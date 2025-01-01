Slack for Good

Slack has pledged to give one per cent of company equity, time and product to the community.

In 2018, Slack partnered with The Last Mile, FREEAMERICA and the WK Kellogg Foundation to build an engineering apprenticeship programme to help formerly incarcerated individuals find skilled, long-term employment in the technology sector, and to shift perceptions around individuals re-entering the community. Since then, Next Chapter has expanded to 14 hiring partner companies. Slack is also collaborating with the Aspen Institute on a joint initiative called Rework Reentry to help bring Next Chapter to additional companies and drive greater public awareness of the employment barriers faced by returning citizens.

Slack offers a free or discounted workspace to charities and not-for-profit organisations.