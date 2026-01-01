A megaphone with squiggles denoting noise against a green background

Work faster with agency partners

Agencies are extensions of your team. Work together in a Slack channel, just like you do with your internal team.

3 min read

Save time by working in one place

For marketing teams, the shift to remote work makes it harder to closely collaborate with agency partners. Eliminate back-and-forth emails and bring your teams together by sharing a channel with your agency of record.

Marketing teams use Slack Connect to:

  • Discuss important information and changing priorities 
  • Collaborate on campaigns by providing feedback in one place
  • Share ideas and brainstorm concepts for new campaigns 

    • 50%

      decrease in turnaround time for reviews and approvals

    • 80%

      decrease in emails with an agency

    • 3x

      faster response for a customer testimonial request

A channel that’s shared with an agency partner looks and feels like a channel that you use with your internal team. People from up to 20 different companies can join, so everyone can stay aligned and drive results in one shared space. 

 

Book a free 20-minute call with a Slack expert to help you get started on working with your external partners in Slack.

 

Sharing design files with a print vendor used to be a time-consuming four-step process. Now that can happen automatically, in a fraction of the time.

 

Thousands of companies already use Slack Connect to work better together

How to get started with Slack Connect

1. Create the channel

Click on the + button next to Channels in your sidebar. Name the channel and click on Create.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark creating a new channel in Slack

2. Send the invitation

Follow the prompt to share the channel outside your workspace. Send your partner an email invitation right from Slack, or copy the link provided and email the invitation directly.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark copying an invitation link in Slack and pasting it in an email

3. Wait for your agency partner to accept

Stick the kettle on. When your agency partner clicks on the link, they’ll be taken back to Slack, where they can accept the invitation and set up the channel on their end.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark clicking on an invitation link in an email, which takes it to Slack to accept the invitation

4. Get your admin’s approval

Depending on your settings, the invitation may be sent to an admin on each team for approval. Admins can manage channel invitations by clicking on their workspace name > Administration > Manage shared channels.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark approving a pending request to share a channel in Slack

Get started

Join the network of global companies collaborating together in Slack Connect.

  • Learn more about the benefits of working with partners in channels.
  • To share a channel, you’ll need to be on a paid subscription. For more info, take a look at our pricing and subscriptions.

Footnotes

  1. Claims and figures are based on specific teams using Slack Connect at their companies. Results may vary at your organisation.

Was this resource useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related resources