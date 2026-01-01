A call for Slack Champions: Drive Slack success within your organization

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- オーナーと管理者
- Slack アンバサダー
- Slack ユーザー
Join us as our very own Slack Champion shares her tips for supporting the success of Slack within your organization. Learn how to find and lean on internal Slack Champions to scale change-management efforts and drive mature Slack usage.
注目のスピーカー :
SlackPrincipal Digital Success Programs ManagerChristina Meng
Pure StorageManager, Collaboration and Content ServicesNadia Lee
TELUS DigitalSenior Strategy Manager, People ExperienceHeidi Tsao
