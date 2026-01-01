Welcome to Slack! We’re happy to have you. Slack is the place where people, productivity and automation tools and communication come together so that teams can get their best work done. To get started, download the desktop app and take a look at the guide below for a quick tour.

Tip: To access our Help Centre and educational resources, click the

question mark icon in the top-right corner of the desktop app, or the bottom left in a browser.

So you know: Some of the features mentioned here require a paid subscription. If you'd like, read about feature limitations on the free version of Slack or consider upgrading to paid.



Sidebar

From the sidebar, you can access the channels that you've joined, open your direct messages, view activity that might need your attention and see a list of your saved items and reminders.

1. Home 2. DMs 3. Activity 4. Files Home is where you'll access your conversations, including channels. Choose the conversations with which you're a part by joining and leaving channels, and keep them organised with Custom sections. DMs is a list of all your direct messages (DMs) to individuals or small groups of people. Use DMs for one-off conversations that don’t require an entire channel of people to weigh in, or to start a huddle with a colleague to have a quick audio or video chat. Activity is a single view of everything that might need your attention. See messages that you’ve been mentioned in, threads that you’re part of and reactions to messages that you’ve sent. Files is the place to find any files shared or created in Slack. Browse and search for files, or create a new canvas or list to share information with your team. Tip: Tailor what you see in your sidebar by adjusting your preferences.



Channels

Channels are fundamental to working in Slack – they bring the right people, information and tools together in one place, and make it possible to organise work around a common purpose.

5. Channel header 6. Messages & tabs 7. Emoji reactions Click the channel name to see details about the channel, like the topic and description. Click on the tabs in the conversation header to read messages, browse files shared in the channel or open a canvas. You can also start a huddle to meet with your team on a voice or video call. Channels provide a dedicated space to send messages and share resources. With everything related to a particular topic, project or team in a channel, you can add resources to a tab or folder in the conversation header or search to find what you need. Emoji reactions are a quick way to respond to any message in Slack. They're both fun and helpful for getting work done – a simple reaction can often replace the need for a follow-up message.



Message field

You have a variety of options available from the message field in Slack to help you communicate and work with your team.

8. Attachments 9. Formatting 10. Mentions 11. More Click the plus icon to add a recent file or upload a file from your computer to share important information in conversations with your team. To quickly upload a file, double-click the plus icon. Format your messages to add a little clarity or pizzazz – bold the most important items, break out thoughts with bullet points and more. Mention specific people in a conversation to get their attention, whether you need to ask for feedback or follow up on action items. You can also create user groups to notify groups of people at once rather than mentioning each person individually. From the More actions menu, you can edit or delete a message that you’ve already sent.



Search, create and profile

Use the search bar to find something in Slack, the plus button to create something new and click your profile picture to manage your profile and preferences.

12. Search bar 13. Create 14. Your profile Click on the Search bar to search Slack for the messages, files, channels or people with whom you need to get work done. Use the plus button to quickly create messages, channels, huddles, canvases, lists and workflows. Click on your profile picture to set your status, pause your notifications, manage your preferences and more.



Tools and automations

Slack offers a variety of ways to work more efficiently and access third-party services straight from your workspace.

Ready to learn even more? Check out our Slack tutorials.