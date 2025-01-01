Work faster with agency partners

Save time by working in one place
For marketing teams, the shift to remote work makes it harder to closely collaborate with agency partners. Eliminate back-and-forth emails and bring your teams together by sharing a channel with your agency of record.
Marketing teams use Slack Connect to:
- Discuss important information and changing priorities
- Collaborate on campaigns by providing feedback in one place
- Share ideas and brainstorm concepts for new campaigns
50%
decrease in turnaround time for reviews and approvals
80%
decrease in emails with an agency
3x
faster response for a customer testimonial request
A channel that’s shared with an agency partner looks and feels like a channel that you use with your internal team. People from up to 20 different companies can join, so everyone can stay aligned and drive results in one shared space.
Book a free 20-minute call with a Slack expert to help you get started on working with your external partners in Slack.
Sharing design files with a print vendor used to be a time-consuming four-step process. Now that can happen automatically, in a fraction of the time.
Thousands of companies already use Slack Connect to work better together
How to get started with Slack Connect
1. Create the channel
Click on the + button next to Channels in your sidebar. Name the channel and click on Create.
2. Send the invitation
Follow the prompt to share the channel outside your workspace. Send your partner an email invitation right from Slack, or copy the link provided and email the invitation directly.
3. Wait for your agency partner to accept
Stick the kettle on. When your agency partner clicks on the link, they’ll be taken back to Slack, where they can accept the invitation and set up the channel on their end.
4. Get your admin’s approval
Depending on your settings, the invitation may be sent to an admin on each team for approval. Admins can manage channel invitations by clicking on their workspace name > Administration > Manage shared channels.
Get started
Join the network of global companies collaborating together in Slack Connect.
A better way to work with external partners
Strengthen relationships using Slack Connect. Whether you’re new to Slack or a pro, you’ll improve how you work with partners in just a few clicks.Learn more
- Learn more about the benefits of working with partners in channels.
- To share a channel, you’ll need to be on a paid subscription. For more info, take a look at our pricing and subscriptions.
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.