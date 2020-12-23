Slack for iOS – release notes

Slack 25.12.20 10 December 2025 Bug fixes We’ve tuned the engine and given the interior a thorough clean. Everything is now running smoothly again.

Slack 25.11.20 12 November 2025 Bug fixes Apps built in Slack which included a Number Input block would not, in fact, allow any numbers to be input. It was a real "you had one job" sort of situation for that particular element. The number of bugs in this feature has been updated from 1 to 0.

Slack 25.11.10 5 November 2025 Bug fixes Subtasks were not always appearing after copying a list created in Slack. "Don't sweat the small stuff" is a lovely maxim for human beings, but less appropriate for apps in charge of important information. From now on, Slack will sweat all the stuff.

Slack 25.10.50 29 October 2025 Bug fixes Everything is an itty-bitty bit better than it was before. Trust us.

Slack 25.10.30 16 October 2025 Bug fixes All bugs that were fixed in this release were too small for the eye to see or too fiddly for human words to describe. Nevertheless, work was done, things tinkered with and the app became subtly better.

Slack 25.10.20 8 October 2025 Bug fixes A little reminder as you go about your day: The world is a more unique place simply because you’re part of it, and you’ve affected others in ways that you can’t imagine. Oh, and no big changes to the app this time. Happy messaging!

Slack 25.09.41 26 September 2025 Bug fixes We’ve tinkered with the internal workings and polished some rough edges. The app is now better than it was.

Slack 25.09.40 24 September 2025 Bug fixes When was the last time you went through the agonizingly slow, positively painful process of typing in a phone number by hand? We love clickable links here at Slack, but if you've been trying to use the phone field in a list, you probably had to type in the phone number one digit at a time to call it. It's fixed now, which means the only phone number you still need to commit to memory is your mom's. (Hi, mom!)

Slack 25.09.32 18 September 2025 Bug fixes Bugs were squashed, performance was improved, work was done and the result was good. Please enjoy Slack responsibly.

Slack 25.09.30 15 September 2025 Bug fixes We’ve sanded down some rough patches in the app so as to avoid any digital splinters. Did you know that ‘digital splinters’ were a thing? They are now, but they aren’t anything you’ll need to worry about.

Slack 25.09.20 10 September 2025 What’s new Threaded replies now display full timestamps (instead of just showing the date). A little mystery can make life more interesting, but we'd argue this wasn't one of those times. Bug fixes The "Collapse All Images" preference was not reliably performing its stated duties. That is, it was collapsing all images some of the time, and some images all of the time, but not all images all of the time. Rather than adding an asterisk and writing out a bunch of fine print below the feature description, we figured it would just be easier to fix the bug.

On the Notifications screen, the "My Keywords" field was persistently displaying "None," even when keywords had been saved. Key word: "was" (past tense). This bug is now fixed (present tense).

Slack 25.09.11 4 September 2025 Bug fixes Is it something in the air? A certain je ne sais quoi that’s hard to put a finger on? The world seems brighter, music sounds sweeter ... what could it be? The Slack app has been updated, and we can neither confirm nor deny that we’re responsible for any lightness that descends upon you.

Slack 25.09.10 3 September 2025 Bug fixes If your workspace had a time limit on editing messages, that restriction was also being erroneously applied to your personal DM. Feel free to edit those messages whenever you like — any updates will remain between you and Slackbot.

Speaking of Slackbot, the mobile app wasn't giving you the option to delete Slackbot messages within DMs. We bumped up Slackbot's "obsequiousness" setting so it will reliably make itself scarce upon your command.

Slack 25.08.40 27 August 2025 Bug fixes Ever have those weeks when it feels like nothing’s happening, but then you look back later and realise a lot of things were actually happening? This is one of those weeks for the app.

Slack 25.08.31 22 August 2025 Bug fixes We’ve tinkered with the internal workings and polished some rough edges. The app is now better than it was.

Slack 25.08.30 20 August 2025 Bug fixes Trying to call an international phone number from a teammate's profile screen was failing unceremoniously. If you'd like to make a call, please update Slack and try again.

In cases where a workspace had been deleted, the workspace icon was lingering in the sidebar, and selecting "Remove Workspace" did nothing. Letting go can be a difficult process — did you know that in some languages there's no word for "goodbye"? Here's hoping we've found the right words to convey that this has been fixed.

Slack 25.08.21 14 August 2025 Security guidance This release includes security improvements. Updating is recommended.

Slack 25.08.20 13 August 2025 Bug fixes Copying an email address from a Slack message was including the "mailto:" prefix, a vestigial structure carried over from how it exists within the app. You know how email works, so the next time you need to copy an address, we'll just hang on to that little bit for you.

Cropped images were still displaying their original uncropped forms in image previews. What’s an earlier form of a preview — a pre-preview? An ante-preview? Here's a preview of coming attractions: In this update, we've cropped out the bug in question.

Marking a message as "unread" from the additional options menu (tapping "⋯" after viewing the message in isolation) was doing nothing. We read through all the relevant code and have marked this bug "Done."

Trying to add a comment to a canvas within a DM was bringing up a blank white screen. We've all heard of the anxiety of a blank canvas, but this bug took that saying to a literal place in Slack. Fear not, friends: This bug has been painted over.

Slack 25.07.50 30 July 2025 Bug fixes Pasting in text ahead of a URL was breaking the "Return" key functionality, not to mention the link in question. Messages, like life itself, don't always come together in a linear fashion. Add text to links whenever you like: We won't break the chain.

Extra spaces were being inserted before and after emoji in running text. We always want to give you space to express yourself; guess we took that a little too literally.

Adding a second emoji in sequence while on iPad was duplicating the first, no matter which emoji you chose. It definitely wasn't a vestige of our scrapped cloning research project. We've said too much. Please emoji responsibly.

Slack 25.07.40 23 July 2025 Bug fixes Like a New Year's resolution that peters out by July, changes to your notification schedule were not sticking, reverting as soon as the app was relaunched. Good intentions only go so far — this update contains a double-dose of "sticktoitiveness."

Was your reaction one of confusion when long-pressing on emoji reactions? You weren't alone. The reacji summary that appeared was behaving oddly, erratically, inconsistently. If we had to put an emoji to the experience, we would use the thinking face. If we had to put an emoji to this fix, it would be a thumbs up.

If you started editing a message, then decided to delete it from the edit flow, that deleted message would linger in the text entry field, requiring you to delete it again. Henceforth, if you want a message gone, gone it shall be. You don't have to ask twice.

Pasting text after a block quote was creating a second block quote along with it. 2 for the price of 1! What do you call a deal that nobody wants? We're not sure, but with this update, the promotion has ended.

In the next in our series of unintended (and undesirable) duplications, the word you were hyperlinking would find itself doubled if you happened to switch to another app midway through the process. We did a double take and doubled back for the fix. Excuse us while we double-time to the next bullet.

Closing a conversation in the sidebar was only momentarily removing it from view, as it would pop back up as soon as you refreshed the screen. Sometimes stories, or conversations, aren't done with us — beckoning us back to revisit, reframe, resolve. Sometimes they're just bugs. You get to choose if and when to return now, on your own time.

To add someone to an existing Group DM, you can do so by tapping on the DM header, or by going to the "Members" sub-menu within that popup. Unfortunately, only one of those routes was actually working. They say that when a door closes, a window opens; around here, when an "Add" button is grayed out, a bug report is filed. Come on in, however you prefer to arrive.

Slack 25.07.30 16 July 2025 Bug fixes When using an iPad with an external keyboard, pressing the Return key would attempt to send an empty message, then promptly fail (no doubt hamstrung by the philosophical paradox of delivering a message with no content whatsoever). Here's a message that's much less vague: We've fixed the bug.

In the pop-up that appears when scheduling a message, the associated copy insisted that all times were in "[Your Time Zone's] Standard Time" year-round, disregarding Daylight Savings Time entirely. The time now is ripe to bring this bug into the daylight and offer a punctual revision.

Tapping on threads in the New Message preview would cause the thread in question to load behind the preview pane, making it impossible to read. In the words of one source familiar with the situation, this was "not particularly helpful." We’ve seen a preview of this app update, which promises to be much more obliging.

Slack 25.07.20 10 July 2025 Bug fixes If you started a new message by tapping the big "+" icon (as opposed to first opening an existing channel or DM), the button to add a hyperlink did ... nothing. It would bounce ever so slightly, as if to say, "I hear you, but I cannot comply. Ask yourself, is there a reason you always seek to jump from one thing to the next? Perhaps the connection you're looking for is right in front of you." Chatty little thing, that icon. The bug is fixed, but we encourage you to find your own moments of Zen, whether or not Slack is a part of them.

Slack 25.06.30 18 June 2025 Bug fixes Folks using the "Catch up" feature may have caught themselves a bug wherein the app would abruptly crash for no discernible reason. Allow us to catch you up on the status of this issue: it's fixed.

When viewing a canvas with a cover image on iPad, it wasn't possible to scroll all the way to the very bottom. No more stretched canvases here — you'll find them to now be properly framed for your tablet.

VoiceOver was skipping over important information when navigating through the Workspace Switcher. Namely, it wasn't reading out the names of selected workspaces, which we would argue is pretty much its only job. Announcements have resumed, but we apologize for not speaking up when we should have.

Slack 25.06.20 11 June 2025 Bug fixes Text contained within list fields was not being indexed for search. We could list all the ways this was a problem, but here’s the end result: This bug has been de-listed.

@mentions in Dark Mode just got a little brighter. We've bumped up the contrast so these low-light highlights are now more accessible.

Slack 25.06.10 4 June 2025 What’s new Get caught up in a pinch! Slack AI customers on the Business+ plan or above can now summarize unreads in the Catch Up view by pinching the screen together. It's the same motion you'd use to zoom out on a photo, and will similarly give you a fuller view of your workday. Bug fixes Some folks reported false huddle invites appearing after returning to the app following a dormant period. We apologize for these phantom calls, and can confirm that all ghosts have been summarily busted.

Single-channel guests were unable to use @here or @channel mentions on iOS, even when permissions were enabled. If you want to pass the mic to your guest accounts, it's our job to make sure they get heard. This is now fixed (but please @channel responsibly).

Slack 25.05.40 28 May 2025 Bug fixes When a canvas was shared to a channel or DM, it wasn’t possible to open the attached thread or add a reply. It seems we lost the thread on that one, and consequently, so did you. With this update, we’ve unspooled a fix to address the issue.

Slack 25.05.30 21 May 2025 Bug fixes If mandatory two-factor authentication was enabled for a workspace, but an owner or admin had not yet set up their 2FA, the login screen would disappear when attempting to sign in using a magic link. This type of vanishing act isn't the sort people pay to see. Behold, the prestige: Magic link login screens have reappeared in their rightful place.

Slack 25.05.20 14 May 2025 Bug fixes Keywords that were highlighted on desktop were not, in fact, being highlighted in the mobile app. We hope this fix brightens your day (as well as your keywords).

Slack 25.04.50 30 April 2025 Bug fixes Canvases were sometimes failing to load for those running iOS 16. Many's the artist who has spoken of the thrill and intimidation of a blank canvas, but that's not the sort of emotional intensity we're looking to provoke. Inspiration without intimidation: That's canvases in Slack.

In the New Channel flow, VoiceOver was identifying the channel icon (#) as a rather vague and unhelpful "Image." Sometimes, the less that's said, the clearer the picture that develops. For clarity's sake, VoiceOver will now ignore this tiny visual element.

Slack 25.04.40 23 April 2025 Bug fixes While playing an audio clip, you may have noticed that the player was blocking the text field, preventing any messages from being composed during playback. Congratulations — you discovered our "Intentional Listening" feature! In truth, this was anything but intentional, so feel free to once again jot down notes while listening to clips.

Setting a custom status just got a little more customizable. With this update, you can now set your status to clear in 5-minute increments rather than 30. You know what they say: "Specificity begets felicity" (they do not say this).

iPad users with external keyboards observed that when typing a message, the Up and Down arrows would move you through the channel list on the left instead of adjusting the cursor within the text field. Good news: Your peripheral vision is working just fine. Bad news: That was a bug, and it was fairly annoying. Sorry about that.

Slack 25.04.20 9 April 2025 Bug fixes Our app took an abrupt nap when "Shake to Undo" was used while composing messages with Markdown formatting. We'd like to undo this bug from our code. Shake on it?

Slack 25.03.40 26 March 2025 Bug fixes Certain date filters within lists were a mite too aggressive, filtering every single item out of view. A sieve without any holes is just a weird spoon, and a feature that doesn't work is just an annoying bug. Sorry for the trouble!

With "Larger Text" enabled at the system level, there was a limit to how many people could be added when creating a new message in Slack, thrillingly recreating the experience of a venue at capacity. Our bouncer engineers have dropped the red velvet rope. Have a great time in there.

Slack 25.03.30 19 March 2025 Bug fixes The text of custom statuses was missing while in profile view, leaving only the associated emoji to tell the tale. We believe in leaving art open to interpretation, but business ought to be a less subjective affair. This bug's status: Closed.

Out of office messages were out of sight on user profiles, and not in that cool throwback way. These optional descriptions will now stay while you're away.

Several bugs around our lists feature have been delisted: Default views were not syncing across platforms, and text fields were not allowing copy/paste. We made a list, we checked it twice. These are now fixed.

Slack 25.03.20 12 March 2025 Bug fixes Like a runner steadily improving their split times, this update is the sort that’s less showy but no less important. You’ll find the app a little faster, a little leaner, a little closer to the goal.

Slack 25.02.40 26 February 2025 Bug fixes Push notifications were sometimes appearing with a delay, after a message had already been read on desktop. Whether your reaction was “Better late than never” or “Too little, too late,” we hope this fix arrives right on time.

Slack 25.02.20 12 February 2025 Bug fixes This week’s is not a huge update, but let that not convince you it’s unimportant. They can’t all be red-letter days (or updates), but each day we’re here is a good one. This update is a good one too.

Slack 25.01.50 29 January 2025 Bug fixes In certain Enterprise Grid workspaces, messages were not being sent when replying to a notification without opening the app. This fix ensures that you’re never locked out from replying — even when you’re replying from the lock screen.

Emoji reactions weren’t appearing as an option when VoiceOver was enabled, unless someone else had already reacted first. To all you reacji vanguards: We see you, and we apologize for curtailing your agency, however briefly.

Slack 25.01.40 22 January 2025 Bug fixes Did you know that when you type a hex code into Slack (like our personal favorite, #481a54) the color shows up in the message? Well, that feature wasn’t showing up in our iOS app for some reason. But now it is! Let a graphic designer in your life know we’re thinking of them.

Slack 25.01.30 15 January 2025 Bug fixes What's in a name? In your audit logs, any mobile users who viewed a PDF were being logged as "Slack User" rather than their official handle. A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but the security team needs to know who had access to those documents. Tragedy averted.

With VoiceOver enabled, the button to "Add a reaction" was not selectable. Some would say that "Act, don't react" is a wise maxim, but we believe in both. We hope the action of fixing this bug elicits a positive reaction.

VoiceOver was glossing over usernames when reading out DMs. As intriguing as it might be to play “Guess who wrote that message?” it can also be, frankly, pretty annoying. We’re sorry about that.

Slack 25.01.20 8 January 2025 Bug fixes No big fixes to bring your attention to this week, but rest assured, there will be more in the future. Not that introducing bugs is our aim, of course. But missteps, adjustments, errors and corrections – these are the rhythms of life and the price of growth. We hope that you’re enjoying the ride, no matter where you happen to find yourself at present.

Slack 24.12.20 11 December 2024 Bug fixes Feel like you haven’t been getting the complete picture of what your teammates are saying? That may have been due to a bug where batched image uploads were sometimes missing a photo or two. If a picture’s worth a thousand words, we owe you a novella’s worth as penance for these unsent uploads.

Slack 24.11.30 20 November 2024 Bug fixes Thanks for updating the app! This round’s changes don’t lend themselves to tidy summaries, but we’re doing all that we can to make sure the app is running as smoothly as possible. Here’s to incremental gains!

Slack 24.11.10 6 November 2024 Bug fixes Something was definitely amiss with channel workflows randomly displaying “Missing inputs” errors. All inputs are now in place — we hope your outputs are nothing short of outstanding.

Embedded elements in canvases were glitching in a particularly spooky way. Now that it’s November, we need to put spooky season behind us and give thanks for bug-free code.

Slack 24.10.50 30 October 2024 Bug fixes Those using our Catch Up widget with app icons set to Tinted mode were unable to catch much of anything since text was rendered the same color as the background. There is a place for white-on-white composition (Suprematist paintings, certain Beatles records ... ), but the widget is not one of them.

Slack 24.10.40 23 October 2024 What’s new Has raking the autumn leaves gotten you in the organizational spirit? Good news, then: You can now create, rename, and delete your custom sections from the Home tab! Just long-press on the section name to see the brand-new suite of options. Bug fixes If you’ve ever called someone the wrong name, and then immediately wanted to take it back, our bug preventing you from deleting @mentions in your messages may have hit a little close to home. Call it an update, a resolution, a mending of what was broken — a fix by any other name would sound as sweet.

Slack 24.10.20 9 October 2024 Bug fixes The “Out of office” status was out of order, failing to save once it was set. Whether you’re out of service, out on holiday, or just out to lunch, you can rest assured we’ll hold up the OOO sign for you.

Those with view access to a list found that they were unable to add comments from the mobile app. This might seem intuitive, but not all is as it is viewed ... er, appears. Comments are turned on again; please be respectful.

If you’re someone who uses shortcuts like “CMD + [” and “CMD + ]” to navigate through your conversation history, you may have noticed that these weren’t working when using external keyboards on iPad. We’d like to do a quick scrub back through our own history to erase this from having happened. Alas, time moves only in one direction, so enjoy this fix instead.

Slack 24.10.10 3 October 2024 Bug fixes Users who had been removed from all workspaces in an Enterprise org were still able to take actions in some of those workspaces, which seemed … wrong? If you have to leave the building, you also have to give up the remote control.

Clicking on unread messages in the Apps section was redirecting from the “Messages” tab to the “Home” tab of a given app. Home may be where the heart is, but it’s not where those messages you’re looking for reside.

Slack 24.09.40 25 September 2024 Bug fixes Links to external workspaces were returning the error “We’re unable to open this link.” Can you still hear us saying we would never break the chain? Rumour has it the bug has been fixed, so please don’t go your own way.

Magic links were not working when signing in on mandatory 2FA, and there are few things more deflating than a magic trick without the payoff. No-cus pocus. Abra-ca-drab-ra. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boooo. It’s fixed now.

Slack 24.08.40 28 August 2024 Bug fixes Some recent statuses were not appearing where they ought to (in the intuitively named “Recent” status section). While it’s true that every day is an opportunity for a fresh start, it’s also helpful to remember the past.

Slack 24.08.30 21 August 2024 Bug fixes Fixed: With VoiceOver enabled, some DMs simply would not open, no matter how much double-tapping you did. VoiceOver was built for increased accessibility, not to make messages literally inaccessible. Our sincere apologies.

Slack 24.08.10 7 August 2024 Bug fixes No big changes this time around. Sometimes progress is best measured when you turn around and see how far you’ve come. Did you know that we used to be a video game company? Pretty wild. https://johnnyrodgers.is/The-death-of-Glitch-the-birth-of-Slack

Slack 24.07.50 31 July 2024 Bug fixes Fixed: Sharing content to Slack from a different app was adopting a “one-and-done” policy, where all subsequent attempts would not load any channel options in the share sheet. Channels don’t expire, and now neither will your sharing options.

Fixed: There was a conspicuous delay when opening the long-press menu within a canvas (such as when copying or pasting text). Enjoy new snappier menus, courtesy of your friendly neighborhood iOS team.

Slack 24.07.40 24 July 2024 Bug fixes It’s okay to change your mind. Unfortunately, the app’s abrupt crashing whenever a rating was changed within the lists feature seemed to send the opposite message. Edit your lists, update your ratings, understand that the only constant is change.

Slack 24.07.30 17 July 2024 What’s new Summer days are here, and you know what that means: Catching some rays at the pool, working through that reading backlog, staying up late making memories, and installing incremental app updates that subtly yet measurably improve the day-to-day experience. You know, the classics.

Slack 24.07.20 10 July 2024 Bug fixes Fixed: When creating a new reminder in the Later view, the app would sometimes appear to create a duplicate reminder. It was a 2-for-1 special! Sadly, the promotion has expired, as has the bug that was causing it.

Fixed: When opening newly created DMs via VoiceOver, the very first message was hidden from view, presenting the potential for some rather inauspicious introductions. Say hello to our fix, and goodbye to this bug.

Slack 24.06.40 26 June 2024 What’s new The Activity screen just got a little more active! Long-pressing on messages in Activity will give you new options like Mute Conversation, Set a Reminder, Save for Later, and more. Get caught up quicker, now with less channel-hopping. Bug fixes This one’s for the fans of bug minutiae: If your team had SSO sign-on as an option, but you chose to instead sign in using your email address, and you elected to manually enter your password (as opposed to receiving an email link), and then you tried to reset that password, the app would throw an unspecified error. Specific bugs, generic errors—both are things of the past with this update.

Slack 24.06.20 12 June 2024 Bug fixes “Purple haze all on my screen / Gray text on top of aubergine / Don’t know just who’s to blame / Can’t make out any channel names!” In contrast to our many accessibility features, the default Aubergine theme was rendering low-contrast text on iPad that was rather difficult to read. Excuse us while we kiss this bug goodbye.

The channel count within the search feature (visible by tapping “Jump to or search,” and then tapping the “Channels” filter) was—to put it plainly—wildly inaccurate. There are innumerable ways to use Slack to further your business; channels should be decidedly more numerable.

Slack 24.05.50 29 May 2024 What’s new Sometimes all you need are the highlights—that’s why we’re introducing the Recap feature from Slack AI. Recap lets you choose specific channels to be automatically summarized each day, so you can get the bottom line at the top of each morning. Think of it like a “Previously on…” segment from your favorite series. And now, on with the show!

Slack 24.05.40 23 May 2024 Bug fixes If you were logged in to 15 or more workspaces, you may have noticed a significant lag when switching between them. Congratulations on discovering our patented method of getting you to take a quick break, since clearly you’re working too hard! We jest, of course; it was merely a bug. But do remember to pace yourself.

Keywords were not being highlighted when they appeared next to a punctuation mark, such as at the end of a sentence. While this wasn’t one of our personal highlights, the key word here is “Fixed.”

Slack 24.05.30 15 May 2024 Bug fixes When closing a direct message (by tapping the name at the top of the screen, then scrolling down and pressing “Close Conversation”), the screen would wipe but not actually remove the DM from view. Instead of metaphorically closing the book on a discussion, it was more akin to closing a sliding glass door, then continuing to awkwardly stare through it. We’re all about transparency, but we’re glad to see this bug get marked “Closed.”

VoiceOver was refusing to read the names of custom emoji in the emoji picker, rendering those one-of-a-kind wonders inaccessible, non-selectable, and all around un-emojible. Your custom emoji are once again free to emote. Enjoy your bespoke buddies.

Slack 24.05.10 30 April 2024 Bug fixes Fixed: Accepting a Slack Connect invitation when not already signed in to Slack should have resulted in a warm and inviting login screen. Instead it was producing a vague and unsettling error screen. The former has been reinstated; the latter has been abandoned. Fear connection no longer!

Slack 24.04.40 24 April 2024 What’s new Say hi to Slack AI! Our brand-new set of generative AI tools lets you search smarter, summarize conversations instantly, and much more. Head over to the Help Center to see how you can put Slack AI to work for you: https://slack.com/help/articles/25076892548883-Introducing--Slack-AI

Slack 24.04.30 18 April 2024 Bug fixes Fixed: Did you notice that custom status suggestions for your org were showing up on desktop but not mobile? Turns out things were just a little dis-org-anized on our end. Ha ha. Ha. No, but we’re sorry.

Fixed: In some messages sent by apps that incorporated block quotes, the message text was not indented and overlapped with the left-hand border. Many thanks for your understanding as we work to get all our ducks (and words) in a row.

Slack 24.04.10 4 April 2024 What’s new [ERROR: RELEASE NOTES NOT FOUND] Wait, that can’t be right… Okay, it’s true that we don’t have any specific fixes to call out this time around, but we always want to use this space to let you know we’re constantly working to improve the app. And also to send you some good vibes. Hope your April is off to a great start—no foolin’.

Slack 24.03.40 27 March 2024 What’s new We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure everything is polished, well-oiled, and running as it should be. If you notice anything to the contrary, as always, let us know at feedback@slack.com!

Slack 24.03.30 20 March 2024 Bug fixes Fixed: If your language was set to Chinese, Japanese or Korean, scheduled messages that included “@-channel” or “@-here” mentions saw them eventually rendered as “@...” While ellipses undoubtedly heighten the drama, they leave far too much to the imagination. With this bug fixed, you’ll now find proper mentions here, there and everywhere.

Slack 24.03.20 13 March 2024 What’s new We’ve updated the iPad search experience to bring it in line with recent changes you may have noticed on the iPhone. In addition to a brand-new coat of paint, you can now run searches from the “Jump to…” menu (and find channels and DMs from the Search tab), so everything you need is a mere hop, skip and a jump away.

Slack 24.03.10 6 March 2024 Bug fixes A bug in message scheduling meant that you could only schedule messages to go out after the current hour. 11:02 a.m.? Ooh, sorry—you’ll have to wait till noon. As thrilling as it was to simulate the experience of missing your train, you’ll now be able to schedule messages for as soon as five minutes into the future.

Slack 24.02.40 28 February 2024 What’s new We’ve sanded down some rough patches in the app so as to avoid any digital splinters. Did you know “digital splinters” were a thing? They are now, but they aren’t anything you’ll need to worry about.

Slack 24.02.30 22 February 2024 What’s new Welcome to your weekly catch-up with Slack. Today’s new feature: “Catch Up.” Triage unread messages in an instant by swiping to mark as read and sending quick replies inline. And for those moments when your thumb goes rogue, there’s even an Undo button. There’s no catch—try using Catch Up today!

Slack 24.02.20 14 February 2024 Bug fixes In a move we’re calling “the worst kind of surprise party,” the app icon was failing to display a badge when you had unread messages until after you opened the app. Nothing like starting the day in a panic over messages you didn’t know you had. You should have seen the look on your face. No but really, we’re very sorry about that.

Slack 24.02.10 8 February 2024 Bug fixes Let’s say you’re invited to a party that specifically states “No gifts,” but you show up with an immaculately wrapped empty box. That’s sort of what was happening when the app was allowing you to download blank email attachments even after file downloads had been disabled by admins. Let’s just tie a bow on this and say that no downloads of any sort will take place when that setting is in effect.

Slack 24.01.50 31 January 2024 Bug fixes When canvas comments came up in search results, eagle-eyed folks noticed that a lock icon (like that of a private channel) appeared instead of the canvas icon. Is a canvas technically a private channel? Are hot dogs sandwiches? If you clean a vacuum, do you become the vacuum cleaner? While many mysteries remain, we unlocked the solution to this particular quandary.

Slack 24.01.30 17 January 2024 What’s new Consider this the intermission between acts in a dazzling stage show—a minor release that allows us to tidy the aisles and refresh the patrons before the curtain rises once more. Put another way, this update has only very minor fixes and improvements, but we are setting the stage for what’s to come (lobby lights flashing off and on).

Slack 24.01.10 3 January 2024 What’s new New year, new app! This year’s resolution is to steadily improve Slack with each update (we promise not to abandon it some time in February). To that end, this version contains minor fixes and improvements to suit the calendar turning to 2024. Here’s to Slack, and all of us, getting a little better each day.

Slack 23.12.20 13 December 2023 Bug fixes Captain’s Log: Slackdate 23.12.20. Reports from engineering indicated that the workspace switcher was truncating URLs and removing all mentions of “Enterprise.” This is, of course, a violation of Slack’s Prime Directive (ensure information in app is accurate; also, don’t introduce bugs). We rerouted the tachyon particle emitter through the main deflector, and that seemed to do the trick. A round of tea (Earl Grey, hot) for everyone involved.

Slack 23.12.10 6 December 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: We seem to have gotten our threads tangled on iPad, where threaded replies containing links were overlapping with other messages. A stitch in time saves nine, but an app update is, uh, pretty great.

Fixed: On iPad, the Quick Switcher wasn’t jumping to the correct channel when selecting with “Enter” on the keyboard. Some found this behavior thrilling and laden with mystery; most found it confusing and annoying.

Slack 23.11.40 29 November 2023 Bug fixes In a strange show of solidarity, the app was crashing when toggling the option to “Collapse All Images,” mistaking minimization with complete dissolution. Whether you prefer your images visible or hidden, the app will now remain reliably present.

Similar to the “observer effect” in physics, interacting with files and images in the Activity view was causing them to change states, moving around within the UI. To the best of our abilities, we have observed that this update provides a fix for the issue.

Huddles in private channels will no longer begin with your microphone unmuted. Just because it’s a curated space doesn’t mean your team needs to hear everything.

Slack 23.11.30 16 November 2023 What’s new You know what's worse than getting an error message? Not getting an error message. We've added some contextual alerts within the app to let you know if we’re noticing a connectivity problem. What may be lacking in connection, we hope to make up for with communication.

Slack 23.10.40 26 October 2023 Bug fixes Like a runner steadily improving their split times, this update is the sort that's less showy but no less important. You'll find the app a little faster, a little leaner, a little closer to the goal.

Slack 23.10.30 18 October 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: We resolved the issue where Slack Connect messages failed to identify that you were in conversation with people from another organization. Apologies for any awkward introductions.

Slack 23.10.20 11 October 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: VoiceOver was not indicating when a channel section had unread messages, often leaving your unreads undiscovered. It turns out that “the thrill of the hunt” is not something that pairs well with project deadlines. We’re sorry for making you work to find your work.

Slack 23.09.30 20 September 2023 Big changes are coming—our app is getting a makeover! We’re updating both desktop and mobile versions of Slack with brand-new dedicated views designed to maximize focus, organization and productivity. Depending on which plan you’re on, you may not see these changes immediately, but keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can read about what’s coming down the pike on our blog at SlackHQ.com. What’s new Unified Grid: Tired of switching between workspaces on Enterprise Grid? All channels you’re a part of within an org can now be displayed in a single view. Pretty nifty.

Tidier headers and footers: Your DMs, Drafts, Threads, and Later sections are now easier to access while also taking up less screen real estate. Your thumbs will thank you.

Activity: A brand-new Activity section consolidates your Mentions, Threads, Reactions and Apps into one convenient location. It’s the one-stop shop for what’s new in your conversations.

…and much more! Did we mention our blog has all the details?

Slack 23.09.10 6 September 2023 What’s new Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Checked in the app store, there's a fresh update just for me. We could wax rhapsodic about some of the new features we have in store, but at the moment we're just setting the stage. Carry on, carry on—we'll have more for you in the future.

Slack 23.08.50 30 August 2023 What’s new This week we give you minor improvements too small to mention, but did you know that you can read through our past release notes anytime you’d like? Discover a feature! See how far we’ve come! Have yourself a sensible chuckle! They’re all available over at https://slack.com/release-notes/ios.

Slack 23.08.40 23 August 2023 Bug fixes SSO making you want to send out an SOS? Our QR code login flow was looping back on itself when SSO was in place, leaving some feeling like castaways. You can put away your message in a bottle—QR codes are no longer an island.

Slack 23.08.20 9 August 2023 What’s new Images will now show an “ALT” badge to indicate when they contain alt text or image descriptions. That text can be viewed by long-pressing on an image, then tapping “Show description” from the menu that appears. Bug fixes Fixed: When waiting in a queue, it’s generally considered polite to order oneself single-file. Less polite was the app failing all uploads when more than one file was queued to be sent. Single file, indeed. Expediency is also polite, so feel free to queue your uploads once more.

Slack 23.07.40 26 July 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: If a person on your team was in a time zone behind yours, and you happened to look at their profile in the specific window of time when you were in a different month from them, the app was indicating that their local time was “tomorrow” rather than “yesterday.” Talk about going back to the future! May this be a reminder that tomorrow is always another day (it’s yesterday).

Slack 23.07.30 19 July 2023 What’s new Curious to peek into a channel without marking it as read? Just long-press on the conversation name in your channel list to pop out a preview! It’s like your own personal spyglass on the high seas of Slack.

Slack 23.07.20 12 July 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: Upon signing into a workspace on Enterprise Grid, some people found that the app was rather prone to crashing immediately after wishing them a warm and friendly welcome. Talk about a bad first impression! We’d love to welcome you back—please stay for as long as you’d like.

Slack 23.06.40 28 June 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: Like a magic show without the fun, the menu for sending channel invites via email was “magically” disappearing before you even had time to see what it said. Now you see it, now you don’t, now you can’t add people to your channels. Now it’s fixed.

Slack 23.06.30 21 June 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: When viewing a channel’s Info screen, the Topic field always appeared to be empty, even when a topic had previously been set. An occasional off-topic conversation is par for the course with robust discussion. However, it’s our intention to at least give you the option of being on topic.

Fixed: In perhaps our most ironic bug this year, the text scaling for the blue unread message indicator was broken, meaning you might have had a hard time reading just how many unread messages you had. All it took was a new set of specs to bring a solution into focus.

Fixed: Sharing a URL into a direct message through the iOS share extension wasn’t working. As anyone with children will tell you, sharing is often easier in theory than in practice. We’re trying, though. Baby steps.

Slack 23.06.20 14 June 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: Since our Posts feature was merged into the new canvas experience, accessing old Posts on iOS left something to be desired. Put more plainly, you couldn’t open them at all. Post-fix, you should find Posts much more useful (and, in fact, usable).

Slack 23.06.10 7 June 2023 What’s new iPad users with a Magic Keyboard (or any mouse, be it magic or Muggle) can now use the secondary click to open the context menu for messages and attachments. Magic words like “Abracaslackra” are not required, but encouraged.

Slack 23.05.40 24 May 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: Ever been a part of a group project where not everyone was pulling their weight? VoiceOver was refusing to read text in the message input field, only willing to speak once the message you were writing had been sent. With that bug fixed, you should now find VoiceOver to be a much more helpful writing partner.

Fixed: When adding people to a channel, VoiceOver did not correctly read the label of the “close window” button. As we say in the business, that was “close,” but no cigar.

Slack 23.04.30 19 April 2023 Bug fixes Imagine being invited to one amazing party. And another. And then another. And then when you decide to leave the first party to visit your friends at the other two, a bouncer has decided to pull your name from every guest list after leaving the first party. Our latest bug? It was kind of like that bouncer—signing some users out of every workspace when they only wanted to sign out of one. But we fixed it, which means you can now go to any party... err, workspace... you want.

Slack 23.04.20 12 April 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: If everyone leaves the huddle, we'll save you the awkwardness of talking aloud to no one by automatically putting you on mute. But by all means, feel free to continue your conversation.

Slack 23.03.40 22 March 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: Changing your notification schedule for either Monday or Friday inexplicably affected both days. If this Freaky Friday occurrence led you to experience a Manic Monday, we’re sincerely sorry.

Fixed: Tapping on a Slack message link in another application was sometimes incorrectly sending you to the sign-in page. We didn’t recognize you! Did you do something with your hair? It looks great.

Slack 23.03.30 15 March 2023 What’s new We do these releases every week to keep on top of performance… but sometimes there’s nothing specific to tell you. So let’s talk about some things we could have been better about telling you about in the first place. Like, did you know that you can long-press on a message on mobile to set it to “unread,” so it’s there waiting for you when you get to your desk? Or set a reminder to look at it later? Oh, you did? Never mind, then. Carry on.

Slack 23.03.20 8 March 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: When viewing a conversation on iPad, people noticed that there was sometimes a “Back” button that would be visible, but which did nothing when tapped upon. This was meant as a reminder of the linear nature of time, and that no matter how much we may yearn for certain elements of the past, we must press on: ever-forward, undeterred, unyielding. Can you imagine if that were true? It was absolutely a bug. Our bad.

Slack 23.03.10 1 March 2023 What’s new Beginning March 6, certain older versions of Slack will no longer be able to connect. If you’ve updated within the past year, you should be fine. If you haven’t updated in over a year, well, you’re probably not reading this message, but it’s here for posterity. In short, keep your apps up to date, everybody. Our support team thanks you!

Slack 23.02.40 22 February 2023 What’s new Ever created a channel that was meant to be private but you forgot to flip that switch? It could be a bit of a scramble trying to find the dashboard to convert #julie-surprise-party or #all-our-financial-documents from public to private before anybody noticed. Now admins and owners can find this option in the Channel Details section to swiftly salvage their secrets.

Slack 23.02.30 13 February 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: Sharing a Contacts card from iOS to Slack did … nothing. Not a thing. Just a mutual “No thanks” from both sides of the exchange. We’ve brokered a deal and re-established contact, so your Contacts will successfully share to Slack. Now that’s something.

Fixed: Names are great—where would we be without them? Unfortunately, any file you uploaded to Slack was showing up as “File from iOS,” no matter what name you had entered. This has been fixed, and we’re sorry for the trouble. Sincerely, App from California.

Slack 23.02.20 9 February 2023 What’s new Screen share from anywhere with mobile screen sharing in huddles! Just open the More Options menu after starting a huddle and tap Share Screen to begin. You can even background the Slack app to continue sharing any content on your device! Bug fixes Fixed: We’ve heard it’s hip to be square, but when everyone’s activity indicator turns into a square (the shape usually reserved for guest accounts), that ain’t too cool, daddy-o. We’re all guests here in a certain sense, but we really squared the circle on this one. Back to the way things were, then: circles for full members, regular quadrilaterals for our beloved guests.

Fixed: When using VoiceOver, media files attached to threaded messages couldn’t be opened. There’s nothing particularly funny about this—it was just plain frustrating. Our sincere apologies for the trouble.

Slack 23.02.10 1 February 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: Tapping on a suggestion from autocomplete would disable any text formatting that was previously in place. We have (manually) completed the fixing of this bug.

Slack 23.01.40 26 January 2023 What’s new You can multitask, and so can we. Video clips can now be minimized into a smaller window, allowing you to continue playback while working at a steady clip. Bug fixes Fixed: We weren’t recognizing strings of emoji at the end of messages, meaning that any pictographic postscripts were nowhere to be found. Wordle fans may breathe a sigh of relief.

Fixed: Recording an audio clip with VoiceOver on caused the screen reader to switch to the wrong speaker, making it very quiet and hard to understand. This was the opposite of accessibility, and we’re very sorry for the trouble.

Slack 23.01.30 19 January 2023 What’s new PSA: Did you know you can set reminders in Slack? Select “Set a reminder” after long-pressing on a message or type “/remind me” anywhere in Slack, and Slackbot will dutifully nudge you at the appointed time.

Slack 23.01.20 11 January 2023 Bug fixes Fixed: Copying message links is a great way to create a breadcrumb trail back to a specific conversation in Slack. Unfortunately, those links weren’t working on mobile; it was a bug, you see (do bugs eat breadcrumbs?). In any event, message links are working again.

Slack 23.01.10 4 January 2023 What’s new Can you believe it’s 2023? If you’re anything like us, you’ve likely been doing a bit of reflecting while also looking ahead. To that end, this update is less about big changes and more about setting the groundwork for what’s to come. We’re still Slack and you’re still you—we’re both just a little better than before. Happy new year!

Slack 22.12.20 15 December 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: Fun fact—you can configure apps to post messages for you in Slack. Alas, a recent bug caused the app’s name and icon to be displayed instead of the author’s, which was both confusing and disconcerting. Can you imagine if every letter you received was signed by your mail carrier instead of the person who wrote it? This bug has been returned to sender.

Slack 22.12.10 7 December 2022 What’s new Live Text is live for images and paused videos, unlocking endless new things to copy and paste. Ctrl + C devotees, this one’s for you. Bug fixes Fixed: Japanese keyboard users could not access the list of user suggestions when trying to mention someone. While some people might enjoy the intellectual challenge of trying to remember every coworker’s username, we’ve brought back suggestions for easy tagging.

Fixed: If someone replies in a thread with a URL, you can now use VoiceOver to activate it. Try it out using slack.com. (We always appreciate the extra page views.)

Fixed: We fixed the “Send Feedback” item in the preferences screen so you can actually send feedback now. We’re hoping to hear only good things.

Slack 22.11.40 30 November 2022 What’s new Create new custom emoji for your workspace right from your phone! First, open the emoji picker and enter a new emoji name in the search field. When it comes up as “no results,” tap “Add custom emoji” to take a photo or choose one from your photo library. Emojify your pets, your vacation snaps, or that award you got in first grade that your mother won’t get rid of. Bug fixes Fixed: The share sheet, after passing an image to Slack from another app, was waiting around expectantly instead of taking a hint. It will now politely excuse itself once the task is finished.

Fixed: If you tried to share an older message from a DM or private channel back into that same conversation, the “Send” button would stubbornly refuse to turn green. Now you can easily reignite previous discussion topics, like when is the absolute earliest date on which it is acceptable to play Christmas music (our experts say December 1). Give it a try by long-pressing a message, then tapping “Share message.”

Slack 22.11.30 15 November 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: Editing a numbered or bulleted list would sometimes break the formatting—behavior that was out of line both literally and figuratively. Change is an inescapable part of life, and the app will now be more accommodating of that reality.

Fixed: You’ve probably heard the saying “a watched pot never boils,” but did you know “an unwatched audio recording stops and deletes itself?” It’s a lesser-known adage, to be sure. From now on, if you scroll back in the channel while recording an audio clip, the recording will no longer spontaneously delete itself.

Fixed: Sleep is important; there’s no denying that. But when your phone screen goes to sleep in the middle of recording an audio clip (thus stopping the recording), it might feel more like a bad dream. Keep that stream of consciousness flowing—we’ll keep your phone awake until recording is finished.

Slack 22.11.10 2 November 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: VoiceOver users will notice that playback once again differentiates between paragraphs when opening a message in detail view, allowing you to skip between blocks of text. If the details you’re looking for are frequently buried under lengthy and emoji-laden preambles, this one’s for you.

Slack 22.10.40 19 October 2022 What’s new You know what’s not a drag? Our iPhone and iPad apps now support drag-and-drop in the message input! Files, photos, videos, links and regular old text can be dropped into the composition box to be tacked onto your message. Bug fixes Fixed: Using the same emoji multiple times in a row would result in the app trimming it down to a single instance. No longer will we question your artistic decisions—if your message demands 5 seal emoji (to bestow the maximum number of “seals of approval”), it shall be done.

Slack 22.10.20 10 October 2022 What’s new If you’re the sort who finds calm through cleaning, find some portable peace by moving channels between sections in your sidebar (provided you’ve created those sections already on the desktop app). Furniture is expensive—why not redecorate your sidebar instead? Bug fixes Fixed: When you took a break from writing a message (particularly if that message was in Japanese), upon returning you may have found that the keyboard had also taken a break and was not amenable to the idea of returning to work. It was nothing personal, we promise.

Fixed: No one seems to be able to remember phone numbers anymore, and apparently neither could we. Now if you copy a phone number from your Contacts app and paste it into Slack, we’ll send more than a blank string in your message.

Fixed: Slack Connect channels were not displaying their full and complete member lists until you joined the channel in question. It’s called Slack Connect, not Slack Very Exclusive Club with a Secret Guest List, so we went ahead and changed that.

Slack 22.10.10 3 October 2022 What’s new Say more with video, live emoji reactions and more—now included in huddles on mobile devices! Bug fixes Fixed: We’re here to squish bugs, not workspace icons. It seems we got that mixed up recently. If the icon in the top-left corner was appearing especially cornered, you should now see it as its full and complete self.

Fixed: Certain channels were found to be haunted, leading to mysterious crashes whenever they were opened. We knew just who to call. [NOTE: We have been told we cannot legally say that the app contained any phantoms, specters, shades or spirits. No ghosts were busted in the fixing of this bug.]

Slack 22.09.40 26 September 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: Sometimes, especially in non-English languages, a message containing an @mention would display that mention twice in a row. While we can’t deny that calling someone’s name twice in quick succession is a good way to attract their attention, it seemed a mite discourteous.

Slack 22.09.30 19 September 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: “Measure twice, cut once,” as the old saying goes. However, we just invented “Search twice, zero results” to explain what you may have been noticing in the app as of late. Now you can run the same search as many times in a row as you like, and we’ll make sure it works each time.

Slack 22.09.20 12 September 2022 What’s new iPad users, we’ve made the Quickswitcher even quicker. Now with the swift stroke of Cmd+K, you can gracefully leapfrog from channel to channel and immediately start typing without missing a beat. Bug fixes Fixed: An innocent update to our jailbreak detection functionality: It is now compatible with iOS 16.

Fixed: Perhaps you tried to use Slack in half-screen mode on your iPad and the autocomplete suggestion box went missing from the composer. Our apologies to any multitasking we might have impeded. We fixed the issue, so you may carry on with your various tasks across various screens.

Fixed: Sharing is caring, which is why we’ve fixed whatever was preventing you from sharing files from Slack to other apps. Our apologies to your other apps. Can we still be friends?

Slack 22.09.10 6 September 2022 What’s new Using the share extension for multiple files, images or videos would result in a separate message for each of them, making it hard to swipe through to view and cluttering the channel or DM. Now they’ll be bundled as attachments in one message, keeping things neat and tidy.

Have you ever tried to add someone to a channel or DM, but couldn't find the right person in the list of results? We’ve improved things on our end to show you results based on the people you’ve frequently and recently (frecently?) sent messages to.

If you’re looking at a channel, now you’ll see a handy little indicator on threads that have a drafted message. That makes it easier to pick up where you left off.

When you’re naming a new channel, spaces will now be automatically changed to dashes, so you don’t even have to think about it.

Slack 22.08.50 29 August 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: When exporting some files from Slack to another app, the file name would be changed to include some seemingly random numbers at the beginning of the file name. That was an error on our end. (You could play them in the lottery if you want to; we just can’t promise you’ll win.)

Fixed: We think office nicknames are great. But if someone chose not to “display full name,” then you couldn’t see their full name at all—even when viewing their profile. Now you will always see someone’s full name over their profile picture. Shoutout to T-Bone (real name: Timothy).

Slack 22.08.40 22 August 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: When composing a message in Korean, the first few characters were not rendering properly. Now anything lost in translation will be restricted to the vagaries of human communication rather than the whims of technology.

Slack 22.08.30 15 August 2022 What’s new The headers at the top of conversations have been updated to be more informative, less crowded and just cleaner overall. You’ll now see the number count of bookmarks and pinned messages next to the member count, and tapping on that same text will bring you to the Conversation Details screen.

Ever accidentally start a search in the “Jump to…” field, or try to locate a channel from Search by mistake? We’ve now made it easy to switch between these two search paths so you always end up where you mean to. Bug fixes Fixed: If failing uploads from OneDrive or Google Drive were driving you up a wall, we have good news: that bug has been driven from the app.

Fixed: Image uploads will now respect the names you give them rather than defaulting to “Image uploaded from iOS.” We do apologize for being the worst kind of name-droppers.

Fixed: Accepting an invite to join a huddle already in progress would sometimes not let you in, which was a mite rude. It was a simple misunderstanding, we assure you.

Slack 22.08.20 8 August 2022 What’s new iPad users—let us get to the point. If you’re someone who uses a mouse or trackpad with your iPad, you’ll find that buttons, menus and the channel list will now highlight as your pointer moves over them to indicate where you’re able to interact. Bug fixes Fixed: Clarity goes hand in hand with Accessibility, which is why VoiceOver will now pause as intended between announcing each message element. It’s also a nice reminder to stop and take a breath once in a while.

Fixed: Every so often, message links from one workspace wouldn't open in another, even if you were signed into both workspaces. Guess what? That was a bug. Message links will open now, wherever you may roam.

Slack 22.08.10 1 August 2022 What’s new We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure everything is polished, well-oiled, and running as it should be. If you notice anything to the contrary, as always, let us know at feedback@slack.com!

Slack 22.07.30 25 July 2022 What’s new Fixed: There’s no such thing as being too “matchy-matchy” when it comes to syncing app preferences. That is to say, using “Sync with iOS” under Preferences > Accessibility will now work as intended, making what you see in Slack agree with your system-level settings.

Slack 22.06.25 27 June 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: Scheduling a message to send later was displaying a confirmation in every one of your channels and DMs (rather than just the one where the message would eventually appear). Turns out no one wanted to replicate the panic of accidentally hitting “Reply All” in Slack, so we’ll make sure those messages are a bit better targeted.

Slack 22.06.20 20 June 2022 What’s new We've made a number of improvements to our search interface. Why? To minimize the searching and maximize the finding. You'll find that keywords are highlighted, tabs are more cleanly formatted and the number of results found is displayed at the top of the list.

Slack 22.06.15 13 June 2022 Bug fixes No one enjoys the phrase “Have you tried turning it off and on again?” And yet sometimes the channel list was refusing to load without restarting the app. To the delight of support agents and users everywhere, this has been rectified.

Fixed: If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Unless of course your file upload failed due to poor connectivity, in which case Slack would refuse any second chances. The app will no longer let past mistakes define it, so you should see more success with retried uploads.

Slack 22.06.10 24 May 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: File uploads were periodically failing due to temporary file IDs being passed instead of final file IDs. You know how the DMV gives you a Learner’s Permit that’s very important until you get your actual license, at which point it’s just another piece of paper in your glovebox that has no actual value? We, uh, cleaned out the glove compartment, metaphorically speaking.

Fixed: iPad users who joined a Huddle after it had already been started were unable to mute their microphone, meaning everyone on the call would be party to construction noise or toddlers demanding lunch. Now fixed, you may again join Huddles without having to huddle under the coats in your closet.

Slack 22.05.20 23 May 2022 What’s new When uploading a photo, pictures that you’ve marked as favorites in the Apple Photos app will now include a small heart in the upload preview. Clear UIs, full hearts, can’t lose. Bug fixes Fixed: Ironically, tapping the “+” icon was not displaying the full list of workflow commands in a channel. Because, in fact, additional commands were needed. Should have been a minus sign, perhaps.

Fixed: The email icon was missing from emails forwarded to a Slack channel. In case you couldn’t tell from all the Re: Re: Re:s and inspirational email signatures, we’ve added back the icon just to be safe.

Fixed: Trying to share or save Photoshop files previously resulted in a download error. If you took a screenshot of that error and Photoshopped it into a nice congratulatory message, you still wouldn’t have been able to download the Photoshop file, and we’re not sure why we’re suggesting that now.

Fixed: If Slack was set to use the in-app browser, attempting to open a link that was inside a file preview didn’t do anything. The browser and previewer could not be in the same place at the same time, like Batman and Bruce Wayne or Mrs. Doubtfire and the guy who pretended to be Mrs. Doubtfire.

Fixed: The Mentions & Reactions tab will now correctly distinguish between @mentions of your name and uses of your keywords, meaning you’ll no longer see “[person] mentioned you” when a teammate posts about tacos. Unless your display name is @tacos. Who are we to judge?

Slack 22.05.10 9 May 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: In orgs where a mandatory mobile browser is required, the app was still defaulting to Slack’s in-app browser during sign-in. This would lead to situations where the browser would attempt to auth, be denied, then give up and sulk without providing any alternative. The appropriate browser will now be used, so if you’re locked out it’s your fault now. Probably.

Slack 22.04.20 25 April 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: When viewing a file on iPad, the menu bar was not appearing, meaning you could not share the file, comment on it, save it for later, or any number of other actions. You could only stare at it, as if in an art gallery. We’re certain that every file you upload is an aesthetic marvel, but we also want to give you tools to work with it.

Fixed: Tapping on a notification while viewing a long thread would sometimes overload the app, leading to an unscheduled power nap. Scales have been rebalanced, energy flow rerouted, and crashes politely declined.

Slack 22.04.10 11 April 2022 What’s new iPad users, rejoice—a major update this way comes. A new layout more closely resembles the desktop experience, the sidebar has been upgraded for improved organization and navigation, and we’ve added greater support for iOS accessibility options. Get the full rundown here: https://slack.com/blog/news/ipad-app-new-look-improved-functionality Bug fixes Fixed: Did you know you can use keyboard shortcuts with the iPad app? Well, now they work as intended! Use CMD + [ and CMD + ] to navigate back and forth through your recently-viewed conversations.

Slack 22.03.20 28 March 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: Changing a channel's description in the channel details screen would actually update the channel's topic, while changing the topic would update the description. We have ascertained that it is not, in fact, “Opposite Day,” which would be the only plausible explanation for such a thing. Additionally, Opposite Day is not a real thing. Or is it, and this denial is actually a confirmation? It is (it is not), so we did not fix this bug (we fixed it).

Slack 22.03.10 14 March 2022 What’s new When previewing a channel prior to joining, you’ll now see the channel description displayed with the channel name to provide a bit more context. For when you’re unsure whether #the-owls is a channel for ornithologists, insomniacs or fans of the show Twin Peaks.

If you’re someone whose workday doesn’t start at 9 am (or if you find Slackbot alerts first thing in the morning to be less of a pick-me-up and more of a put-me-down), you can now choose when your “Tomorrow” or “Next Week” reminders will appear. Head over to Preferences > Notifications to set the default that works best for you. Bug fixes Fixed: Tapping on a message link from an app would always take you to the parent message, as opposed to a specific threaded reply. That was about as helpful as asking for directions to the Liberty Bell and being told it’s somewhere in Philadelphia. We took another crack at the design and recast it into something more appealing.

Slack 22.02.20 28 February 2022 What’s new A friendly heads-up: In order to keep up with the growing capabilities of newer operating systems, this is going to be the last version of Slack that supports iOS 13. You’ll still be able to use Slack, but to receive new updates you'll first need to upgrade to iOS 14.

We fixed a host of small bugs around creating messages and lists with Korean characters. What is the proper name for a group of bugs? A bundle? A bandolier? We fixed a benediction of bugs.

Ever reply to a thread only to realize you should have sent that reply back into the main channel? Us too. That’s why you can now retroactively share your threaded messages with the rest of the channel. Just press and hold on the message in question, then select “Send Reply to This Channel” to give it the attention it deserves.

Menus, begone! Now you can turn that text into a hyperlink by simply highlighting and pasting your URL right on top of it. Same old words with a brand new tappable destination.

The first time you send someone a direct message, you’ll now see their pronouns displayed at the beginning of the conversation. We hope it’s a small step that will help foster respect among colleagues. Bug fixes Fixed: Expanding the message composition view to full screen was not actually changing the size of the text box. It was an illusion, like those tricky pictures of vases and faces, or the idea of “just one more episode.” Enjoy composing on a larger canvas once more.

Fixed: Starting a Zoom call in a channel by tapping the channel name and scrolling down to “Start a Call” was not working. At all. Not even the momentary ring of a canceled pocket dial, or an immediate hang-up like when you got dared to phone your crush at a sleepover. Well, now it works. Please Zoom responsibly.

Slack 22.02.10 15 February 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: When sharing a file to Slack from another app, Group DMs were missing names altogether, showing only blank spaces and commas. As exciting as it was to treat file sharing like the throwing of a bouquet at a wedding, sending messages at work requires a great deal more precision.

Fixed: If you were viewing someone’s profile in the mobile app, we were sometimes displaying long and ungainly URLs instead of clean, tappable links. These did not spark joy, so we have tidied up with a spirit of gratitude.

Slack 22.01.30 31 January 2022 What’s new You can now sort your conversations by Recent Activity! Tap the button in the top-right corner of your Home tab to see the tidy new timeline. Bug fixes Some folks were reporting being stuck in an SSO loop, repeatedly being asked for authentication like the worst kind of merry-go-round. A dismal-go-round. You can now get into the app and off the ride.

The “Call” option was missing when viewing a teammate’s profile. Contrary to popular belief, this was not due to an “always text before calling” design philosophy, but was simply a mismatch of code.

Slack 22.01.20 18 January 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: If you were viewing details about an app in your workspace and then tried switching to the Messages tab, the app would load for an uncomfortably long time. It was like a lengthy silence in the middle of a story, where you’re not sure if the speaker is pausing for effect, has lost their train of thought, or has become entranced by a squirrel passing by the window.

Slack 22.01.10 3 January 2022 Bug fixes Fixed: When the app was in dark mode, hyperlinks were displaying in a low contrast color that was hard to read. Dark mode was designed to make things easy on the eyes, not to simulate reading by candlelight, so we bumped the brightness up a few notches.

Slack 21.12.10 6 December 2021 Bug fixes Fixed: Feel like life (specifically in GIF and emoji form) has been passing by too quickly? That was actually a bug affecting Slack on the iPhone 13 Pro. Moving images will once again animate at the proper speed.

Fixed: When delivering notifications for channels in which there were only 2 members, our system was being a touch informal and dropping the conversation name altogether. Titles have been reinstated so you’ll know whether that message is coming from #you-and-i or #just-the-two-of-us.

Fixed: If you start a Zoom meeting by typing /zoom, you will find that the “Join” button now works as intended, meaning you can no longer blame this bug for being late to your call. We’re sorry / you’re welcome.

Fixed: The official Apple symbol (option + shift + K on a Mac keyboard) was not displaying correctly in all areas of the iOS app. Worry not, these were simply a few bad apples, fallen too far from the tree.

Fixed: Bulleted lists with punctuation were sometimes being sent with unexpected line breaks, making each statement feel isolated and a teeny bit passive-aggressive. That’s not what we were going for, and we’re sorry for any lists that seemed extra confrontational on our account.

Slack 21.11.20 15 November 2021 What’s new The channel list just got easier to command! Tap and hold on any channel or DM in the Home tab to mark a conversation as read, mute notifications, copy the channel name or leave it entirely. All this with the press of a finger. Bug fixes Fixed: Custom status information was not reliably showing up in all corners of the app, meaning you might have been halfway through writing a message before noticing the person you were DMing was on a plane. Or walking their dog. Or they had the :coffee-parrot: emoji as a status and you know that when Brian is :coffee-parrot: it’s not the best time to ask about meditation apps. Well, now that status will be visible no matter where (or how caffeinated) you are. How’s that for peace of mind?

Slack 21.11.10 1 November 2021 Bug fixes Archived channels, while showing up in the “Jump to…” menu, were sitting preserved and inaccessible in a hermetically sealed corner of the app, as if holding a grudge for having been archived. They’ve since made nice, and you can once again access those channels for the historical data contained therein.

Slack 21.10.20 18 October 2021 What’s new If you’re using Slack Connect to share a private channel with another organization, we’ll make sure it stays private on the receiving end. That is, there is no option when accepting a private shared channel to make it public. More peace of mind for you, more security for all. Bug fixes Fixed: Notification sounds were always delivered with the “Device Default” sound, no matter what you had selected. It was like if a restaurant handed you a menu and then served you meatloaf regardless of your order. No offense to meatloaf.

Fixed: Some images with unique sizing (panorama photos, cropped screenshots) were not displaying properly after being uploaded. The app is now more welcoming and inclusive of pictures of all shapes and sizes.

Fixed: It was discovered that certain messages containing non-English characters and emoji would sometimes end up truncated when sent. A mystery, to be sure, but no less irritating at the end of the day. Going forward, your full and complete messages will be delivered, however they are composed.

Fixed: We regret to inform you that copying a list of bullet points from Slack and pasting it elsewhere will no longer result in the bullets turning into castle emoji.

Slack 21.10.10 4 October 2021 What’s new You can now record video and audio clips right within Slack. Add some face time to your team updates, talk through feedback, or just say hello. Want to sing your portion of the stand-up? Best check with your manager on that one.

Channel sections can now be collapsed or expanded with a tap of your finger, making for a tidier, more focused experience.

Slack 21.09.20 20 September 2021 What’s new If you’re running the new iOS 15, you’ll now see avatars for message senders on your push notifications. Because we all could use more friendly faces these days.

Slack now integrates with iOS 15's Focus Mode, so that when you need a moment of calm and re-centering we will not knock-brush you right out of it.

Slack 21.09.10 7 September 2021 Bug fixes Fixed: Adding someone to a private channel with the /invite command was dropping them right in without asking for confirmation. We have confirmed the inclusion of the aforementioned confirmation, and things are once again hunky-dory.

Slack 21.08.20 23 August 2021 Bug fixes Fixed: A gnarly little bug caused a crash for some people trying to mention others in a message. We carefully captured the bug in a metaphorical paper cup and released it out the metaphorical front door, at which point our metaphorical neighbor walked by and offered us a real slice of blueberry pie, which was incredible.

Fixed: If you poked around in the settings of a Slack app, you may have seen emoji displayed as text like :this: instead of looking like the intended emoji. This has been fixed, and emoji should appear correctly. :thumbs-up: all around.

Slack 21.08.10 9 August 2021 What’s new This will be the last version of Slack that supports iOS 12, which means this is the last version that supports devices such as iPhone 5s and 6, iPad Mini 2 and 3, iPad Air (1st generation), and iPod Touch (6th generation). In addition, starting on September 1st, you’ll need to be running iOS 13.3 or later in order to connect to Slack. We know this is potentially frustrating news, but these minimum requirements are necessary in order to ensure Slack remains as secure and seamless as we built it to be. Thank you for your understanding. Bug fixes Fixed: When using markup, adding a closing backtick after a period would not end the code section. You may now punctuate to your hearts’ content, safe in the knowledge that code blocks will not continue ad infinitum.

Fixed: Those of you using VoiceOver may have noticed that a recent update made it much more difficult to swipe between messages. The reasons why are about as exciting as trying to navigate through the bug itself, so suffice it to say that things should just be better now.

Fixed: A memory issue was causing the app to crash more often, primarily on older devices. There’s no way around it — crashes are frustrating. We’re doing our best to minimize their frequency, and we appreciate your patience.

Slack 21.07.20 26 July 2021 What’s new How’s everybody doing out there? Are you getting enough sleep? Drinking enough water? Eating some vegetables here and there? We don’t have any big updates this time around, so we wanted to use this space to remind you to be kind to yourself and those around you. That’s all. Love ya.

Slack 21.07.10 12 July 2021 Bug fixes Fixed: Copying text from a Slack message and then pasting back into Slack sometimes resulted in a crash and/or a rift in the known universe. We’ve patched this bug (as well as any outstanding wormholes), and our scientists assure us the app is once again safe to use in this timeline.

Fixed: For users of the Japanese Kana Flick keyboard, the “Smart Full width spaces” setting should now work as expected, as well as inserting new text into the middle of a message. You might say we flicked both of those bugs off the table.

Slack 21.06.30 28 June 2021 Bug fixes Fixed: Those who had VoiceOver enabled were not able to access URLs within messages. It’s pretty frustrating when an Accessibility option makes an app less accessible, so we’ve made sure this works now.

Slack 21.06.20 14 June 2021 Bug fixes Fixed: Tapping on an empty input field used to show the options for “cut” and “copy,” but there was nothing to select. What do you copy when there is no text? If you copy text that isn't there, does it even exist?

Fixed: When editing a channel’s topic, changes were being saved even if you tapped “cancel,” essentially telling the app, “Yes, absolutely do that right now” instead of “Undo.” This bug has now been undone.

Fixed: Beginning a message with a “slash” would cause the shortcuts menu to open, which then had to be dismissed before you could return to composing your message. Shortcuts are for saving time, not adding to it, so our inadvertent “longcut” has been whittled down.

Fixed: Sometimes your workspace would indicate “-1” new users had joined, which was pretty spooky. While our terms of service do not have a specific clause against nonexistent individuals using Slack, we have made the executive decision to limit all workspace members to those denoted by positive integers.

Slack 21.06.10 1 June 2021 Bug fixes Fixed: Attempting to send a message via Quick Reply (replying to the notification) would sometimes not send a message at all. This was frustrating for the sender, embarrassing for us, and not befitting at all of the moniker “quick.” Replies of all velocities shall now be supported.

Fixed: Previously, attempting to start a new thread would simply kick you back to the main channel view without so much as an apology or explanation. This has been rectified so that no matter where you go, there you can thread.

Slack 21.05.20 17 May 2021 What’s new We’ve spruced up the channel list for your enjoyment. You’ll now see profile photos alongside direct messages and all the names associated with a group DM. We’ve also improved accessibility, adding support for larger text sizes, more accommodating tap targets for your fingers, and additional actions when using the VoiceOver rotor.

Small thumb update (er, the update is small, but it applies to any size of thumb or appendage) — if you follow a link from one channel to another, swiping to the right will now take you back to the previous channel instead of the channel list. Bug fixes Fixed: For some people, channels remained bold and unread-looking despite being very read. This was rather unpleasant and is now fixed.

Slack 21.05.10 3 May 2021 What’s new We’ve improved support for dynamic type in key iOS screens, meaning that if you’re using larger text or font settings, Slack will do a better job of making those readable. Fun fact: written language is most useful when people are able to read it. Bug fixes Fixed: However you choose to pronounce GIF, you can once again paste them into Slack. Let the memes flow.

Slack 21.04.20 19 April 2021 What’s new If you’re well versed in Simplified or Traditional Chinese — or aspire to be one day — you can now use Slack in those languages. Set your language preferences in You > Preferences > Language.

A bit daft, but drafts are now available everywhere you use Slack. Start a message on your computer and finish it on your phone. Snap a photo of a whiteboard sketch, attach it on your phone and finish the message on your computer.

We’ve made it easier to express emotions or, to put it more accurately, send an emoji in Slack. The message input is now accompanied by an emoji button for you to find and select an emoji that best fits the situation. Bug fixes Fixed: An unfortunate bug caused the /invite slash command to crash the iPad app. You can now quickly invite people without ending the party.

Fixed: The /giphy slash command stopped working in threads. This may have left your train of thought in tatters as you were unable to weave the right GIF into the conversation at the right time. The bug has been mended and you can “/giphy thimble” in threads to your heart’s content.

Slack 21.04.10 5 April 2021 What’s new Put the people you work with at the top of your list. Now, when you tap the “share” icon in any iOS app, your Slack DMs and MPDMs will appear right up top.

Slack 21.03.20 22 March 2021 Bug fixes Fixed: Sometimes, setting your status to “Away” didn’t work, and your teammates thought you were screening their messages. We’ve fixed that, so now you can safely go away and be “Away.”

Fixed: It used to be that if you opened an image in Slack in full-screen mode, rotated your device to landscape, and dismissed the image, Slack would get stuck there. We’ve finally mastered going back the way we came, so dismissing the image should now take you back to good old portrait mode.

Slack 21.03.10 8 March 2021 Bug fixes Fixed: You can once again reorder the workspace switcher with a tap, hold and drag. Everything is in its right place, including your workspaces.

Slack 21.02.20 22 February 2021 What’s new Fans of the workspace switcher, take note: First of all, we are flattered you consider yourself a fan of the workspace switcher. Chuffed, even. Second, we’re giving it a refresh, so you can better distinguish your workspaces and switch between them more easily.

For some, search is the heart of Slack. Now, it’s also the feet, because search is moving to its own tab at the bottom of the app. Bug fixes Fixed: If a message from an app had a button, and that button had an emoji in it, the emoji would appear like :this: instead of showing the emoji itself. This bug was very :woman-gesturing-no:, and is now fixed.

Slack 21.02.10 8 February 2021 Bug fixes If you were to select “People” in the workspace menu, pick someone, click “Message,” and then try to send the message, well, this used to be too much for Slack. Not anymore. Send away!

Slack 21.01.20 25 January 2021 Bug fixes Fixed: Custom emoji appear in the picker, right where they should — as opposed to not appearing at all.

Fixed: When using one of your team’s homemade workflows, entering Japanese or Korean characters no longer adds bonus, unintended Japanese or Korean characters.

Fixed: App messages were missing the colorful line that appears alongside their buttons and forms. No longer! Color has been returned to all the places it should be.

Fixed: When you’re reacting to a message, Slack puts your most-used emoji up front — because that’s a helpful thing to do. Recently, and in very specific circumstances, Slack has been showing blank spaces instead of emoji. This is much less helpful. And now it’s fixed.

Slack 21.01.10 11 January 2021 Bug fixes Fixed: Previously, tapping on a link from an app in Slack might have taken you to an unsettling place: nowhere. We fixed that, so now you’ll land in the right place at the right time.

Slack 20.12.10 14 December 2020 What’s new Sharing files into Slack from outside Slack — say, from your photos app — is now much nicer than before. You’ll see your teammates’ pictures, and their full names, so it’s easy to make sure you’re sending the right file to the right person. Should things have always been this way? Yes! And so they are. Bug fixes Fixed: The “Add a File” button will now work as you might have expected it to, adding files aplenty to your channels and DMs.

Fixed: Folks who choose to auto-collapse images in Slack were occasionally seeing black squares in the place of delightful GIFs. No more! Now your GIFs will surprise, delight, and inspire, at least as much as any one GIF can.

Fixed: Tapping and holding on emoji reactions now shows you the list of people who reacted. This is an improvement on its previous behavior, which was to crash the Slack app entirely.

Slack 20.11.20 30 November 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: For the briefest of moments after opening Slack, DMs would sometimes appear unread even if there wasn’t a new message. It was so quick, you might not have noticed, but we fixed it anyway.

Fixed: Sometimes, if you opened the description of an app in Slack, you might encounter some ~strangely~ *formatted* _text_. These app descriptions now appear beautifully formatted, as the developers intended.

Fixed: When you step away from your computer to enjoy a sandwich, drink some water, or just stare into the middle distance for a while, you can now tell Slack how long to wait before sending your notifications to your mobile device. Take your time.

Slack 20.11.10 9 November 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: If you were invited to an audio chat and accepted the invite on desktop, sometimes the mobile app continued to ring. It’s not your alarm, that was us. We’re very sorry for the extra ringing in your ears, and now things are back to normal.

Fixed: Your app may have crashed while you were in the middle of formatting a message that had hyphens and spaces. We fixed this, so you can practice proper punctuation without pesky interruptions.

Slack 20.10.20 26 October 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: We can’t think of any references, cultural or otherwise, that involve swiping left. But now that it’s working properly again, you can swipe left to see the most recent channel.

Fixed: On some phones, the emoji keyboard blocked the message input field, which was very frowny face. We’ve remedied the situation so now you can both write and emote in your input field, which is very smiley face.

Slack 20.10.10 12 October 2020 What’s new Slack is now available in Korean, which means you can finally DM your favorite BTS member! That was a joke, please do not do that. Bug fixes We came up with custom emoji so you could express yourself in Slack. What we did not mean to do was cut off the end of a message from a bot if it contained a custom emoji. We’ve fixed that—so express away!

Slack 20.09.20 28 September 2020 What’s new Maybe you’ve heard of Slack Connect, which reduces countless back-and-forth emails by letting you add partners, clients or vendors to a channel. Now, if your organization allows it, you can add another company to a new channel straightaway in the mobile app. Bug fixes Fixed: A picture is worth a thousand words. None of those words should be “This content can’t be displayed,” which was the case for some linked images in Slack. Images should now appear as intended, their word count fully intact.

Fixed: Sometimes Slackbot or an app will send a message that is for your eyes only. A secret missive from the cybersphere. For some users, they were unable to copy the text of that message. This is now fixed, and you’re all free to copy the ephemera as you see fit.

Fixed: Before, when you set a channel’s topic, we notified everyone with a message that ended with an extra period. We shouldn’t change punctuation rules just for kicks, and will no longer pepper these messages with prolific periods.

Slack 20.09.10 14 September 2020 What’s new Bugs were squished, performance was improved, work was done, and the result was good. Please enjoy Slack responsibly.

Slack 20.08.30 31 August 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: If you’ve been using an external keyboard with your iPad, you might have tried to accept an auto-correct suggestion and found that Slack sent your message-in-progress instead. Hitting enter at times like these will now accept the suggestion without sending your message early, as you’d want it to.

Fixed: When an image was viewed full-screen, swiping did not dismiss it properly. You may now swipe and dismiss images with confidence.

Slack 20.08.20 17 August 2020 What’s new We can’t think of any references, cultural or otherwise, that involve swiping left or swiping right. But now, if a message has more than one image, you can tap one of them and swipe left or right to browse between images. Bug fixes Fixed: Ever tapped a search result or a saved message and ended up in the right channel, but not at the right message? No? That’s good to hear. But if you have, we’ve fixed it. No more surprise endings — now you’ll always end up exactly where you planned.

Slack 20.08.10 3 August 2020 What’s new New: For something you’ve read but need to come back to later, you can now mark a thread as unread! Hurrah! Long-press on the message you’d like to start from, and then select the option to mark unread from the menu. Yes, you’ve been able to do it with channel messages for a long time, but now, you can do it in threads too. Useful!

Slack 20.07.20 20 July 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: A few of our sidebar themes were taking dark mode a bit too seriously and obscuring the status bar. You’ll no longer have to choose between the comfort of your retinas and being able to check the time.

Fixed: iPad users noticed that long-pressing on a pinned or starred item in the Channel Details section caused the app to take an unforeseen nap. It’s better-rested now, so hopefully that won’t be happening again.

Slack 20.07.10 6 July 2020 What’s new You can now customize your notification preferences on a per-day basis, which is a fancy way of saying that you can now pause interruptions with Do Not Disturb down to the day. (Looking for a feature to pause interruptions from pets, kids, or package deliveries? We feel you.) Bug fixes Fixed: On mobile, some messages from apps would display with missing text. It certainly was not our intention to pull a vanishing act, so we’ve fixed that.

Slack 20.06.20 22 June 2020 What’s new This is the last version of Slack that will work on iOS 11. To get updates in the future, you’ll need to update your device to iOS 12.2 (or newer). Bug fixes Fixed: December 31, 1969 was a fine day (we’re pretty sure). It was not, however, a day in which you received any direct messages, regardless of what our app previously claimed.

Fixed: Some files could not be deleted, and not for lack of trying — the option to delete those files was missing from the menu. This has been fixed and all files can be deleted as desired.

Slack 20.06.10 8 June 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: The /remove command is now working properly, so those with permission can once again remove people from channels if they need to.

Fixed: A pesky bug tried to cut your messages short. We’ve restored the limit to the intended 12,000 characters per message. Write on!

Slack 20.05.20 25 May 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: If you were in a workspace that required secondary authentication, then previews of notifications from that workspace were always hidden (even if you wanted to be able to see them). Now, the previews will show up like normal — as long as you’re currently authenticated. (You can also, as always, choose not to show previews of the messages).

Slack 20.05.10 11 May 2020 TL;DR: We’ve redesigned the layout of the app. Read more about the improvements on our blog at SlackHQ.com or in our help center. Here though, we’ll stick to what’s new, and what has been fixed. What’s new What’s new? Most things. We changed almost all of the things. So many things! Much change. Bug fixes Previously, it was complicated to get to the four main things people do on mobile. We’ve fixed this with a new nifty navigation bar at the bottom of the app containing: a Home view for your sidebar, DMs, (still listed most recent first), Mentions (for quickly catching up), and You (because you’re great) (and also because setting your status/preferences on mobile needed to be easier).

The quickswitcher on the desktop app is wonderful, but we discovered an issue where people weren’t using it as much on mobile. So we made the Jump To box more prominent (and smarter) to fix this. Fingers crossed!

It seemed bizarrely hard to create a new message in a channel or DM without finding that precise location first. With an application of logic, software engineering, and a new “Compose” button in the bottom right corner, this has been rectified.

Our apologies to people who have been wanting to easily set reminders, start workflows or access favourite apps in channels and conversations — it was hard to work out how to do that on the move. A new lightning bolt under the message box now gives quick access to shortcuts, and thereby solves this age-old problem.

And finally, it came to pass, as time went by, that in the old version of the app, there was a lot of swiping back and forth to get places. We’ve simplified that: Now,swiping right will reveal your workspace and preferences, and swiping left will get you back to the last conversation you were in. With this change in behavior, we hope to give you the powers of both omniscience and time travel. nbd.

And yes. We know. Change is hard! All our fingers have all built up muscle memory, but after continually adding features and functionality over the years, we needed to step back and make sure things made sense. You can find more about these improvements in our blog post, and as always, we welcome your feedback. Thank you for reading all the way to the bottom. We appreciate it, and you.

Slack 20.04.10 13 April 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: When a message held more than 5 images, a button telling you how many more images were included but hidden (+3, for example) was… not making them any less hidden. Basically it wasn’t working. It now works.

Fixed: When sharing a file you will now only be able to share with users or channels that are active in the selected workspace (and not deactivated users, which could occasionally be selected before)

Fixed: On an iPad, tapping “Archive Channel” will now archive the channel. Instead of crashing the app. Right impulse, overenthusiastic execution.

Slack 20.03.20 16 March 2020 Bug fixes Tapping the “Tap to expand image” button was sometimes not, wait for it… expanding the image. It will now do the thing it promises. No more, no less.

Using two-factor authentication, which is a brilliant idea in general for all things, was occasionally not working if multiple types of authentication had been enabled (app, sms, etc). Let nothing dissuade the security-minded: it now works seamlessly once more.

Slack 20.03.10 2 March 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: Sometimes, when sharing a file to Slack, some usernames appeared, very unhelpfully, as blanks in the list of Direct Messages, identifying your colleagues as “@ “, instead of say, “@jane”. This is now fixed.

Fixed: Sometimes an app or bot would send a long message containing beautiful formatting and links. And sometimes, the formatting didn’t render correctly, or the links were untappable and that, we feared, risked angering the bots, as well as not being very helpful for the user. Now, the formatting is honored, tapping the links works perfectly, and the bots are, for now, placated.

Slack 20.02.20 17 February 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: Sending a “/me” command that contains an emoji resulted in a crash. /me had no idea this was a thing, but is glad that it’s fixed :relieved:

Slack 20.02.10 3 February 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: While on a call, people using bluetooth sometimes heard a loud noise not generated by the other people on their call. This was not a ghost, it was a bug (and is now fixed).

Fixed: the /msg and /dm commands were not acting as they should, now work as expected. For those who didn’t know they existed or worked in the first place, they do, and weren’t, but now are.

Fixed: When uploading an image or file from your camera roll to a channel, multiple channels appeared to be selected. Then you couldn’t deselect them. These shenanigans have been shut-down, and sharing works as it should.

Slack 20.01.20 20 January 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: @-mentioning a user in some languages caused that mention to show up twice. In any language, one mention per message is enough.

Fixed: Translations for @channel and @here were broken in non-English languages. They now work once more in those languages, and continue to work in English. Just remember, everyone — if you’re going to @channel, please @channel responsibly.

Fixed: Attempting to send a message that exceeded the character limit would show an error, and then delete all of the entered text. This was both hard to trigger (those limits are high!) but very frustrating. The limits still exist, but we now no longer clear everything in the message box.

Fixed: After leaving a workspace, some users were unable to convince that workspace to leave their sidebar. It will now, gracefully, take its leave when asked to.

Fixed: Trying to sign up with a password too similar to your email address resulted in a message that simply read “Error joining team”. We still want you to have a good password… but that error message will now be clearer about pointing that out.

Fixed: It came to pass that typing, pasting, or otherwise entering a large amount of text into the app (the app in this case meaning “the Slack app”, hereafter referred to as “the app”) might cause that app to undergo issues that would take on the appearance of disappearance or dissolution or, in common parlance, it would appear to crash, and need to be restarted. This abdication of our sworn responsibility to take messages of differing length, from the very shortest (eg “k.”) to the very longest (albeit with an error explaining the imposed character limits of messages and the need to curtail said message), was careless, if not derelict, in our duty, and we have thereby rectified it with an application of technological code that will forthwith allow the entering of large amounts of written matter in the message box of Slack, the app, without risk of unexpected app closure, thus giving free rein to the celebrated verbosity and eloquence of our users in allowing them to enter as large an amount of text as their heart desires, albeit with the expectation that one too long may result in the error message listed several items (perhaps screens?) above this one. TL;DR: The app was previously sometimes crashing like we had some kind of problem with long pieces of text. We really don’t.

Slack 20.01.10 6 January 2020 Bug fixes Fixed: Workspaces were sometimes showing a default workspace icon (a letter on a colored background) instead of the nice custom icon they had been given. Behold: they are beautiful once more. Or, at the very least, correct. Which is sometimes all we can aspire to.

Fixed: Some complex URLs were incorrectly being treated like email addresses. They will now be treated… wait for it… like URLs.

Fixed: In a message from a bot, buttons and menus configured to respond to a user’s actions weren’t actually doing that. This was not the first stage in a robot uprising: it was merely a bug. And is no more.

Slack 19.12.10 9 December 2019 What’s new For those who love to format their messages on the move, good news, you can now get that done in a few clicks using the new formatting tool in the message field. Bug fixes Fixed: When loading messages containing a lot of custom emoji, the app was sometimes getting overexcited to the point of paralysis. We have chilled the app out, and this should no longer happen. Emoji away.

Saving a file from Slack, and then attempting to open it from the Files app was occasionally causing the app to crash (which was bad). It is now causing the file to open (which is better).

Slack 19.11.20 18 November 2019 What’s new The size of text is now controlled in the Accessibility settings of your iOS device rather than inside Slack. We used to have a separate preference for it inside the app, but it makes a lot more sense that you would want to have the same size text whatever you’re reading. Bug fixes Fixed: Attempting to reorder your workspaces would occasionally result in them ending up in a completely different order than the one you put them in. The order in which you put them? Either way, they no longer belie your reasonable commands, and will fall into line as requested, no longer out of order.

Slack 19.11.10 4 November 2019 What’s new A natty new icon in the top left corner of the app will show the number of notifications you have in your current workspace, as well as taking you to the sidebar, where you can swipe between your channels and conversations, as before. Bug fixes Fixed: Sometimes, attempting to delete a message that had failed to send (due, usually, to low connectivity) in was itself, failing. Doubling down on things is great — but not, perhaps, when that thing is “failure”. Now when some things don’t work, the other thing will.

Slack 19.10.20 21 October 2019 Bug fixes Fixed: On smaller devices, the text on menu items in the “Advanced” menu was unfairly clipped. We love devices great and small: and our menus now reflect that (and make more sense).

Slack 19.10.10 7 October 2019 What’s new Dark mode users who launched the app for the first time were met with a bright white screen. That was… not optimal. Our sign-in screens now match the rest of the app.

All the default sidebar themes are now dark mode compatible — so when you shift into dark mode, your default theme will subtly shift to complement it. Bug fixes Fixed: Uploading multiple files at the same time is now more reliable than it was.

Fixed: In an act of over-enthusiastic ennui, sending “/shrug” without any text following it was causing the app to crash. Utterly ridiculous. If there was ever a message that could stand alone, it was this. For the good of all humanity, it now works once more.

Slack 19.09.20 23 September 2019 What’s new The app now fully supports iOS 13. In particular, and most pleasingly, we now follow the system settings for dark mode, so the app will automatically “go dark” at the same time as your other apps. Good news in dark times. Bug fixes Fixed: Notifications were, somewhat bizarrely, only clearing when you’d read *all* of your mentions. The ones you’ve read will now be the only ones cleared from the notification center when you launch the app, leaving the ones you haven’t to be read at leisure.

Slack 19.09.10 16 September 2019 Bug fixes Fixed: Replying to a notification works much more often than it used to. 99% of the time, in fact, which is so close to 100% we can almost smell it.

Fixed: Swiping between channels with two fingers now will now include the “Threads”view, but only, smartly, if you’ve used that view recently.

Fixed: Custom emoji weren’t always rendering correctly in bots and attachments sent via the Slack API. Now? Emoji = :100:.

Slack 19.08.20 26 August 2019 What’s new If you, like all rational people, arrange your phone screens by color, you’ll now be in quite the quandary, as we’ve added a couple of extra background hues for the app icon. It’s to be found under Settings -> App Icon — just under Dark Mode, which is useful, as the new shades work particularly well with that. Bug fixes Fixed: When selecting a new profile picture, users were being asked to confirm that picture twice. We now respect your ability to recognize your own face the first time around, and will not ask you again.

Fixed: Uploading slow motion videos is now 100% more successful.

Fixed: Custom emoji uploaded on desktop are now, vitally, transferred lightning-fast through the tubes, and therefore immediately available in the iOS app.

Slack 19.08.10 12 August 2019 Bug fixes Fixed: When viewing your Starred Items, unstarring an item will now remove it from the view rather than making you close and reopen the list.

Fixed: A crash that could occur when a message contained a highlight word, an @-mention, and certain non-English characters. We fixed it, for certain.

Slack 19.07.30 29 July 2019 Bug fixes Occasionally, some users were unable to sign in. Given that that's the very first thing we want people to be able to do, we squished the bugs we knew about… but if you ever find more, let us know.

Fixed: Many Slack apps that use BlockKit show confirmation dialogs to allow you to confirm your action, and in some cases, those weren't working. They now are.

Fixed: Users who attempt to confirm their email after their original email link expired can now resend that email… and then confirm it, and thus log in. Again; people being able to log in to an app is a very important part of the user experience. We’re committed to keep allowing them to do that. Business!

Slack 19.07.20 15 July 2019 What’s new As of this update, we've removed 3D Touch functionality from a couple of places inside the app — channel names and DMs — where, frankly, it was simply not doing what it should. 3D touch works still on the icon on home screen, and when quick-replying to a notification as there, it's perfectly up to scratch. (NB: "Scratch" is not a valid touch, please do not scratch your device on our behest.) Bug fixes Fixed: When viewing the channel details screen in dark mode, the area that showing the channel title is now, like everything else, also in dark mode.

Fixed: Where two channels or users had the same name, they will no longer erratically switch places with each other in the channel/DM list.

Fixed: Opening a thread that contained a message with a link that contained certain characters… led to a crash. And yes, since you ask; that one was satisfying to sniff out. And to fix.

Slack 19.07.10 1 July 2019 What’s new The first message in a channel or direct message now includes a date header, so you can tell what day it is. Or was, depending. Bug fixes Fixed: Where sharing a file from Slack to another app did not, on occasion, work; it now works.

Fixed: …And sometimes, when sharing a file did work, it would change the file name from words to a series of numbers. Great for robots; terrible for humans.

Fixed: Messages that included the same custom emoji more than once, with no space between them were only displaying that emoji once. So :emoji::emoji: was only appearing as :emoji:. You now receive all the emoji you desire, and no less than you deserve.

Slack 19.06.20 17 June 2019 Bug fixes Fixed: Where, through the Slack API, you were promised the ability to add a link to an emoji so that people could tap that emoji and be transported to the link, we were not following through on that promise. We fixed the bug preventing it from working, and everything is peachy now.

Fixed: Some custom bot names were not being displayed correctly, and now are.

Fixed: The list of apps in a group conversation would sometimes show the list of users instead of apps, apps are not people. People are people.

Fixed: Some message buttons would not display a confirmation dialog when tapped, which was mysterious and slightly confusing. And now, fixed.

Slack 19.06.10 3 June 2019 What’s new Typing Cyrillic characters now allows you to find users or channels containing those characters as easily on iOS as it has been for a while on desktop. Bug fixes Fixed: When starting a group conversation that included one or more single-channel or multi-channel guest users sometimes previously selected users were being de-selected. No more. Now you're all in that together.

Slack 19.05.20 20 May 2019 What’s new Want to upload multiple images at the same time from the message box? In both channels and threads? Of course you do. And now, you can! Hurrah. Bug fixes Fixed: In some fonts, using asterisks to make part of a sentence bold would result in all of the text after the bold words to *also* be bold. While we like to believe the fortune favors the bold, it has come to our attention that that is not what that phrase means. So we fixed it.

Slack 19.5.1 6 May 2019 What’s new This is the last release that will support iOS 10, and thus the last version that will run on 32-bit devices such as the iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, and fourth-generation iPad. To continue receiving Slack updates, please upgrade to iOS 11.1 or later.

Slack 19.4.2 23 April 2019 What’s new Olá, Hola, and Nice to see you (to see you nice): From today, Slack supports three new languages — Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish and UK English. You can change this in the settings menu under, not unexpectedly, "Language". Jolly good! Carry on, everyone.

Slack 19.4.1 8 April 2019 Bug fixes Links in some Slack App buttons were not working , taking you nowhere, instead of the expected somewhere. They now whisk you away to the url you thought they would take you to in the first place.

Slack 19.3.2 25 March 2019 Bug fixes Fixed: Screenshots and other .png images sent over Slack were looking blurry. We applied a little focus, and we're now in the clear. If the blurriness persists, please contact your optician.