A call for Slack Champions: Drive Slack success within your organization

O webinar é voltado para:
- Proprietários e administradores
- Especialistas do Slack
- Usuários do Slack
Join us as our very own Slack Champion shares her tips for supporting the success of Slack within your organization. Learn how to find and lean on internal Slack Champions to scale change-management efforts and drive mature Slack usage.
Palestrantes em destaque:
Christina MengPrincipal Digital Success Programs Manager, Slack
Nadia LeeManager, Collaboration and Content Services, Pure Storage
Heidi TsaoSenior Strategy Manager, People Experience, TELUS Digital
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