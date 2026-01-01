A filed of papers that opens up to a computer with the Slack app
Webinar

A call for Slack Champions: Drive Slack success within your organization

Learn how to be an effective Slack Champion to transform the way your organization gets work done

60 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • オーナーと管理者
  • Slack アンバサダー
  • Slack ユーザー

Join us as our very own Slack Champion shares her tips for supporting the success of Slack within your organization. Learn how to find and lean on internal Slack Champions to scale change-management efforts and drive mature Slack usage.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackPrincipal Digital Success Programs ManagerChristina Meng
Pure StorageManager, Collaboration and Content ServicesNadia Lee
TELUS DigitalSenior Strategy Manager, People ExperienceHeidi Tsao

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る