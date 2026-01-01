Set your team up for remote success
Slack’s secure platform connects teams, so they can stay productive from anywhere.
Maintain productivity in a new reality
Channels bring everyone together in one place to share information, make decisions and carry on business. Create channels for company announcements, urgent requests, department communications or any topic that matters to your team.See how channels work
Go remote with peace of mind
Whether your team communicates in Slack through apps, calls or messages, your information is protected. That's because enterprise-grade features – like advanced authentication controls and customisable message retention – are built into Slack, so you can manage your organisation at scale.Learn more about security at Slack
Connect with everyone, no office necessary
Slack is built around communication – from project discussions to casual conversations – with features to help teams stay close to their work and to each other. Catch up on face-to-face time or hold important meetings with Slack voice and video calls, or your favourite video conferencing app.Explore video conferencing on Slack
Global teams stay connected with Slack
See how Slack helps companies in every industry stay flexible, connected and focused on business as usual.
“The fact that Slack exists and is such an essential tool, it’s really helped us with scaling and still feeling connected to one another across remote offices and remote teams.”