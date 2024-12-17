Salesforce has announced Agentforce 2.0, the newest version of Agentforce. This is the first digital labour platform for enterprises that brings employee-facing agents directly into Slack, allowing them to work alongside your team. Agentforce 2.0 ushers in the next wave of artificial intelligence, carrying out multistep actions and advanced reasoning right in your flow of work: Slack.

By deploying Agentforce in Slack, you’ll be able to:

Collaborate with Agentforce in channels and DMs: Agentforce 2.0 enables teams to easily bring Agentforce into any Slack conversation. Slack users can start a conversation directly from the Agentforce Hub or @ mention Agentforce agents through DMs or in channels, tapping into their digital labour force directly in the flow of work.

Extend Agentforce with pre-built Slack actions: Agent builder now features pre-built Slack actions, such as 'Create canvas' or 'Message channel', that enable teams to rapidly enhance Agentforce and effortlessly engage with your teams in Slack.

Unlock conversational context with enterprise search: Slack contains a wealth of domain knowledge across DMs, channels and canvases that reflect the unique nature of your business. With Slack enterprise search, Agentforce can draw from conversational data, enhancing the relevancy of responses and actions by drawing from public and permissioned information in Slack.

All of these advanced capabilities will be generally available in January. Let’s dive into how deploying Agentforce in Slack will supercharge agentic productivity.

Collaborate with Agentforce in channels and DMs

Ever feel like you could accomplish even more if you had the right tools at your fingertips? Agentforce 2.0 is here to help. You can now DM or @mention Agentforce directly in-channel. Whether you’re brainstorming ideas, troubleshooting issues or managing projects, you can now tap into your digital labour force right in the flow of work. No more switching between platforms or waiting for responses – Agentforce 2.0 is there to assist you in real time, right where you need it.

This means that everyone on your team can work side by side with Agentforce, just like they do with their human colleagues. Need a quick data pull? Want to automate a repetitive task? Simply @mention Agentforce, and watch as it handles the heavy lifting, allowing your team to focus on more strategic and creative tasks. By bringing Agentforce directly into Slack, we’re not just adding a tool but enhancing how teams collaborate.

You’ll also be able to find Agentforce in the Agentforce hub – a repository for Agentforce within your company’s workspace. Search for Agentforce based on your skill set to find the one most relevant to your task, whether that’s deal assistance, IT help, onboarding or even marketing strategy. From there, you can activate your chosen agent and begin a conversation. You’ll also be able to bring in your customisable Slack agent templates or deploy your custom-built agents, all from a single place.

For example, employees can @mention Agentforce for immediate help with replacing a lost device, instead of filling in a separate IT workflow or form. Agentforce in Slack has the right conversational context and can reason and take action to manage the device request end to end effectively

Here’s another example of how this works in a channel. Let’s say that your star sales rep just got off a call with a prospect and needs to quickly update a proposal. The rep can simply @mention Agentforce in the account channel and ask for assistance with deal support tasks, like recalculating a proposal, generating a competitive intelligence report or sending a contract to Legal for approval.

Extend Agentforce with pre-built Slack actions

While Slack automations speed up work, managing these Slack actions still takes effort. If you’ve ever wished for someone to set up your workflows automatically and recommend or take the next steps for you, Agentforce is here to help.

With Slack actions now available in Agent builder, a team can enhance Agentforce with actions such as:

Creating and updating canvases to share ideas and keep teams aligned

Creating and managing lists to track progress

Building workflows to ensure timely delivery of work

Creating channels to streamline communications

Searching structured and unstructured data to answer questions

Sending direct messages on your behalf to update you or your team

Unlock conversational data with Slack enterprise search

Here’s where the Slack magic happens. Agentforce taps into the shared knowledge base of Slack, making it more powerful and precise. When you ask a question, Agentforce can deliver Slack enterprise search results by tapping into not just conversations but also content from your connected applications to which it has access, so you get the most up-to-date and useful answers.

Slack enterprise search not only surfaces relevant information but also prompts follow-ups that initiate conversations with the rest of your Agentforce. In the demo below, a product specialist provides tailored recommendations and key metrics in a flexible Slack canvas. This helps you get work done even faster and keep projects running smoothly.

Click here to learn how Slack’s search system supports message and file visibility, adapts to compliance standards, and scales to connect a global workforce in the agentic era.

By integrating Agentforce into Slack, teams can maximise the potential of generative AI in their platform for work.

At Accenture, we embrace emerging technologies first so we can help our clients go fast. Our sales team within Accenture’s Salesforce business group and Accenture Song are starting to use Agentforce to automate contact and close plan creation, surface insights through enterprise search and keep teams aligned with dynamic updates. It’s helping to increase time to effectiveness, accelerate decision-making, and is allowing them to focus on delivering innovative solutions for their clients. Stephanie Sadowski Salesforce business group lead, Accenture

Tap into agentic productivity with Agentforce in Slack

With Agentforce in Slack, you now have context-aware digital teammates. They help streamline your tasks, provide timely information and enhance collaboration, making them the key to doing more with less. Agentforce in Slack helps you boost productivity, reduce workload and focus on what truly matters.

Ready to reimagine how to scale productivity today? Register for our webinar, Introducing Agentforce in Slack: Unlock Agentic Productivity for Every Employee on January 22 at 10 a.m. GMT. You can also stream a recording of our digital event 'Agentforce 2.0: Unleash Digital Labor for Every Team' on Salesforce+.