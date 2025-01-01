A call for Slack Champions: Drive Slack success within your organization

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Owners and admins
- Slack champions
- Slack users
Join us as our very own Slack Champion shares her tips for supporting the success of Slack within your organization. Learn how to find and lean on internal Slack Champions to scale change-management efforts and drive mature Slack usage.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackPrincipal Digital Success Programs ManagerChristina Meng
Pure StorageManager, Collaboration and Content ServicesNadia Lee
TELUS DigitalSenior Strategy Manager, People ExperienceHeidi Tsao
