Effective: 11 July 2024

Salesforce uses commercially reasonable efforts to make the online Slack Services available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, except for: (i) planned downtime (of which SFDC shall give advance electronic notice), and (ii) any unavailability caused by circumstances beyond SFDC’s reasonable control, including, for example, an act of God, act of government, flood, fire, earthquake, civil unrest, act of terror, strike or other labour problem (other than one involving SFDC employees), Internet service provider failure or delay, non-SFDC application, or denial of service attack. For information on Slack’s current status, see https://slack-status.com/