Speed up software development with Slack

Launch better products

Tighten product feedback loops

  • Real-time visibility to customer, sales and product feedback in cross-team channels
  • Pipe in automated alerts from review sites, app stores, social media and customer survey tools
  • Turn feedback into action by creating roadmap items and assigning priorities directly in-channel

Accelerate agile product management

  • Reduce context switching with unfurled details from project management tools directly in channels
  • Create, assign and get real-time updates on tasks, issues, bugs and stories in Slack
  • Pull in KPI charts for velocity, burndown, deployment frequency and cycle time

Break down team silos

  • Increase collaboration across product, engineering and business groups with cross-functional channels
  • Automatically trigger major updates across teams when specific conditions are satisfied
  • Keep everyone on the same page with minimal effort with a single post for everyone to see and comment on

 

Build and review code faster

Reduce pull request cycle times

  • Real-time notifications and reminders for pull requests with visibility across teams
  • Gently nudge code reviewers so that nothing falls through the cracks
  • Minimise context switching by taking action on pull requests without ever leaving Slack

Speed up prototyping

  • Integrate design and wireframing tools to collaborate and make faster UX decisions in-channel
  • Save time with notifications and commenting on files right within Slack
  • Iterate with third-party designers and external agencies in secure shared channels

Share knowledge across engineering

  • Collaborate, search for code and ask questions across cross-functional technical teams
  • Share code examples with in-line snippets to help your entire developer community
  • Customise channel or individual notifications about commits, issues, pull requests, deployments and more

 

Reduce dev cycle time

Faster CI/CD pipelines

  • React quickly to success and failure alerts from your continuous integration (CI) tools
  • Build automated workflows across tools, teams and channels that fit your processes
  • Triage issues in real time to avoid unnecessary escalations for smooth, continuous integration

Orchestrate the dev toolchain

  • Complete visibility across various tools and teams brought into a single pane of glass
  • Interact with apps in Slack without context switching throughout your pipelines
  • Integrate observability tools to get performance and behaviour alerts, even in pre-production environments

Tighter dev and QA collaboration

  • Single collaboration space with in-the-weeds threads to speed up testing feedback loops
  • Capture and assign issues in Slack to keep QA and dev teams focused during short sprints
  • Stop chasing updates using customised notifications for critical-path tests and bugs

 

Deploy with confidence

Deploy faster with context

  • Deploy commanders get real-time updates as deployments progress through environments and roll-out tiers
  • Use slash commands to deploy products to specific environments natively within Slack
  • Share metrics and charts in Slack to ensure that SLIs and SLOs are not negatively impacted by releases

Mitigate release risk

  • Automate processes with continuous deployment (CD) tools to reduce manual process bottlenecks
  • Preserve a timestamped audit trail for all deployments and decisions in one place
  • Cancel or roll back changes with the push of a button if a release goes wrong

Streamline change requests

  • Submit, discuss and approve changes asynchronously to reduce time-consuming change review meetings
  • Connect tools to push and pull data from systems of record to minimise context switching
  • Automated summaries of scheduled changes provide transparency across teams

 

Resolve incidents faster

Respond in real time

  • Automatically create an incident channel from an incident response tool alert
  • On-call responders are instantly invited into the source-of-truth channel
  • Invite any individual or team with the click of a button, including external vendors

Instant context without interruptions

  • New responders quickly scan the incident channel without interrupting the flow
  • Threads create parallel workstreams to maintain an incident summary view
  • Business and IT executives get the right level of information without derailing the resolution

Streamline incident reviews

  • Virtually unlimited channels let you preserve details for every incident
  • Use emoji to mark points of interest for lessons learned and process improvements
  • Timestamped messages create an audit trail to cut out blame and bias

