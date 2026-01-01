Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Slack Help Center Using Slack AI Work with Slackbot in Salesforce Work with Slackbot in Salesforce
Start a conversation with
Slackbot, your personal agent for work, right from Salesforce. You can use Slackbot to summarize recent activity on a record, analyze your pipeline, and get the answers you need without breaking your flow.
How it works
New to Slackbot? Check out How to work with Slackbot for all the details.
Ask Slackbot anything
If you’re viewing a record page in Salesforce, Slackbot will respond using that record as context. You can also ask about anything else, and Slackbot will use relevant information from Salesforce, Slack, and connected data sources or
MCP servers to respond.
From Salesforce, click
Slackbot at the top of the screen. Type a prompt or question into the message field and click
Send. Note: You can create surfaces in Slackbot from Salesforce, but it’s only possible to view them in Slack.
Who can use this feature? Awesome!
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
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