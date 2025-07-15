The hum of a busy sales floor, the thrill of a breakthrough conversation, the satisfaction of a closed deal—these are the rhythms that draw us to sales. Most of us didn’t get into this profession to become master navigators of internal systems. We got into sales to connect with people, understand their challenges, and help them find solutions.

Yet for too long, sales teams have been pulled away from customers, spending excessive time switching between apps, hunting for information, or seeking subject-matter experts. This constant search for the right information at the right time is a silent drain on productivity and ultimately reduces our availability to develop customer relationships.

At Salesforce, our goal is to give sales reps the information they need to close deals quickly and focus on one of Salesforce’s core beliefs: when our customers succeed, we succeed. That’s why we created our internal Sales Agent, built on Agentforce for Employees and deployed in Slack, where teams already work.

Connected to Salesforce data and internal sales enablement guides, Agentforce gives our sellers instant access to critical deal insights, competitive intel, pricing info, and much more. Our Sales Agent is already helping 25,000+ sellers save 66,000 hours a year.

Challenge: Spending too much time looking for information

Sellers face a mountain of internal data and resources spread across countless portals, docs, and systems. Finding the latest pricing info, competitive differentiators, or account history often meant switching apps or waiting on responses from colleagues. The process created a silent productivity drain that impacted our entire go-to-market engine.

Our sellers didn’t have time to chase down these details; they needed instant access to the information that would help them have confident, meaningful conversations with customers. Simply put, the friction of searching for information was holding us back.

Solution: Deploying Agentforce in Slack across Sales

We turned to Agentforce in Slack to solve this challenge. Sales Agent is able to generate responses pulling from Salesforce’s trusted internal data source, our specific connected sales resources, and the web to respond to questions across sales domains, including competitive intelligence, onboarding, pricing and packaging details, and executive brief templates.

Because it operates in Slack, Sales Agent meets our sellers exactly where they work. Whether they’re at their desks or on the go, they can ask natural language questions like:

‘Create an executive brief for [account].’

‘What’s the latest pricing for [product]?’

‘How do I quote a new business deal?’

‘What marketing activities has this account engaged with?’

Within seconds, Sales Agent generates organised, research-backed briefs or precise answers in a direct message (DM) or Slack channel. This efficiency allows sales professionals to dedicate more time to actual selling and customer engagement, rather than administrative tasks and information gathering.

Sales Agent has been a win not only for our distribution teams, but also for IT:

‘Agentforce made it easy to meet our sellers’ needs: we were able to create an agentic solution that is both comprehensive and easy to use for our sellers,’ says Jenny Tran, Sr. Director of Seller Productivity at Salesforce. ‘And because we were able to build once and deploy to both Lightning and Slack, our sellers get the same seamless support wherever they are.’

Impact: Recovering 66,000 hours a year

Like with our Engineering Agent, success of the Sales Agent spread internally like wildfire and we were quickly able to gather some incredible results:

On average, Sales Agent saves our reps over an hour per executive brief .

. Across 25,000+ sellers around the world, this equates to a projected 66,000 hours saved annually.

Marcie Laderman, EVP of Global Business Strategy & Operations, sums it up perfectly, ‘Sales Agent revolutionises seller access to critical insights, streamlines onboarding, and delivers instant information. By merging Agentforce with Slack’s accessibility, we empower our digital workforce to work smarter and faster.’

Most importantly, our sellers can get back to what they love about sales: building customer relationships and driving customer success.

Try or customise a template of our Sales Agent today Our Sales Agent had an immediate and undeniable impact, saving hours, improving deal preparation, and helping us focus on customer success. Its effectiveness as an internal solution was clear, prompting us to templatise what worked and make it available to our customers. The result is the Customer Insights Slack Agent Template. It’s a pre-filled template in Agent Builder that includes curated topics and actions based on how our own teams work. It’s designed to: Help sales teams get started faster

Be customised to fit your team’s specific needs

Deploy quickly in Slack ‘The Sales Agent has solved real productivity challenges inside Salesforce for our teams, and made it clear to us that it wasn’t just an internal win — it could also be a blueprint for our customers. With the Customer Insights Slack Agent template, our goal was to make it easy for our customers to realise the same benefits for their sales teams, and see even faster time-to-value,’ says Melissa Chan, Product Director, Slack.

Why Slack makes all the difference

Sales Agent works so well because it’s built into Slack, where our sales teams already spend their day collaborating, strategising, sharing insights, and closing deals. This means there’s no switching context or opening new apps. Agentforce acts as a digital teammate and comes to life right in channel, sharing insights and taking action, making the entire selling process faster, more intuitive, and better aligned. Learn more about how Salesforce is using Agentforce in Slack at scale.