A call for Slack Champions: Drive Slack success within your organization

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Owners and admins
- Slack champions
- Slack users
Join us as our very own Slack Champion shares her tips for supporting the success of Slack within your organization. Learn how to find and lean on internal Slack Champions to scale change-management efforts and drive mature Slack usage.
專題講者：
SlackPrincipal Digital Success Programs ManagerChristina Meng
Pure StorageManager, Collaboration and Content ServicesNadia Lee
TELUS DigitalSenior Strategy Manager, People ExperienceHeidi Tsao
