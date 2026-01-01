A call for Slack Champions: Drive Slack success within your organization

This webinar is best for:

Owners and admins

Slack champions

Slack users

Join us as our very own Slack Champion shares her tips for supporting the success of Slack within your organization. Learn how to find and lean on internal Slack Champions to scale change-management efforts and drive mature Slack usage. Things you’ll learn: What is a Slack Champion and explaining the Champion Profile

How to Champion the three phases of our customer journey: adopt, launch, mature

How to speak to leaders in your organization and rally them behind Slack

How to set up an internal Champion Network

What resources are available to help Featured speakers: Christina Meng Principal Digital Success Programs Manager, Slack Nadia Lee Manager, Collaboration and Content Services, Pure Storage Heidi Tsao Senior Strategy Manager, People Experience, TELUS Digital