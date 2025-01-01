Slack for Good
Aiming to increase the number of historically underrepresented individuals in the technology industry
Our initiatives
The tech sector is one in which anyone can work – and thrive – as long as they’re given opportunities, access, support and training. Slack for Good is committed to creating concrete initiatives advancing our belief that the benefits gained from technology can and should be more widely and democratically distributed.
Slack has pledged to give one per cent of company equity, time and product to the community.
Next Chapter
In 2018, Slack partnered with The Last Mile, FREEAMERICA and the WK Kellogg Foundation to build an engineering apprenticeship programme to help formerly incarcerated individuals find skilled, long-term employment in the technology sector, and to shift perceptions around individuals re-entering the community. Since then, Next Chapter has expanded to 14 hiring partner companies. Slack is also collaborating with the Aspen Institute on a joint initiative called Rework Reentry to help bring Next Chapter to additional companies and drive greater public awareness of the employment barriers faced by returning citizens.
Slack for Charities
Slack offers a free or discounted workspace to charities and not-for-profit organisations.
Slack offices around the world give grants to local organisations. Beneficiaries have included Operation Code in Denver, Re:Coded in London and Inclusion in New York.
Employee-inspired volunteering
With seven days of paid volunteer time off (VTO), Slack employees are encouraged to serve their local communities by volunteering with any organisation of their choice.
Salesforce philanthropy
Slack is proud to support the work of the Salesforce Foundation and contribute to other citizen philanthropy initiatives and strategic programmes.