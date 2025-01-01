Ray White Bendigo closes deals faster with Slack

The life of a real estate agent is a busy one. Their days are filled with inspections, reaching out to leads, replying to seller requests … the list goes on.

In a nutshell—it’s chaotic, says Rory Somerville, Managing Director of Ray White Bendigo. Well at least, it was chaotic before it brought on Slack.

“We’re massive Slack fans at Ray White Bendigo. Slack was a pivotal moment in our business and has since become our team’s central nervous system,” says Somerville.

“Before Slack, we had interactions everywhere—queries via email, Facebook messenger, SMS. Our email accounts were getting backlogged and we struggled to find client emails,” says Somerville.

Slack has solved this problem for the team—and then some—helping the team drive efficiencies it never thought possible.

Bidding farewell to email bottlenecks

Ray White Bendigo manages teams spread across Australia and the Philippines. With many properties on the market at any given month, having the ability to quickly triage incoming inquiries to the right person is key to closing deals faster.

“Speed is important in our industry. We need to be available to buyers, sellers and partners when they need help,” says Somerville.

Before Slack, the team struggled to triage queries, partner requests or potential leads. And as the company’s managing director, the majority of these inquiries were landing in Somerville’s inbox—and getting lost there.

“Emails were coming to me that weren’t my domain. Then, they’d get stuck there as I’m often in back-to-back meetings and inspections.”

The team needed a productivity platform that would unclutter those inboxes and supercharge efficiencies—in a word: it needed Slack.

“Slack has the depth that other collaboration platforms lack. Other platforms might enable team communication, but Slack is more than that—it’s like our brain, it centralises our information and makes our lives easier.” Rory Somerville Managing Director, Ray White

Meeting a need for triaging speed

Using Slack, Ray White Bendigo has been able to unclutter its inbox. Now, all internal collaboration lands in channels—a shared space where teams can share ideas, make decisions and move work forward with a common purpose. Meanwhile, all customer queries have pride of place in Ray White Bendigo’s inbox.

Somerville describes a pre-Slack world where he’d come home each night and have to deal with 40 voicemails that had accumulated while he was in back-to-back appointments.

But now, Somerville has set up his phone to run through Slack. The team can pick up voicemails and messages and address them as they come in. For example, say a lead wants to book an inspection the next day—a team member can review it and call them back and organise that inspection.

“These voicemails used to sit on my mobile and no one else would know it existed. Now, my voicemails come through to a dedicated Slack channel and the team can action them quickly,” says Somerville.

“Around 90% of my voicemails are delegated and actioned in real-time, instead of me picking them up at 6 p.m. and having to manually delegate them.”

Tapping into AI and automations to respond to customers faster With Slack, customer requests are no longer stuck in an inaccessible inbox. With AI and integrations, Ray White Bendigo can respond to customer inquiries in real time. 📩 Email efficiency: Using Slack’s integration with Zapier, Ray White Bendigo can support customers faster. “An email lands in my inbox and is then intercepted by Zapier which uses AI to draft an email. Then, the email gets moved to my email drafts and I get a notification on Slack that the draft is ready for me to review. I’m churning through emails in a fraction of the time.” 💬 Voicemail velocity: With Slack, Somerville’s team can review his voicemails in real-time and action them. ““All my voicemails get channelled into Slack so the team can review and triage throughout the day. Everyone is getting better service because they're not waiting for me, and I’m not spending three hours at the end of the day returning calls.” 📢 Advertising agility: Ray White Bendigo advertises new listings faster using Slack. “As soon as an agent’s in the property’s driveaway, they can pop it on a Slack Connect channel that we share with 20 buyers in the area who can hear about a listing the minute it’s listed. This cuts out emails, calls—things that historically take up several hours of an agent’s time.”

Working faster, not harder

Slack helps the team work faster too.

For example, huddles—virtual spaces for teams to collaborate and co-create live—help the team to drive work forward, wherever they’re based.

“Huddles allow me to have micro-moments of communication with team members. Rather than booking a meeting and wasting time on unproductive niceties, we can have conversations with anyone and it’s like they’re sitting next to me—regardless of whether they are downstairs in the office or the Philippines.”

Slack has also improved how the company works with external partners. Using Slack Connect—which moves external collaboration out of siloed email threads and into the same place—Ray White Bendigo can partner with loan market brokers, accountants, bookkeepers or other Ray White branches with a click of a button.

“It’s non-negotiable now; if they want to work with our business we don’t want to do it via text, email or phone. It has to be via Slack,” says Somerville.

“I truly don’t think we would have seen such momentous growth or have been able to scale without Slack.” Rory Somerville Managing Director, Ray White

Boosting customer service, one person at a time

Looking to the future, Somerville and his team are excited about canvases—a surface where teams can find, manage and share knowledge with ease.

“We love pinning documents and notes to our channels because it removes the need to search through our Google Drive for specific documents. With canvases, I can see our productivity skyrocketing further as we won’t need to scroll through pinned items.”

“By bringing our work into Slack, we can collaborate, work together, tag, share, discuss and innovate—and ultimately provide better service.”

