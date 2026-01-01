Start a conversation with Slackbot, your personal agent for work, right from Salesforce. You can use Slackbot to summarize recent activity on a record, analyze your pipeline, and get the answers you need without breaking your flow.



How it works

To use Slackbot in Salesforce, a Salesforce admin needs to assign you the Slackbot permission set. You also need access to Slackbot in Slack.

Start a conversation with Slackbot from a record and Slackbot will use that record as context to respond to your questions or prompts.

If you switch over to Slack, you can access any Slackbot conversations started in Salesforce from your history.

New to Slackbot? Check out How to work with Slackbot for all the details.



Ask Slackbot anything

If you’re viewing a record page in Salesforce, Slackbot will respond using that record as context. You can also ask about anything else, and Slackbot will use relevant information from Salesforce, Slack, and connected data sources or MCP servers to respond.

From Salesforce, click Slackbot at the top of the screen. Type a prompt or question into the message field and click Send.

Note: You can create surfaces in Slackbot from Salesforce, but it’s only possible to view them in Slack.