Slack for the public sector

Slack is the FedRAMP Moderate-authorised channel-based messaging platform that provides governments and their partners with a secure, centralised digital HQ. Faster, better organised and more secure than email, Slack is used by public-sector teams ranging from US embassy and Department of Defense personnel across the globe to municipal transport departments.

It’s all happening in the channel

Follow along with everything related to individual topics, projects or teams in their dedicated channels.

History that you can see and search

Projects end, teams change and Slack saves everything. Rather than trying to remember, easily find what you’re looking for.

Work closer with your partners

Keep citizens, vendors or partners in the loop by sharing a channel in Slack. Work moves faster when conversations do, too.

Security

Security is essential for many public-sector agencies and their partners. Slack is the secure and compliant platform that federal agencies trust as their digital HQ.

Slack provides enterprise-grade security for organisations of all sizes. That requires delivering a best-in-class collaboration experience while meeting our customers’ unique security and compliance needs.

Slack’s FedRAMP Moderate authorisation confirms that Slack meets and exceeds some of the most broadly recognised security standards and offers solutions to help public-sector teams address compliance requirements.

Granular security features such as guest access, retention policies, single sign-on, Slack Enterprise Key Management (Slack EKM), audit logs and integrations with top data loss prevention providers allow governments to tailor Slack and comply with unique government requirements such as the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Collaboration

Stay on the same page and make decisions more quickly by bringing all your work communications into one place.

Channels help public-sector teams to stay organised and focused with central spaces for conversations, files, tools and people.

Slack Connect enables government employees, contractors and citizens to work as one team through secure, verified communications in real time from multiple locations. Slack Connect is the ‘preferred method for collaborating’ of the US government’s General Services Administration.

Virtual meetings can be held through Slack’s built-in voice and video calls or instantly accessed through your agency’s tool of choice, without leaving Slack.

Platform

Slack connects all your tools in a single place, making it easier for teams to access them, share information and deliver on your mission.

Public agencies and their partners use Slack to get work done:

Read about how teams in the public sector use Slack in their day-to-day operations:



Slack partnered with Carahsoft to make the procurement process easier and more pleasant for governments.