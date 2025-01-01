Work faster with agency partners

Save time by working in one place

For marketing teams, the shift to remote work makes it harder to closely collaborate with agency partners. Eliminate back-and-forth emails and bring your teams together by sharing a channel with your agency of record.

Marketing teams use Slack Connect to:

Discuss important information and changing priorities

Collaborate on campaigns by providing feedback in one place

Share ideas and brainstorm concepts for new campaigns 50% decrease in turnaround time for reviews and approvals 80% decrease in emails with an agency 3x faster response for a customer testimonial request



A channel that’s shared with an agency partner looks and feels like a channel that you use with your internal team. People from up to 20 different companies can join, so everyone can stay aligned and drive results in one shared space.

Sharing design files with a print vendor used to be a time-consuming four-step process. Now that can happen automatically, in a fraction of the time. Andrew Coulter Enright Vice President of Brand Design, Cole Haan Read their story

Thousands of companies already use Slack Connect to work better together

How to get started with Slack Connect

1. Create the channel

Click on the + button next to Channels in your sidebar. Name the channel and click on Create.

2. Send the invitation

Follow the prompt to share the channel outside your workspace. Send your partner an email invitation right from Slack, or copy the link provided and email the invitation directly.

3. Wait for your agency partner to accept

Stick the kettle on. When your agency partner clicks on the link, they’ll be taken back to Slack, where they can accept the invitation and set up the channel on their end.

4. Get your admin’s approval

Depending on your settings, the invitation may be sent to an admin on each team for approval. Admins can manage channel invitations by clicking on their workspace name > Administration > Manage shared channels.

