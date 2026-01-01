A call for Slack Champions: Drive Slack success within your organization
Learn how to be an effective Slack Champion to transform the way your organization gets work done
Owners and admins
Slack champions
Slack users
Join us as our very own Slack Champion shares her tips for supporting the success of Slack within your organization. Learn how to find and lean on internal Slack Champions to scale change-management efforts and drive mature Slack usage.
Christina MengPrincipal Digital Success Programs Manager, Slack
Nadia LeeManager, Collaboration and Content Services, Pure Storage
Heidi TsaoSenior Strategy Manager, People Experience, TELUS Digital