to formal, restructure the content, or highlight next steps. If your planning session happens in a huddle, AI will even take notes for you, capturing decisions and creating a full transcript so everyone stays focused and aligned.

The result? Your team's knowledge doesn't disappear into chat history or meetings anymore. Every meaningful conversation becomes searchable and usable, whether you‘re creating project briefs from brainstorming sessions or building process docs from channel discussions.

5. Treat the search bar as your own, company AI engine

In today's digital workplace, information is everywhere—but finding it can be surprisingly difficult. Enterprise search transforms how organisations manage and retain knowledge by creating a unified search experience across previously disconnected systems.

When employees can quickly locate information across platforms like Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, and Confluence, they spend less time hunting for answers and more time applying insights. This boosts productivity and fundamentally changes how institutional knowledge persists within organisations.

Even after employees transition between roles or leave the company, their contributions remain discoverable. Enterprise search preserves this collective intelligence by making historical conversations, decisions, and context accessible to current team members. For new employees, this means immediate access to organisational memory without repeatedly asking the same questions.

By connecting external repositories with internal communications, enterprise search creates a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that respects existing security permissions and compliance requirements. Organisations that implement a ‘search-first’ culture see faster knowledge flow and reduced redundancy in communications.

The true value of enterprise search extends beyond mere convenience — it transforms scattered information into an organised, accessible knowledge base that grows with your organisation, ensuring critical insights are never lost and always available.

Turn day-to-day work into a collective knowledge base

When people leave your team, their knowledge shouldn't leave with them. By working in Slack channels, you create a lasting, searchable history of your team's work.

AI in Slack makes that history even more powerful. From lightning-fast answers to effortlessly organised information, we're building a smarter, more productive environment for your team.

Some AI features are included in every paid Slack subscription, but for teams looking to do even more, each subscription unlocks advanced AI capabilities — helping you automate work, make faster decisions, and scale productivity across your organisation.

Pro provides your first experience with Slack's built-in AI, with basic summarisation features for channels, threads, and huddles, making it a breeze to catch up on conversations.

provides your first experience with Slack's built-in AI, with basic summarisation features for channels, threads, and huddles, making it a breeze to catch up on conversations. Using Pro and ready for more? Business+ unlocks a broader set of AI tools, including recaps, translations, workflow generation, and AI-powered search. These features help your team reduce manual work and stay focused.

unlocks a broader set of AI tools, including recaps, translations, workflow generation, and AI-powered search. These features help your team reduce manual work and stay focused. Need to scale AI across your company? Enterprise+ delivers Slack's full AI experience. It includes enterprise search, evolved task management, and enterprise-grade security and governance controls. It's built for organisations that want to move faster, operate securely at scale, and have AI embedded into every layer of how their teams work now.

Whether you're just getting started or ready to go deeper, there is a Slack plan designed to fit your team and grow with you.

*Features described as ‘coming soon’ are forward-looking and may be released throughout the year. All dates, features, and functionality for these features are subject to change.