Workflow Builder helps you automate everyday tasks and processes in Slack. Workflows can be as simple or as complex as you like, and can even be connected to other apps that you use to get work done.



Build a workflow

By default, anyone (except Frontline members) can build a workflow. There are two options to get started – you can create a workflow from a template, or build one from scratch if you need to create something more customised. Either way, this guide will help you get your first workflow up and running for anyone in your workspace or Enterprise organisation to use.



Get started with a template

We’ve created a variety of workflow templates to help you automate some of the most common tasks in Slack. If you’re new to building workflows, customising a template is a great way to get started.



Create from scratch

For more complex workflows, or for tasks that don’t already have a template, you can build a workflow from scratch:



Add steps

The steps in a workflow accomplish tasks the workflow needs to complete. If you’d like a workflow to carry out an action in a third-party service, you can add connector steps.

These steps require you to authenticate your account with the third-party service, and may require additional approval or configuration before they can be used. For additional guidance, read about:

How to request connector steps if your workspace or org requires app approval

How to authenticate third-party accounts to use with connector steps

How to add conditional branches



Manage your workflows

Once a workflow has been published, the person who created it and any workflow managers can:



Use workflows

The workflows in your workspace or org are unique to your organisation’s needs and processes. If you aren’t sure when to use a workflow, or what it’s designed to accomplish, it’s best to reach out to the person who built it for more information.



Start workflows

If a workflow starts with a link, you need to find and click that link to use the workflow. Workflow links can be shared anywhere in Slack (including canvases), so you can start them no matter where you’re working. You can also browse workflows that start with a link in the following places:

Workflow gallery

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows , you can browse all the workflows in your workspace or org.

From your desktop, click in the sidebar. From , you can browse all the workflows in your workspace or org. Workflows tab

From a channel or direct message (DM), click the Workflows tab to find any workflows in the conversation.

From a channel or direct message (DM), click the tab to find any workflows in the conversation. Search

From your desktop, click the search bar. Type the name of a workflow and select it from the list of results. On mobile, tap Search, then tap Workflows.



Workflows that are built to start on a schedule will start automatically. Other workflows will start based on certain Slack actions, such as:

Note: If you can’t see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for

Automations instead.



Manage Workflow Builder

Slack admins can ensure members are building and using workflows in ways that comply with their organisation’s policies by reviewing the following options for Workflow Builder administration: