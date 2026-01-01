As you work in Slack, it's helpful to let your team know how quickly you can respond to messages and when you're available. Slack has a couple of ways to share your whereabouts and indicate your availability to other members.

A status is a message that lets others know what you’re up to.

is a message that lets others know what you’re up to. Availability refers to the dot next your display name that indicates if you’re active in Slack.

Tip: If you're a Workspace Owner or Admin, learn how to customize the status suggestions members can choose from.



Update your Slack status

When you set a status in Slack, you'll see your status emoji appear next to your name. Other members can see your status emoji anywhere they can see your full or display name, and they can view your full status either in your profile or when they hover over your status emoji on desktop. If you don’t select a status emoji, a 💬 speech balloon will display by default.

Desktop Mobile Set your status Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Click the Update your status field. Enter a status and select an emoji, or choose a suggested status option. Click Remove status after... to choose when your status will clear. If you'd like, check the box next to Pause notifications to turn off notifications until your status clears. Click Save.

Edit or clear your status Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Click your current status to edit it, or click Clear status to remove it. Set your status Tap your profile picture. Tap the status field. Enter a status, then tap the emoji icon to select an emoji, if you'd like. Or select a suggested status option. Tap Clear after to choose when your status will clear. Tap Done.

Edit or clear your status Tap your profile picture. Tap your current status to edit it, or tap Clear to clear it.

Note: Depending on your workspace or Grid org settings, your status may be visible to members of other organizations in channels shared externally.



Manage automatic statuses

Slack can let people know that you may be slow to respond based on your activity if you're in a huddle, in focus mode, or it's after your working hours.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Under Automatic statuses, check or uncheck the box next to the statuses you want to be updated automatically.



Schedule a status

You can schedule a status in advance when you’ll be away from Slack or otherwise busy, like when you’re on vacation, having lunch, or in an important meeting. Scheduled statuses turn on automatically at the time you set.

Set a scheduled status

Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Click the Update your status field. Enter a status and select an emoji, or choose a suggested status option. From the Duration drop-down menu, click Choose a start and end time. Select a start and end date for your status. Click Save.



Manage a scheduled status

You can view, edit, or cancel a status before it starts.

Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Under Scheduled, click the status you want to manage. Edit the details and click Save. To remove a scheduled status, hover over it and click the delete icon.

Tip: You can schedule up to five statuses at a time.



Manage your availability

From the dot next to your name, your coworkers can see whether you’re set to active or away and if you’ve paused your notifications.

Slack automatically determines your availability: you’re set to active when Slack is open on your desktop or mobile device. You’re set to away after 10 minutes of desktop inactivity, or if you navigate away or close the app on your mobile device.

Active



Away



Set your availability

If you’d like, you can manually set yourself to active or away at any time.