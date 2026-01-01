A filed of papers that opens up to a computer with the Slack app
Webinar

A call for Slack Champions: Drive Slack success within your organization

Learn how to be an effective Slack Champion to transform the way your organization gets work done

60 분

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

  • 소유자 및 관리자
  • Slack 챔피언
  • Slack 사용자

Join us as our very own Slack Champion shares her tips for supporting the success of Slack within your organization. Learn how to find and lean on internal Slack Champions to scale change-management efforts and drive mature Slack usage.

주요 발표자:

SlackPrincipal Digital Success Programs ManagerChristina Meng
Pure StorageManager, Collaboration and Content ServicesNadia Lee
TELUS DigitalSenior Strategy Manager, People ExperienceHeidi Tsao

