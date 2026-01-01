Guide to Slack Workflow Builder
Workflow Builder helps you automate everyday tasks and processes in Slack. Workflows can be as simple or as complex as you like, and can even be connected to other apps that you use to get work done.
Build a workflow
By default, anyone (except Frontline members) can build a workflow. There are two options to get started – you can create a workflow from a template, or build one from scratch if you need to create something more customised. Either way, this guide will help you get your first workflow up and running for anyone in your workspace or Enterprise organisation to use.
Get started with a template
We’ve created a variety of workflow templates to help you automate some of the most common tasks in Slack. If you’re new to building workflows, customising a template is a great way to get started.
Create from scratch
For more complex workflows, or for tasks that don’t already have a template, you can build a workflow from scratch:
- Learn how to create a workflow in Slack from start to finish
- Create a workflow that starts in an external service
- Add workflow managers to help you edit and maintain workflows
Add steps
The steps in a workflow accomplish tasks the workflow needs to complete. If you’d like a workflow to carry out an action in a third-party service, you can add connector steps.
These steps require you to authenticate your account with the third-party service, and may require additional approval or configuration before they can be used. For additional guidance, read about:
- How to request connector steps if your workspace or org requires app approval
- How to authenticate third-party accounts to use with connector steps
- How to add conditional branches
Manage your workflows
Once a workflow has been published, the person who created it and any workflow managers can:
-
View workflow activity
View workflows that are in progress or completed, along with any errors
-
Edit, delete or change who can use existing workflows
Modify or remove workflows
-
Download workflow form responses
Save workflow form responses to your computer
Use workflows
The workflows in your workspace or org are unique to your organisation’s needs and processes. If you aren’t sure when to use a workflow, or what it’s designed to accomplish, it’s best to reach out to the person who built it for more information.
Start workflows
If a workflow starts with a link, you need to find and click that link to use the workflow. Workflow links can be shared anywhere in Slack (including canvases), so you can start them no matter where you’re working. You can also browse workflows that start with a link in the following places:
-
Workflow gallery
From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, you can browse all the workflows in your workspace or org.
-
Workflows tab
From a channel or direct message (DM), click the Workflows tab to find any workflows in the conversation.
-
Search
From your desktop, click the search bar. Type the name of a workflow and select it from the list of results. On mobile, tap Search, then tap Workflows.
Workflows that are built to start on a schedule will start automatically. Other workflows will start based on certain Slack actions, such as:
Note: If you can’t see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for
Automations instead.
Manage Workflow Builder
Slack admins can ensure members are building and using workflows in ways that comply with their organisation’s policies by reviewing the following options for Workflow Builder administration:
- Manage access to Workflow Builder, and decide which features can be used
- Manage connector steps and custom steps members can add to workflows
- Allow or prevent external organisations from using workflows built by members of your workspace or org in Slack Connect conversations
- View published workflows from the workflow dashboard
Who can use this feature?
- By default, all full members can create workflows, and members and guests can use them
- Available on paid subscriptions