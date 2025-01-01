All business. All the time.

Introducing the Slack Business+ subscription.
$US15 per active user per month billed annually. Or $US18 per active user per month, billed monthly.

Scale productivity with AI-powered work and enhanced admin controls

SSO and provisioning

Integrate Slack with your existing SAML 2.0 identity provider to ensure secure access to your team. Built-in connections to many SSO providers and an option for using your own custom SAML solution.

AI-powered work

Find answers instantly with AI search, delivering clear insights from conversations and files, and stay focused with personalised daily recaps that summarise key conversations and updates.

24/7 support

Have an issue? We hope you never do, but if you do, you’ll have 24/7 coverage and a guaranteed response in four hours or less from our customer experience team.

Illustration of two people working together

Data exports

In a regulated industry or have legal obligations to archive messages? Workspace owners can request access to their entire Slack message history, including private channel messages and direct messages.

Slack is also committed to helping our customers meet their own privacy and data protection obligations, such as GDPR.

Learn more about:  Data exports | GDPR policy
Abstract illustration of an artist and a knowledge worker

Keep a little bit, keep a lot

Customise your message retention and archival preferences to match your company’s legal and regulatory requirements. Custom message retention settings give you flexible options that let you keep as much or as little of your message history as you want. You can even keep message edit and deletion logs.

Learn more about message retention
Abstract illustration of a security dashboard

Our commitment to security and your data

Slack takes privacy and data protection seriously. As a cloud-based company entrusted with some of our customers’ most valuable data, we’ve set high standards for security.

We’ve received internationally recognised security certifications for ISO 27001 (information security management system) and ISO 27018 (for protecting personal data in the cloud).

Learn more about: Security | Privacy | GDPR policy

You’re in good company

For millions of people around the world, Slack is where work happens.

Frequently asked questions

Slack has official built-in connectors for Azure, Okta, OneLogin and Centrify. If your identity provider isn’t listed, then you can use our Custom SAML 2.0 option. Read more about setting up SSO for your team.

Yes, you can upgrade your team to the Business+ subscription. After you enable SSO for your team, everyone will receive a binding email that will merge the non-SSO accounts to SSO accounts.

Yes, please contact our accounts team to learn more about invoicing, eligibility and the different payment methods we accept.

Slack is a distributed platform, and during any given incident, it is rare for all Slack teams to be affected. You can view the current and historic status of slack.com and all its related services at https://slack-status.com.