An introduction to sharing channels and guest accounts
Learn a few ways to bring work with external partners into Slack and how to choose between your options
閱讀時間：3 分鐘
Should I create a guest account or use Slack Connect?
Guests are great for when you’re working with someone who feels like a member of your organization but needs limited access to Slack, such as contractors and interns
Are available for paid workspaces. Guests can belong to a single channel or multiple channels, but need to be manually added by admins.
Can be invited to your workspace just like regular members via the invitations page.
Have icons by their profile photos: a triangle for single-channel guests and a square for multi-channel guests.
Slack Connect is a better fit when you’re working with an external organization like customers, vendors, and partners. When working in a channel, multiple people from each company can easily be involved with the ability to add members as work scales.
Each team has a common place to collaborate, loop in the right people on an as-needed basis, and build a collective repository of knowledge that anyone on each team can add to and reference
Each team can send messages, share files and access the channel history
Any member of the channel can also direct-message (DM) any other member in the channel, even if they’re from the other team
More and more organizations are moving toward channels for the additional control and flexibility they provide—especially when collaborating with two or more people at other companies.