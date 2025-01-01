Speed up software development with Slack

Launch better products
Tighten product feedback loops
- Real-time visibility to customer, sales, and product feedback in cross-team channels
- Pipe in automated alerts from review sites, app stores, social media, and customer survey tools
- Turn feedback into action by creating roadmap items and assigning priorities directly in-channel
Accelerate agile product management
- Reduce context switching with unfurled details from project management tools directly in channels
- Create, assign, and get real-time updates on tasks, issues, bugs, and stories in Slack
- Pull in KPI charts for velocity, burndown, deployment frequency, and cycle time
Break down team silos
- Increase collaboration across product, engineering, and business groups with cross-functional channels
- Automatically trigger major updates across teams when specific conditions are satisfied
- Keep everyone on the same page with minimal effort with a single post for everyone to see and comment
Build and review code faster
Reduce pull request cycle times
- Real-time notifications and reminders for pull requests with visibility across teams
- Gently nudge code reviewers so nothing falls through the cracks
- Minimize context switching by actioning on pull requests without ever leaving Slack
Speed up prototyping
- Integrate design and wireframing tools to collaborate and make faster UX decisions in-channel
- Save time with notifications and commenting on files right within Slack
- Iterate with third party designers and external agencies in secure shared channels
Share knowledge across engineering
- Collaborate, search for code, and ask questions across cross-functional technical teams
- Share code examples with inline snippets to help your entire developer community
- Customize channel or individual notifications about commits, issues, pull requests, deploys, and more
Reduce dev cycle time
Faster CI/CD pipelines
- React quickly to success and failure alerts from your continuous integration (CI) tools
- Build automated workflows across tools, teams, and channels that fit your processes
- Triage issues in real-time to avoid unnecessary escalations for smooth continuous integration
Orchestrate the dev toolchain
- Complete visibility across various tools and teams brought into a single pane of glass
- Interact with apps in Slack without context switching throughout your pipelines
- Integrate observability tools to get performance and behavior alerts, even in pre-production environments
Tighter Dev & QA collaboration
- Single collaboration space with in-the-weeds threads to speed up testing feedback loops
- Capture and assign issues in Slack to keep QA and Dev teams focused during short sprints
- Stop chasing updates using custom notifications for critical-path tests and bugs
Deploy with confidence
Deploy faster with context
- Deploy commanders get real-time updates as deployments progress through environments and rollout tiers
- Use slash commands to deploy products to specific environments natively within Slack
- Share metrics and charts in Slack to ensure SLIs and SLOs are not negative impacted by releases
Mitigate release risk
- Automate processes with continuous deployment (CD) tools to reduce manual process bottlenecks
- Preserve a timestamped audit trail for all deployments and decisions in one place
- Cancel or rollback changes with the push of a button if a release goes wrong
Streamline change requests
- Submit, discuss, and approve changes asynchronously to reduce time-consuming change review meetings
- Connect tools to push and pull data from systems of record to minimize context switching
- Automated summaries of scheduled changes provide transparency across teams
Resolve incidents faster
Respond in real-time
- Automatically spin up an incident channel from incident response tool alerts
- On-call responders are instantly invited into the source-of-truth channel
- Invite any individual or team with the click of a button, including external vendors
Instant context without interruptions
- New responders quickly scan the incident channel without interrupting the flow
- Threads create parallel workstreams to maintain a incident summary view
- Business & IT executives get the right level of information without derailing the resolution
Streamline incident reviews
- Virtually unlimited channels let you preserve details for every incident
- Use emojis to mark points of interest for lessons learned and process improvements
- Timestamped messages create an audit trail to cut out blame and bias
