A call for Slack Champions: Drive Slack success within your organization

このウェビナーの対象者 :

Join us as our very own Slack Champion shares her tips for supporting the success of Slack within your organization. Learn how to find and lean on internal Slack Champions to scale change-management efforts and drive mature Slack usage.

このウェビナーで聞けること : What is a Slack Champion and explaining the Champion Profile

How to Champion the three phases of our customer journey: adopt, launch, mature

How to speak to leaders in your organization and rally them behind Slack

How to set up an internal Champion Network

What resources are available to help

注目のスピーカー :