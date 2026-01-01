Headshots of various workers surrounded by speech bubble noting collaboration in Slack
Managing remotely

Set your team up for remote success

Slack’s secure platform connects teams, so they can stay productive from anywhere.

Check out our remote work resources:

Maintain productivity in a new reality

Channels bring everyone together in one place to share information, make decisions and carry on business. Create channels for company announcements, urgent requests, department communications or any topic that matters to your team.

See how channels work

Go remote with peace of mind

Whether your team communicates in Slack through apps, calls or messages, your information is protected. That's because enterprise-grade features – like advanced authentication controls and customisable message retention – are built into Slack, so you can manage your organisation at scale.

Learn more about security at Slack

Connect with everyone, no office necessary

Slack is built around communication – from project discussions to casual conversations – with features to help teams stay close to their work and to each other. Catch up on face-to-face time or hold important meetings with Slack voice and video calls, or your favourite video conferencing app.

Explore video conferencing on Slack

Resources for remote leaders

Slack insights into remote work

Blog

Nurturing remote team culture

Blog

The manager’s manual for remote work

Blog

Slack leaders on organisational agility

Blog

How Twitter hosted a global all-hands in Slack

Blog

Nurturing remote team culture

Blog

The manager’s manual for remote work

Blog

Slack leaders on organisational agility

Blog

How Twitter hosted a global all-hands in Slack

Watch and learn with our latest webinars

Webinar

Stay connected with external partners through shared channels

Webinar

Navigating the new remote work reality with Slack leadership

Webinar

Launching Slack while remote

Webinar

Working remotely in Slack: On demand

Webinar

Stay connected with external partners through shared channels

Webinar

Navigating the new remote work reality with Slack leadership

Webinar

Launching Slack while remote

Webinar

Working remotely in Slack: On demand

Global teams stay connected with Slack

See how Slack helps companies in every industry stay flexible, connected and focused on business as usual.

See all customer stories

Slack-Customer-Shopify-hero

“The fact that Slack exists and is such an essential tool, it’s really helped us with scaling and still feeling connected to one another across remote offices and remote teams.”

Lisa MadokoroCulture Specialist
Read story
intuit-quickbooks- hero

‘It used to take us two days to resolve a case. With the help of Quincy bot in Slack, we’re now 36% faster. If you put that annually, we saved our agents 9,000 hours.’

Omer KhanFormer Digital Lead for Customer Success
Read story
  • Trivago
  • Vodafone
  • Shopify
  • Treebo

Choose a better way to work

Get startedRequest a demo