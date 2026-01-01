An introduction to sharing channels and guest accounts

Should I create a guest account or use a channel?

Guests are great for when you’re working with someone who feels like a member of your organisation but needs limited access to Slack, such as contractors and interns.

Are available for paid workspaces. Guests can belong to a single channel or multiple channels, but need to be manually added by admins.

Can be invited to your workspace just like regular members via the invitations page.

Have icons next to their profile photos: a triangle for single-channel guests and a square for multi-channel guests.

Channels are a better fit when you’re working with an external organisation such as customers, vendors and partners. When working in a channel, multiple people from each company can easily be involved with the ability to add members as work scales.

Both teams have a common place to collaborate, loop in the right people on an as-needed basis and build a collective repository of knowledge that anyone on either team can add to and reference.

Both teams can send messages, share files and access the channel history.

Any member of the channel can also direct-message (DM) any other member in the channel, even if they’re from the other team.

More and more organisations are moving towards channels for the additional control and flexibility that they provide – especially when collaborating with two or more people at other companies.

FAQ

Data access Guests: Only the host organisation has access to the communication and files when the guest account expires.

Channels: Each company keeps a record of the communication and files after the channel is disconnected

Security Guests: Only workspace admins or owners can invite or manage guest accounts.

Channels: Users can share a channel by sending an invitation link to their external partner. Depending on your settings, admins on each side must approve the channel and can disconnect the channel at any time.

Cost Guests: Teams get five free single-channel guests per paid active member, and multi-channel guests are billed as regular users.

Channels: Unlimited number of channels shared externally at no extra cost.

Ease of access Guests: Guests need to log in to your organisation’s workspace, rather than using their own Slack workspace.

Channels: People from other companies can collaborate in the channel right away from their own Slack workspace where they spend most of their time.

Customised emoji Guests: Guests will have access to your full library of emoji.

Channels: Customised emoji can be used and will be displayed to all teams. The other team(s) can tack on to a customised emoji of yours, but can’t see your set in their emoji picker.

Direct messages Guests: Guests can DM only members of the channel(s) that they’re in.

Channels: You will be able to DM or group DM anyone in a channel, including external members.