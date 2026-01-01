A call for Slack Champions: Drive Slack success within your organization

Este seminario web es ideal para:
- Owners and admins
- Slack champions
- Slack users
Join us as our very own Slack Champion shares her tips for supporting the success of Slack within your organization. Learn how to find and lean on internal Slack Champions to scale change-management efforts and drive mature Slack usage.
Oradores destacados:
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